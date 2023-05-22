CHAMPAIGN — A juvenile was in custody Monday morning in connection with shots fired Sunday evening at Champaign’s Centennial Park.
Nobody was injured and there was no property damage in the incident, according to Deputy Police Chief Kevin Olmstead.
Officers were dispatched to the park at 7:19 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, he said.
The juvenile was in custody at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center and was awaiting a detention hearing Tuesday, according to the state’s attorney’s office.