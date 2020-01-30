URBANA — One of the women injured at an Urbana house party two years ago is suing the fraternity whose members allegedly hosted the party.
Chelsey Russell is suing the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, which does not have a University of Illinois-certified chapter house, but which Russell says hosted the Jan. 21, 2018, party where she and another woman were injured as they ran away from the gunfire.
Her lawsuit filed in state court accuses the fraternity of negligence for advertising the house party to the public and not having professional security guards present at the event in the 800 block of West Springfield Avenue.
“Despite being aware of prior shootings and injuries at parties hosted by the Defendant, the Defendant failed and refused to provide professional security at the party,” the lawsuit filed by Dodson, Piraino & Associates attorney Scott M. Dempsey said.
In 2011, a shooting left three people injured at a party in a different house rented by members of Phi Beta Sigma.
Russell “had a reasonable expectation that sufficient security would be provided by” the fraternity, the lawsuit states.
Representatives of the fraternity did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Russell’s attorney.
Three men were arrested for the shooting in the 800 block of West Springfield Avenue, but prosecutors later dropped charges against each of them.
Urbana police said five men were upset over being denied admission to the party, then turned their attention to other men who were outside also trying to get in and allegedly robbed them.
When members of a fraternity came around the corner of the house, one of the robbery victims yelled out that they were being robbed, then shots rang out.