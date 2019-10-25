URBANA — A Champaign woman sentenced to probation earlier this month for stealing an electric wheelchair in June is back in police custody on a number of charges apparently related to drugs.
Joanna Stewart was arraigned Friday for residential burglary, unlawful use of a credit card, burglary and identity theft. The most serious, residential burglary, carries a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
The charges against Stewart, 32, who lists different addresses, stem from incidents that allegedly happened on three days this month.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the residential burglary, one count of unlawful use of a credit card and identity theft are from a series of activities on Oct. 15. Stewart was at a home on North Hickory Street in Champaign with other people allegedly smoking crack cocaine and stole the occupant’s wallet as that woman slept.
Later that same day, she tried to use the woman’s stolen credit card to buy gas at a North Neil Street gas station. When the card was declined, Stewart allegedly used the victim’s Social Security number, which she found in the wallet, to call the woman’s bank to authorize the use of the card.
On Oct. 16, Stewart allegedly used another woman’s bank card, which had been in her wallet that was stolen out of her car, at the same North Neil Street gas station. She was charged with unlawful use of a credit card for that.
And on Oct. 23, a man found Stewart inside his car in the 500 block of North Neil. When she saw him, she grabbed his checkbook from the console and tried to run. He grabbed her sweatshirt to slow her down, but she wiggled out of it and got away. Police arrested her nearby.
Police found Stewart with the stolen checkbook and a backpack that contained another woman’s wallet. She admitted getting in other cars in that area.
She also admitted that she had taken the woman’s wallet from the Hickory address on Oct. 15 and used her credit card to buy gas for her heroin dealer. She showed signs of being under the influence of heroin while talking to officers, Larson said.
In addition to the new charges, Larson used those new allegations as the basis to revoke Stewart’s probation in two other cases in which she was given an opportunity at probation earlier this month. Those convictions were for theft over $10,000 and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond on all three cases at $20,000 for Stewart and told her to be back in court Nov. 4.
Court records show Stewart has other previous convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
Because of Stewart’s record, if she’s convicted, she faces an extended term on each of the new counts.