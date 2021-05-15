CHAMPAIGN — Champaign leaders gathered at the City Building on Friday afternoon to condemn gun violence after three people were injured in two separate shootings Friday.
Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in downtown Champaign, police said, and a woman who is eight months pregnant was shot Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue in what police described as a domestic dispute.
Police Chief Anthony Cobb said the 33-year-old woman, who was struck in the head and then shot in her upper body while in her car, is in stable condition after crashing while trying to drive herself to the hospital.
“We could have lost two lives today over gun violence,” he said.
Confirmed shooting incidents are up 113 percent this year in Champaign compared to this point last year, Cobb said.
“Gun violence within our city and across the country has surged at alarming rates. It remains an urgent complex and multifaceted problem without perfect solutions,” Cobb said. “While we have made several positive gun-related arrests in the past few weeks, the problem remains evident by multiple individuals struck by gunfire this week alone, including three victims today.”
Mayor Deb Feinen said she’s “angry and sad” about the increase in gun violence and said the city is “committed to address this epidemic in partnership with our community.”
She encouraged people to get involved with the Champaign Community Coalition and said the city has many programs related to reducing gun violence, including the soon-to-launch LIFT program, a partnership with the Champaign school district which the city council is set to approve at its meeting Tuesday.
“I stand here to plead with the young people to please stop,” said the Rev. Willie Comer, executive director of East Central Illinois Youth for Christ. “If you’ve got beef, obviously, picking up a gun is not the way to handle it. … You’ve got to put guns down. It doesn’t solve the problem.”
Angela Worthey with HV Neighborhood Transformation also made a plea.
“There is no beef in these streets that is worth losing your life or sending another person to the grave,” she said. “It is time for us to start having conversations that bring healing amongst families, healing in our own community.”
While there have been two recent shootings and a stabbing near downtown, Feinen said she was concerned about violence anywhere in the city.
“I’m concerned about people feeling unsafe in any area of our city,” she said. “If you are living in Garden Hills and you have shots fired across the street from your house, you feel that way when that happens.”
She said city staff are looking into how to address safety issues downtown.
“I know that our staff has a safety team that is addressing the issues specifically for downtown, and they are working on some plans relating to that,” Feinen said. “But we are also working on safety throughout the rest of our community.”
Cobb said police are being “as responsive as we possibly can,” but said addressing gun violence is “going to take Springfield, D.C., Champaign and several communities who are facing this to work together, work with our citizens to address it.”
“We cannot arrest our way out of these situations,” he said. “Why are these individuals picking up guns? Why are they shooting? We have to address that; there are some needs, there are some trauma. There are some other things that need to be addressed. But it doesn’t excuse the criminal behavior.”
In the shooting of the pregnant woman, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Desmond Godbolt, 23, of Champaign.
In a news release, police Deputy Chief Matt Henson said officers were called to the West Springfield Avenue address about 1:15 p.m. Friday. Cobb said they found multiple bullet casings at the scene.
Henson said the preliminary investigation suggests the woman was in her vehicle on Springfield when Godbolt approached her and they got into an altercation.
Henson said after being shot, she tried to drive herself to the hospital with a family member, but crashed her vehicle near Fourth Street and Springfield.
Cobb said the woman was then taken to the hospital, where she remained Friday afternoon.
In the early-morning shooting, police said at least 15 bullet casings were found in a public parking lot on Main Street about a half-block east of Walnut Street.
About 1:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man showed up in a private vehicle at a hospital with three gunshot wounds, described by police as non-life-threatening.
Shortly after that, a 19-year-old man flagged down a University of Illinois police officer in the 800 block of West University Avenue in Urbana to say he had been shot. He was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police learned that both men were on foot when a white sedan pulled up alongside them and two people in the car fired from the front and rear passenger seats.
Police have not located those shooters.
In both cases, police asked that anyone who has additional information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.