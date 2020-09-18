URBANA — A wrong-way trip down a one-way street early Friday led to weapons and drug charges against two Champaign residents.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said just after midnight Thursday, an officer saw a van with a headlight out going the wrong way on Hollywood Drive near Urbana Middle School.
The van was driven by Adrianna Holloway-Algee, 29, of the 200 block of East Hill Street. Her sole passenger was Markell Brown, 25, of the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive.
Police found an open bottle of cognac on the van floor so had the couple get out. They were patted down for officer safety but no weapons were found.
However, a search of the van turned up a loaded 9 mm handgun under the passenger seat where Brown had been sitting. They also found three plastic bags containing more than 4.5 grams of substances that tested positive for cocaine as well as small amounts of other substances believed to be drugs.
Smysor said while officers were dealing with Brown, Holloway-Algee disobeyed their instructions to stay where she was and started to walk away. She was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
Both Brown and Holloway-Algee were charged Friday with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Class X and 1 felonies respectively. If convicted of the armed violence, they face lengthy mandatory prison terms.
Holloway-Algee was also charged with possession of a firearm without the requisite firearm owner’s identification card and resisting a peace officer. Brown was also charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Judge John Kennedy set bond for the pair at $25,000 and told them to be back in court Oct. 20.
Both had prior criminal convictions.