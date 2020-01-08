URBANA — A 15-year-old Champaign boy who took part in a brawl at Centennial High School on Oct. 1 has been sentenced to two years of probation.

UPDATE: Centennial student who allegedly hit teacher, student ordered jailed until trial Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the 15-year-old boy charged Friday with two counts of aggravated battery and one of mob action is alleged to have punched and kicked a fellow student who was on the ground and hit a female teacher in the back of the head with his elbow, while acting with others.

The teen pleaded guilty in November to mob action for participating, along with two others, in hitting and kicking a fellow student while he was on the ground. A teacher who tried to break it up was elbowed in the head but not seriously hurt.

A charge of aggravated battery against the youth was dismissed in return for his guilty plea to mob action.

The youth apologized to Judge Heidi Ladd on Tuesday and to his mother for what he had put her through.

Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd and defense attorney Ed Piraino agreed that with the support of both his parents, the boy is likely to succeed at a community-based sentence. He had already served 13 days in detention.

Ladd reminded the youth of the “absolutely unacceptable” nature of such violent conduct, especially in school.

He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of public service, follow his parents’ rules, cooperate with counseling and have no contact with the victim or the other students who joined in the fight.