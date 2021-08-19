SIDNEY — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home between Sidney and Homer on Thursday night.
“Homer fire Lt. Jeremy Richards found her on the floor. He pulled her out and got her far enough away, and he and some of the other guys worked on her,” said Sidney Fire Department spokesman Mike Dilley.
The woman was the person who called 911 to report a fire in her home in the 2300 block of County Road 1050 North, commonly referred to as the Sidney Slab.
“As they were talking, they could hear her coughing,” he said.dney Slab. Her identity has not been released. Dilley said she was not responding, but firefighters performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her and were able to get her breathing before she was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment.
“It was a Sidney fire, but it’s right in between Homer and Sidney, and Homer got there first,” said Dilley. “The first engine encountered heavy smoke.”
About 45 to 50 firefighters from 10 area departments turned out to help put out the fire in the ranch home.
“We had a lot of departments here because of the heat. The guys couldn’t operate too long (before switching out),” Dilley said.
The fire started in a bedroom, but Dilley said why it started is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal. There was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the house. The house is repairable, he said.
The woman was the only person in the house, and Dilley said he believes she lived there alone. Four animals, cats and dogs, perished in the fire.
Firefighters had the bulk of the flames out in about 10 minutes but remained at the house for about three hours putting out hot spots, doing overhaul and picking up equipment.