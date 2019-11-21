URBANA — The preplanned and violent nature of the October robbery of a Champaign bank robbery by a 16-year-old and his 18-year-old brother was enough for a judge to transfer the younger male’s case to adult court.
After his ruling Thursday, Judge Tom Difanis arraigned Dasheem Pickens of Champaign on charges of armed violence, financial institution robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Oct. 15 holdup of Regions Bank, 111 S. State St.
Pickens’ older brother, Dakir Pickens, faces the same charges.
Facts laid out by Champaign police in a hearing Thursday revealed that both brothers entered the bank about 11:25 a.m.
Dakir Pickens allegedly clubbed a female bank employee in the head with a gun, injuring her, and fired shots into the ceiling and at bulletproof glass inside the bank.
Dasheem Pickens, described by police as a lookout who was wearing gloves, allegedly chased the bank manager as he fled out the back door.
The brothers did not get any cash and were arrested several blocks away not long after the holdup attempt. Police found evidence that they shed clothing and tossed the stolen gun along the way.