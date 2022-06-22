URBANA — A homeless woman who admitted she damaged a car in a public parking lot last summer in downtown Champaign has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence Wednesday on Guadalupe Hernandez, 26.
She had pleaded guilty in April to criminal damage to property after her arrest for either breaking the windows or flattening tires on five vehicles on July 13, 2021, in the city parking lot at 82 E. University Ave., C, just north of the Champaign Police Department.
One of the vehicles was a van belonging to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
About 2 a.m. that day, a witness flagged down officers to report a woman was shattering car windows.
When they arrived, Hernandez was holding a broken windshield wiper and told them the spree followed an argument with her boyfriend.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said this was Hernandez’s first conviction and that she has substance-abuse and mental-health issues.
In exchange for her plea to a felony count of criminal damage, he dismissed four other misdemeanor counts and one felony count and separate cases alleging misdemeanor criminal damage and aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Webber ordered her to get substance-abuse, mental-health and anger-management treatment and sentenced her to five days in jail with credit for time served.