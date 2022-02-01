URBANA — A woman who admitted she entered an Urbana apartment near the University of Illinois campus intending to steal has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Kaylan Braaten, 31, who listed addresses on Briar Lane in Champaign and West California Avenue in Urbana, and who was also listed as homeless, pleaded guilty Monday to residential burglary before Judge Roger Webber.
Braaten admitted that on Sept. 5, she went into an apartment in the 800 block of West Green Street in Urbana and took a cellphone.
Another charge of residential burglary alleging she did the same thing in another apartment in the same building was dismissed in return for her plea.
Also dismissed was a charge alleging she had anti-anxiety medication alprazolam on her and an unrelated burglary case.
Court records show Braaten had previous convictions for domestic battery, theft, residential burglary, sale of a firearm to a felon and a juvenile adjudication for trafficking of controlled substances.
Webber allowed her to remain free until March 4 so that she could have a surgical procedure done before she has to report to prison. She was given credit on her sentence for 50 days served.