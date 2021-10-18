URBANA — A Danville man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
David W. Morlan, 66, most recently of Danville, was sentenced Monday by Senior U .S. District Judge Michael Mihm, who noted Morlan’s two prior failure-to-register convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of Illinois.
Mihm also ordered five years of supervised release for Morlan after his prison term.
Morlan was arrested Jan. 8 on outstanding warrants when Danville police responded to an emergency call in the 900 block of Kimber Street in Danville. Morlan had been living in the Danville area since October 2019 and hadn’t registered as a sex offender during that time, according to court documents.
Morlan is required to register for life under terms of his 2006 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under age 13.
Morlan has been in custody of the U.S. Marshals service since his arrest
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.