CHAMPAIGN — Getting to the grocery store for Aujah Gibson of Champaign requires a bus ride with her two young sons and pulling a rolling suitcase to hold her groceries on the trip back home.
Her grocery of choice has been ValuCheck, and she was disappointed to learn that Champaign store’s last day in business will be Sept. 19.
Gibson was at ValuCheck early Thursday afternoon after getting off the bus by Schnucks grocery on North Mattis Avenue and walking to the nearby ValuCheck at 1914 Glenn Park Drive.
She said she’s been shopping at ValuCheck since it opened because it’s convenient and the prices are “a little cheaper.”
“It’s a blessing to have,” she said. “I can feed my children.”
There was a combination of reasons that went into the decision to close the store, “but that concept and that location wasn’t doing well,” said Gerry Kettler, spokesman for the store’s owner, Quincy-based Niemann Foods.
The company will be considering what to do next with the property, Kettler said.
“I don’t know that it resonated as well as we hoped it would,” he said of the ValuCheck concept. “This gives us the opportunity to look at that area and figure out what we want to do to meet consumer needs.”
Under the ValuCheck concept, customers purchase each item at Niemann Foods’ cost, plus 10 percent, with the 10 percent added at the cash register when they check out, Kettler said.
Niemann Foods has two ValuCheck stores, with the other one in Pekin set to remain open, he said.
Niemann Foods is probably best known as the operator of County Market groceries in the Champaign-Urbana area. But it also operates the Save A Lot grocery in Urbana, the Pet Supplies Plus in Champaign, two Ace Hardware stores in Champaign, both Haymakers convenience stores in Champaign and the chain’s newer upscale grocery, Harvest Market, in south Champaign. A second Harvest Market is set to open in Springfield in November, Kettler said.
“Champaign’s been great to us, and making these kinds of decisions is never easy,” he said about ValuCheck’s upcoming closing.
The main concern was making sure employees at ValuCheck would have jobs, Kettler said.
“With everything going on, we have enough employment needs in the area that we were able to have jobs for everybody,” he said.
Linda Lewis of Champaign, who was also shopping at ValuCheck Thursday, said she’s shopped at that location since it was a County Market, which Niemann Foods replaced with a ValuCheck in 2016.
She preferred the store as a County Market, she said, but, “I come here because it’s convenient.”
She already knows one place she’ll likely be shopping in the future — the giant food and general merchandise retailer set to open at Market Place Mall in late October.
“I got a card for Costco,” Lewis said.