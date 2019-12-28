URBANA — A 17-year-old male is in police custody after allegedly stealing and crashing a car Saturday.
Urbana police Sgt. Andy Hewkin said about 11:10 a.m. officers were called to the 2200 block of Lantern Hill Drive where an Oldsmobile car had just been reported stolen from a driveway.
Hewkin said the police investigation led them east of the city in the area of Washington Street and Cottonwood Drive.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy learned that the car was going east on County Road 1550 N then went through the T-intersection at 1800 E. It then turned north and drove another 3 / 4 of a mile before crashing in a ditch.
Hewkin said the driver got out and was walking on the rail to trail pathway along U.S. 150, when he was spotted by Urbana officers.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and was expected to be transferred to the Juvenile Detention Center on a preliminary charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Hewkin said the car was damaged so badly it had to be towed away.