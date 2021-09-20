DANVILLE -- Two victims of a shooting early Saturday morning on Danville’s East Main Street have been identified as Leslie E. Fisher Jr., 20, and Charles L. Jones Jr., 21, both of Danville, according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
Autopsies of both victims were scheduled for Monday.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.