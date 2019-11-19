URBANA — A Joliet man who admitted he had a gun when he should not have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Bryant Smith, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, admitting he had a handgun in a bag that also contained cannabis he was trying to sell.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said on July 16, Smith approached a woman at a gas station at 59 E. Green St., C, and asked her if she wanted to buy cannabis. He opened a bag to show it to her and she saw the gun.
Convicted of forgery in 2016, Smith is not allowed to have a weapon. In exchange for his plea to the weapons charge, other charges of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis were dismissed.
He also pleaded guilty to a separate misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. He admitted that on June 7 during an argument with a woman in Champaign, he bit her fingers. For that he was sentenced to one day in jail.
Alferink said Smith had prior convictions for forgery and theft. He was given credit on his sentence for 127 days served.