URBANA — A 32-year-old Urbana woman who admitted she stabbed a teen in the face over what she perceived as an inappropriate look on a city bus has been sentenced to probation and time in the county jail.
“This case is tragic,” Judge Roger Webber said as he sentenced Amanda Keegan, whose last known local address was in the 1000 block of East Mumford Drive.
She pleaded guilty in April to aggravated battery, admitting that on April 28, 2020, she stabbed a 17-year-old female repeatedly following a dispute that started on a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus.
The facts of the incident were that Keegan perceived that the teen gave her an odd look, to which Keegan negatively reacted. The teen responded by suggesting they get off the bus, which they did.
As they disembarked in the 500 block of East Green Street in Champaign, the teen apparently threw the first punch. A friend of Keegan’s who did not want to be involved warned the teen that Keegan had a knife.
The teen continued to rain blows on Keegan, hitting her in the face and pulling her hair, and Keegan responded by swinging “like a windmill while holding a knife,” Webber said.
That effectively ended the fight because the teen sustained five puncture wounds to her face, neck and shoulders that were apparently inflicted by a small knife that police never recovered.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher sought a four-year prison sentence for Keegan while her attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, argued for probation since it was Keegan’s first felony conviction.
Fletcher called the incident a “senseless, brutal attack on a stranger on a bus” that significantly injured the teen. But he conceded that the teen continued to provoke Keegan, whom he called a “danger to the public.”
Yanchus said her client has mental-health issues, including severe depression stemming from the tragic death about five years ago of a man who fathered three of her five children. Caught in a downward spiral of depression, Yanchus said, Keegan ended up having her parental rights to her children terminated.
She gets disability payments due to her diminished cognitive function, Yanchus told the judge.
Saying she did not want to minimize the victim’s pain, Yanchus called the teen a “willing participant” in the fight that ended up injuring her and said neither of the feuding females was willing to walk away.
She argued that aggravated battery is a crime committed in the “heat of the moment” and one not likely to be deterred by prison since most who commit the crime are not considering consequences as they carry out a beating.
Given the chance to speak, Keegan turned to the victim’s supporters and said: “I’m sorry for the situation. I could have handled it differently, and I hope you all can find it in your hearts to forgive me.”
“There’s plenty of blame to go around,” Webber said. “I’m at a loss to understand how two people can take what may have been an innocent look and escalate it to an incident where one is getting punched in the face and the other is getting stabbed in the face.”
Webber agreed to sentence Keegan to 30 months of probation but declared to her that “you cannot stab someone in the face ... and not spend some time in jail.”
He sentenced her to 180 days in jail, 94 of which she has to serve right away and the rest to be held in remission. That means if she abides by all the rules of probation, including counseling, performance of 100 hours of public service and getting in no other trouble, she may not have to serve the balance.
Webber will review her behavior Jan. 7.
She is eligible for day-for-day good time, meaning she could be released in about six weeks.