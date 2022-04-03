TUSCOLA — The first time Linda Scribner got a call informing her that one of her sons had died of a drug overdose was on Feb. 17, 2014.
A little over five years later, on May 29, 2019, she got a similar call about another one of her sons.
The Tuscola nurse is still at a loss to understand how two sons raised in a close family could have died of drug overdoses.
Not a day goes by that she doesn’t miss them. Not a day goes by that the loss of them doesn’t hurt.
“I always say, ‘What could I have done differently?’ and I don’t know what I could have done differently,” she said.
Scribner’s son Jordan, who was commonly known by his nickname, Petey, died in 2014 at age 20 of a heroin overdose.
Her son Jacob, who died at age 29 in 2019, overdosed on methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, she said.
Scribner knew Petey dabbled with drugs, and in fact had taken him for outpatient treatment at the former Prairie Center, she said. But Jacob’s overdose death was a surprise.
“We did not know he was using, and there was not a trace of it found in his house,” she said.
Scribner’s two sons died during years when opioid drug-overdose deaths in the U.S. were in the midst of a dramatic rise.
It began in the 1990s with prescription opioid overdoses and was followed by a wave of heroin-overdose deaths beginning in 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A few years later marked the beginning of a significant rise in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, particularly illegally made fentanyl, which is increasingly mixed into other illegal drugs to increase their potency.
Overdose deaths have picked up even more since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In the 12-month period ending in April 2021, there were 75,673 opioid overdose deaths in the U.S., up from 56,064 the previous 12 months, according to data released by the federal government.
Scribner also remembers the time before Petey’s death as a period when residential drug-treatment options in the area were scarce and insurance coverage for treatment was lacking.
She’d have tried to get Jacob into treatment had she known he was using drugs, she said, though she knows other people can’t make those decisions for drug users.
“It’s hard to get somebody into treatment,” she said. “It’s hard to get someone to admit they have a problem.”
‘One of the sweetest boys you ever met’Scribner is a nurse with OSF HealthCare in Urbana and a clinical instructor at Lakeview College of Nursing, and her husband, Tony, owns a Save A Lot grocery in Georgetown. They raised their six children in rural Tuscola, and are marking their 40th anniversary this year.
“We raised them going to church every Sunday and very involved in sports and activities,” Linda Scribner recalled. “Family was the center of all things. We ate dinner together at the dining room table every night, unless we were at sporting events.”
The Scribners had a boat for a time and would take family boating outings, and later they put in a pool in their backyard and hosted family activities there, Linda Scribner said.
Petey, who went to Parkland College and worked as a cook at Denny’s in Tuscola, was a friend to all, “one of the sweetest boys you ever met” and the only redhead in the family, Scribner said.
Her son may have tried drugs in high school, but she believes it’s likely he dabbled with drugs more while he was in college.
What she believes may have caused his death was snorting heroin at a time he had a lower tolerance.
He’d done a short stint in jail for failing to appear in court for speeding tickets, and had been drug-free during that time, she said.
The last time she saw him before he died was just before leaving for Chicago with her youngest daughter for a volleyball tournament.
She recalls being so mad at him at the time, she didn’t say goodbye to him.
“I could kick myself for that now, because that was the last time I saw him,” she said.
Scribner said she last saw Jacob the day before his death when she picked up his daughter, Makenna, for a softball game and brought her back home. He was in the bed of his truck cleaning it and excited about a new driveway business venture at the time, and “on top of the world,” she said.
The next day, while she was at work, her then-9-year-old granddaughter called her saying she couldn’t wake up her dad.
Jacob was a hard-working and generous man, an entrepreneur and a farmer at heart, Scribner said. He lived a mile-and-a-half away, and they saw him often.
While he was at Parkland, he studied abroad in Costa Rica, and later he went back on a trip with her, Scribner said. On a family wedding trip to Phoenix, she said, she and Jacob went skydiving together.
‘It’s something that never goes away’After Petey’s death, the Scribners launched an organization called Be BRAVE (Brilliant, Respectful and Vastly Educated) and began hosting 5K runs called “A Pace for Petey” to raise money for drug-abuse prevention education and bringing in speakers to schools.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought in-school presentations to a temporary halt, Scribner said, but she hopes to resume that in the next school year and plans tentatively to hold the 5K in September.
She’s spoken at schools herself, telling students how it feels to be a mom losing a child to a drug overdose, and she’s asked them to consider how their own mom would feel if they died.
Scribner has shown students photographs of her family in chronological order, ending with a picture of Petey in a casket.
The loss of two of her own sons has changed her, Scribner said.
“Every day, I think about it,” she said. “It’s something that never goes away, every minute of the day.”
She also feels people look at her differently now, and her circle of friends is smaller.
To other parents of kids using drugs, she urges: Be there for them.
“Don’t shut them out,” she said.
And to all parents, Scribner advises, don’t rely on your kids’ schools to be the only source of education they get about drug abuse.
Talk about it with your kids “constantly,” she urged.
“They probably get a lot of that at school, but it has to come from the home, too,” she said.