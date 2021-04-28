URBANA — A Champaign man who with his brother tried to rob a bank two years ago is headed to prison for 12 years.
The guilty plea by Dasheem Pickens on Wednesday brings to an end the legal proceedings surrounding a violent attack on a Champaign bank employee who remains unable to return to work.
“She is still suffering the consequences of a traumatic event,” Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said of the assistant bank manager who was pistol-whipped on the top of her head by Dakir Pickens as she refused to give him or his brother access to the secure area where two fellow employees and the bank’s cash were.
The brutal holdup happened Oct. 15, 2019, at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C.
About 11:30 a.m. on that Tuesday, Dakir Pickens, now 19, and his brother, Dasheem, now 18, entered intent on leaving with cash.
According to police testimony laid out when Dakir Pickens was sentenced in November to 19 years in prison, Dakir Pickens was armed with a handgun that he first fired into the ceiling.
He then grabbed the assistant bank manager, who was returning from the kitchen with a spoon in hand, by her long hair, threw her to the lobby floor and yelled, “Where’s the money, (expletive)?”
The woman, who had been a victim in 12 previous robberies in her 10-year banking career, said she was crying and unable to respond because she was in shock.
Dakir Pickens hit her several times on the top of the head with the gun, cutting her head and causing the blood to soak her hair and clothing.
Her hands were bruised from defending herself.
Dasheem Pickens, meantime, was chasing the branch manager, who had fled out a back door, and calling 911 to make false reports of crimes in other places to divert police attention from the holdup.
After multiple attempts by Dakir Pickens to shoot his way into the secure area where two other women were crouched on the floor, the brothers ran away without any cash.
They changed clothes in a nearby alley, dumped the gun, split up and ran. Both were caught within minutes.
Dasheem Pickens was a juvenile when charges of armed violence, financial-institution robbery and aggravated battery were first filed against him. However, because of the nature of the charges, the state sought to prosecute him as an adult and a judge agreed.
On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to financial-institution robbery, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. The other two counts were dismissed.
His brother had pleaded guilty to armed violence.
Dasheem Pickens was awaiting sentencing on a charge of juvenile burglary to motor vehicle to which he had pleaded guilty in September 2019 when he was arrested for the bank holdup.
On Wednesday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced him to 30 days in jail with credit for time served. Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup and Lozar agreed that was the best way to resolve that case in light of the sentence for the holdup.
Lozar also agreed to dismiss three other counts of vehicle burglary alleging other break-ins during the summer of 2019.
With credit for 562 days served, Dasheem Pickens could be eligible for the two years of parole he must serve in 4.5 years.
His older brother must serve 85 percent of the 19 years he received — at least 16 years — because Rosenbaum found that he had inflicted great bodily harm on the assistant bank manager.
The 32-year-old single mother of two young boys described debilitating migraines, other body pain, persistent ringing in her ears, nightmares, insomnia and severe anxiety resulting from the attack.
When he was sentenced in November, Dakir Pickens said he regretted his actions, which he said stemmed from a lifetime of poverty and drug abuse by him and other family members.
Dasheem Pickens told Rosenbaum: “I am really sorry for the things I’ve done. I know I have been wrong. I just hope I can be forgiven.”
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while he’s locked up but declined his request to be set free for a while before reporting to prison.