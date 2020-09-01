TUSCOLA — New cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County have been linked to several large events this past weekend in Tuscola, according to the Douglas County Health Department.
One person who tested positive and had been directed to quarantine ignored the directives and was in attendance at a large event in Tuscola, the health department said.
The person who violated quarantine disclosed that information, and no action against them is planned, according to health department spokeswoman Summer Phillips.
Specific events linked to new cases weren’t identified, other than that the events were at the Community Building and surrounding area in Tuscola over the weekend.
Actions like this make it even harder on people trying to do the right thing, health department Administrator Amanda Minor said.
“We definitely applaud those individuals who are taking all the precautions, making sure they are mindful there are others,” she said.
All those who attended any of the weekend gatherings are being asked to monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms.
“This is imperative to protecting your family, friends and others from COVID-19,” the health department said in a public warning issued Tuesday.
Anyone with symptoms or who had any contact with a known positive case is asked to stay home and get a COVID-19 test three to five days after the date they attended the gathering, the warning advises.
The health department also reminded the public that gatherings are limited to up to 50 people under current state regulation.
With the Labor Day weekend approaching, the health department also warned that attending large, crowded gatherings in public venues, whether inside or outside, greatly increases the chances of being exposed to the disease.
Carriers may be most contagious in the 48 hours before they develop symptoms, making transmission “even more likely and more widespread,” the health department said.