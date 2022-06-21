URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly defecated on the front porch of a home that a judge had ordered her to stay away from has been charged with violation of bail bond.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond Tuesday for Emily M. Erwine, 28, at $20,000 after originally allowing her to be release on her own recognizance Monday following her arraignment on misdemeanor domestic-battery charges for allegedly fighting with a relative.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said deputies were called about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home on East Perkins Road.
The resident reported that Erwine, who had been released from jail a couple of hours earlier, showed up wanting to collect some of her belongings.
Olmstead had told her she could return to the home to do that but needed to be accompanied by a police officer.
The woman living in the house said she was asleep when Erwine showed up wanting to be allowed in and began arguing with people inside. She was asked to leave.
After sitting on a stool in the backyard for a while, she came back to the front porch, knocked on the door and said she needed to use the restroom, but the resident, who was the alleged victim of the Sunday battery, told her to leave.
Erwine then allegedly defecated on the porch and left soiled underwear and court documents regarding her release on top of the feces.
She then left, but deputies found her in the area and arrested her.
Erwine is due back in court on both misdemeanor offenses June 28.
Court records show she has previous convictions for retail theft.