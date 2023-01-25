URBANA — A Champaign woman who shot and killed her own friend in a catfight over a small amount of money faces 45 years to life in prison.
It took a Champaign County jury of 10 men and two women just under two hours to convict Arieana Colbert, 22, of the first-degree murder of Acarrie Ingram-Triner, 19.
“You saw the video. The fight was two against one. People behaving badly. Acarrie is walking away and she is shot,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued Wednesday.
Alferink called the case uncomplicated, saying she had proven that Colbert either intended to kill her friend or knew that shooting her created the strong probability of great bodily harm.
“Even if you feel bad for her, you cannot let sympathy play a part in your decision,” the prosecutor said.
But Colbert’s attorney played the sympathy card anyway in the absence of an explanation for why her client shot her friend.
“She said she was afraid, scared, fearful of what was going to happen. She was a 20-year-old girl without a whole lot of life experience having an argument with a friend over a stupid, inconsequential thing,” said Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones.
“That doesn’t make it intentional or knowing,” she argued.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum had denied Miller-Jones’s request that the jury be allowed to consider the less serious charge of second-degree murder, based on Colbert’s claim that she feared for her life. The judge said there simply was no evidence to support that legal notion.
Colbert was the last of 11 witnesses that the jury heard from over two days. On the stand for about 90 minutes Wednesday morning, Colbert said she had been staying with Quincy Hayes, 29, in his apartment at Gramercy Park Apartments on Kenwood Road in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2021, for a little more than a week.
She met him only a few weeks earlier through Ms. Ingram-Triner, who also lived in that complex, now known as Champaign Park Apartments. Colbert said she and Ms. Ingram-Triner became friends in early June 2021 and saw or talked almost daily.
Colbert said Ms. Ingram-Triner wanted to buy cannabis from Hayes that day and started calling and messaging about 3 p.m.
Hayes testified, as did Colbert, that he didn’t have any to sell her or even front her, in anticipation of being paid later. Alternatively, Ms. Ingram-Triner told Hayes she wanted back a wifi box she had sold him earlier for $15, apparently in hopes that she could sell it to get cannabis elsewhere.
Other testimony was that Hayes, although employed, was struggling to make ends meet and just that day paid enough on his power bill to have the electricity restored. Ms. Ingram-Triner did not have power either, according to Colbert.
Colbert testified that later in the evening, Ms. Ingram-Triner started texting Hayes’ phone, being “very persistent” about getting cannabis. When told again they didn’t have any, she started asking about the wifi box.
“He didn’t want to give it back to her,” Colbert said.
The two women then called and texted back and forth, saying mean-spirited things to each other. Ms. Ingram-Triner insisted she was coming over for the wifi box despite Colbert telling her they were ready for bed.
Both Miller-Jones and Alferink had Colbert try to explain the meaning behind the texts, which were heavy-laden with street jargon and profanity. Colbert admitted that in one of her later texts to Ms. Ingram-Triner, she told her she hated women like her.
Colbert cried as she struggled to explain how the texting situation devolved over an hour.
“It’s not normal for us,” she said of their vitriolic feuding.
Ms. Ingram-Triner’s final text included a threat to enlist her brothers to come to Colbert and Hayes’ apartment “to back her up to get her box if we didn’t give it up.” Ms. Ingram-Triner’s father testified that she was the youngest of nine children.
She then came over and was pounding on the door, waking Colbert.
Colbert testified that having been shot at in the past, she bought a gun for her own protection for $800 and carried it in her waistband and even slept with it.
She said she grabbed the wifi box to give it to Ms. Ingram-Triner but an agitated Hayes took it from her and confronted Ms. Ingram-Triner at the door. Colbert said she followed him, trying to calm him, and went down the stairs and out the door with her friend.
“We weren’t really arguing. I said, ‘Why are you doing this?’” Colbert recounted.
“She swung on me and I swung back,” she said, adding Hayes then helped both women off the ground as he tried to keep them apart.
What followed, and what jurors saw on surveillance video, was shoving and pushing. Colbert said there was also a lot of trash talking.
“I called her a bitch. I it was very disrespectful,” she said. “It was not like us. Not like her. Not like me. You don’t do that to your friends.”
Colbert said Hayes kept telling Ms. Ingram-Triner to leave as Colbert was picking up items off the ground, including a battery pack charger that Colbert said she had loaned to her friend.
“She just kept saying, ‘You’re all dead. My brothers are coming. You’re all dead,'” said Colbert, adding she believed the threat extended to Hayes’ two children, who were sleeping in the apartment.
Asked why she then shot Ms. Ingram-Triner, a tearful Colber replied: “I don’t know. I don’t think I thought.”
She denied she intended to kill or harm her.
Dr. Shiping Bao said the single shot to her lower neck perforated a major artery, her trachea and one lung. Ms. Ingram-Triner would have died within about 20 seconds as her lungs filled with blood.
“No way anyone could save that woman,” Bao testified.
Colbert admitted that in the immediate aftermath, she took heed of Hayes’ admonition and that of another man who had been standing there to run.
Outdoors in only a sports bra and sweatpants, Colbert said “the dude gave me a hoodie” and she ran off.
Pressed by Miller-Jones to say if she felt like her life was in danger, Colbert responded “Yes.”
Colbert said that after the shooting she ran and ended up in the park around Kaufman Lake, where she fell and discarded the gun in the ground.
She went back to the apartment later, she said, but officers would not allow her in. She did not give them her name or any information about the shooting, she said, because they didn’t ask.
The next morning, she went to Hayes’ mother’s home and found him there. The two of them then left Champaign on a train or a bus, ignoring the advice of Colbert’s biological mother and her father’s girlfriend that she turn herself in.
They were arrested about six weeks later in a hotel in suburban Chicago by federal marshals who had to break down the hotel room door.
“I was scared. I don’t have trust in authority,” said Colbert, who was a ward of DCFS for years until she aged out of the system at 21. “I wanted to see if I could get money for a lawyer.”
But on cross-examination, Alferink poked holes in much of her testimony, starting by asking her if she was justified to shoot Ms. Ingram-Triner.
“I don’t think anything is justifiable in killing someone,” she said.
Alferink also asked her about the gun, which she said she paid for using part of a $20,000 federal loan she received during the COVID-19 pandemic for personal protection equipment. She said a friend applied for the loan fraudulently for her, claiming Colbert was self-employed. She admitted she did not have a firearm owner’s identification card.
Going over details of the fight in the courtyard, and the threats by Ms. Ingram-Triner to bring her brothers into the fray, Colbert admitted the brothers were not present that night.
“I know she said multiple times she was going to come back with family. If she came back, there could be more drama all night,” Colbert testified.
“I can’t tell you why I shot her. I reacted way too quickly without thinking. I’ve been shot at before but I’ve never been told before that they were going to kill me,” she said.
Rosenbaum set sentencing for March 22.