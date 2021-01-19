URBANA — Urbana firefighters rescued a 69-year-old woman from a burning apartment Tuesday morning.
Urbana Fire Division Chief Kyle Hensch said the woman was on a bed in a bedroom next to a bedroom where firefighters found flames and heavy smoke.
“We did a search and found a woman in an adjacent bedroom and rescued her out the window,” Hensch said. “There was heavy smoke throughout the whole complex, so that was the quickest and easiest way to get her out.”
The fire was reported at 9:58 a.m. at 902 E. Harding Drive, in a garden-level apartment of the three-story unit. The garden level is slightly below ground but has windows at ground level, Hensch explained.
Hensch said the woman was breathing as she was placed on a gurney to be taken to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Her condition was not immediately available.
One other resident of the 12-unit complex was treated on scene for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to the hospital, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Hensch said firefighters had the flames out quickly, but fire damaged the apartment enough that it will be unlivable. The apartment just above hers will also be uninhabitable for a while, he said.
A Mass Transit District bus was at the complex to provide a place for the displaced residents to stay warm while firefighters did their overhaul.
Hensch said they were there about two hours.
He was unsure if the woman had a working smoke detector but said firefighters could hear detectors in other apartments sounding as they worked.