URBANA — A 15-year-old Urbana boy who accidentally shot himself has been sentenced to juvenile prison for his actions.
Judge Tom Difanis sentenced the boy on Monday for aggravated unlawful use of a firearm.
Urbana police found the teen on Philo Road near Colorado Avenue in Urbana on Sept. 8 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his pelvis area.
The youth was on parole from the Department of Juvenile Justice at the time of his arrest, having been sentenced there in April after pleading guilty to mob action in connection with a Feb. 4 brawl at Urbana High School.
He was released from juvenile prison Aug. 7, a month before being arrested again.