URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she beat, cut and burned a child in her care faces up to three decades in prison when she is sentenced next month.
Wendy Adams, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery of a child.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said that between Jan. 1 and July 18, 2021, Adams caused great bodily harm to a child under the age of 10.
McCallum said the matter came to the attention of Urbana police in July 2021 when one of Adams’ adult children came to her home on Lierman Avenue and saw the injuries to the child.
Those included a black eye, welts, bruises, burns, scars and cuts on almost every part of her body.
When the child was examined at a hospital, medical officials found evidence that she had sustained a broken arm that was healing.
In a forensic interview done of the child at the Children’s Advocacy Center the day after police got involved, the child identified Adams as the person who inflicted the injuries.
In exchange for her plea to one count of aggravated battery of a child, two other counts were dismissed.
Adams is represented by Public Defender Lis Pollock.
Because the crime is a Class X felony, Adams faces six to 30 years in prison. Pollock and McCallum agreed that Rosenbaum should decide her sentence.
The judge set her sentencing hearing for May 31. However much time she receives, Adams will be required to serve at least 85 percent of it.