URBANA — A 20-year-old Urbana woman shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon while riding in an SUV on a busy road in Urbana was expected to live.
“She got very lucky,” Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said of the shooting that happened at 4:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Cervantes said the victim was in a sport utility vehicle that was turning into the One South apartment complex when she was hit by several shots from another SUV.
He said police were looking for the suspect vehicle and are not sure how many occupants were in it or if the woman was the intended target.
Cervantes said there was one other person in the SUV the woman was in. That person was not injured.
The woman was hit multiple times in the torso and arm.
Anyone with further information, photos or video recordings is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.