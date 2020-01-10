CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a woman who tried to rob a bank in that city late Friday morning, apparently without success.
A release said the woman entered First Midwest Bank, 812 W. Springfield Ave., C, at 11:14 a.m. and passed a note to the teller.
The note demanded money and implied that the woman had a gun, but no money was handed over. No one was injured.
The woman was last seen running from the bank and police remained there more than an hour later interviewing witnesses.
She is described as a black female — or potentially a man disguised as a woman — about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with long hair that may have been a wig. She was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.