URBANA — A 16-year-old who violated his probation by possessing a shotgun has been resentenced to juvenile prison.
Judge Heidi Ladd resentenced the Champaign teen, who police had said was being investigated for other shootings in Champaign in November and early December. However, the teen was never charged in those incidents.
The teen was on probation for an aggravated robbery that happened in late December 2018. The shotgun with a shortened barrel was found in a court-authorized search of his Garden Hills home on Dec. 3 by Champaign police.
In addition to the previous aggravated robbery, he had another adjudication for battery, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.
In court a month ago, Rietz said police had multiple contacts with the teen going back six years for armed robbery, trespass, theft, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.
Police said the teen was not a suspect in the Dec. 2 shooting of Decari Roberts, 10, who was shot in his own home on Williamsburg Drive in northwest Champaign.
No arrests have been made in connection with that shooting, which remains under investigation. Roberts was released from the hospital in late December, according to Facebook posts by his mother.