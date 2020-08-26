URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted that her drunken driving off an unfinished bridge onto Interstate 57 seriously injured a man has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Ashia Marshall, 30, wept Wednesday as she expressed remorse to Judge Ronda Holliman for what she described as the “most disastrous and humiliating time in my life.”
Holliman said the single mother of two has known for almost a decade that she needs medication for mental-health issues, but instead “she self-medicated with alcohol and drugs.”
Probation was not an appropriate sentence given Marshall’s history of violent acts and noncompliance with court orders, the judge said.
“Imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public,” Holliman said. “This happened on a major highway and put others in the community and others passing through the community at risk.”
At 85 percent time, Marshall will spend just over five years behind bars. She’s already served 265 days in the county jail.
She pleaded guilty in June to aggravated driving under the influence in a Sept. 3, 2019, crash in west Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Marshall drove through construction barriers on Bradley Avenue where the bridge was being rebuilt over Interstate 57.
Her car then vaulted down the embankment on the west side of I-57 but was stopped by a concrete barrier from actually entering the southbound lanes.
Her blood-alcohol content was 0.225, almost three times the limit at which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
The two men with her were both injured, but Marshall pleaded guilty to the count involving only Robert Spears, who suffered chest injuries, a collapsed lung and a damaged kidney.
Neither he nor Maurice Conley asked for restitution or submitted victim impact statements for Marshall’s sentencing, Hinman told the judge.
AGGRAVATION
To enhance Marshall’s sentence, Hinman presented evidence of other incidents of Marshall’s belligerent behavior while intoxicated.
In one incident, Champaign police were called about 3:50 a.m. Dec. 6 to a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Burr Oak Court.
Officer Tim Atterberry testified that Marshall, who at the time was out on bond in the Bradley Avenue crash, had driven two friends back to an apartment complex after playing cards and drinking in Urbana.
However, she got into a fight with one of the women, who fought back and knocked Marshall out briefly.
At some point, Atteberry said, Marshall got in her car and ran over her own friend in a “back and forth” motion.
“She backed over her and then went forward over her,” he said.
The woman’s hip was dislocated.
Marshall drove off but was soon stopped by Officer James Warren on Bloomington Road.
He described her as disheveled, with a bloody nose and broken tooth, thick-tongued and smelling of alcohol.
As he returned to his squad car, she sped off. Officers pursued her for several blocks.
She got out of her car and ran, disobeying orders to stop, said Warren, who said he found cocaine and Ecstasy in her car.
That case was dismissed as part of her guilty plea.
Lt. Kevin Olmstead said on Feb. 5, 2012, he was called to a domestic dispute where a “slurring, incomprehensible” Marshall was violent with other women, including a relative and had struck a pregnant woman in the stomach and choked a dog.
Sgt. Aaron Lack testified about a Sept. 25, 2012, incident where Marshall used her car to hit another woman’s car — with two juveniles inside — three times.
MITIGATION
Marshall’s attorney, George Vargas, had Officer James Hobson testify that during the Dec. 6 scrum at Oakwood Trace, Marshall had been knocked out and had a tooth broken.
However, Hobson also testified that the woman who was run over was not part of that fight and had tried to intervene between Marshall and the other woman.
Marshall’s grandmother and mother also both testified that they have cared for her two sons, ages 4 and 7, while she has been in jail, and even before.
Both women said they have serious health issues and are not able to give the boys all that they need.
“They miss her,” Marilyn Booker said of her granddaughter’s sons.
Stephanie Marshall echoed that the boys need their mother.
She said her daughter was a freshman or sophomore in high school when her personality changed, she ceased talking to her and became angry.
She described her child as an excellent worker but one who jumped from job to job.
Marshall told Holliman she was diagnosed with bipolar depression in 2011 but chose drugs and alcohol over her prescribed medication.
Since February, she has been taking anti-anxiety medication that keeps her calm.
“I think more clearly. I’m relaxed and happy. I’m feeling better,” she said.
Even while struggling with substance-abuse issues, she received her certified nursing assistant certificate at Parkland College in 2018 and wants to return to school in hopes of becoming a nurse.
She said when she takes her medicine, she has no desire to use drugs or alcohol.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Hinman argued for the 10 years in prison that she agreed to recommend when Marshall pleaded guilty, saying Marshall has put many lives at risk and has not demonstrated she’s willing to get help.
Vargas argued for probation and said that she deserves a chance to show that she can change.
That she was able to get her CNA certificate and hold jobs while not medicated shows she has the potential to do better, he said.
“How much more can a medicated Ashia Marshall do?” he said.
He urged the judge to think of the hardship to her sons, her mother and grandmother if she were imprisoned.
In a moving statement to the judge, Marshall admitted she had made many mistakes but said she was ready to “rectify” her life and do better for herself and her sons.