URBANA — New Champaign County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson and County Executive Darlene Kloeppel are already at odds over filling a vacant county board seat.
Patterson said he petitioned for a special county board meeting to be held ahead of the regularly-scheduled board meeting coming up Thursday because Kloeppel wouldn’t include action on the agenda to fill the board seat.
Patterson said he plans to nominate Cameron Raab of Champaign to fill the District 6 seat vacated by Mike Ingram, who was elected county recorder of deeds last month.
Raab was the only applicant and was recommended by the Champaign County Democratic Central Committee, Patterson said, and he is following that recommendation to submit to the full board for approval.
Patterson said county board rules dictate that the board chairman is responsible for developing the agenda for each meeting.
Kloeppel ignored his direction to place the item on the regular board meeting agenda for Thursday, “which she is only able to do because her office controls the county website,” Patterson said.
He also said Kloeppel’s position is that the appointment needs to go through the county board’s committee of the whole, which is next set to meet Jan. 12, with the new member sworn in at the next regular county board meeting Jan. 21.
That would deprive District 6 of equal representation for 51 days, Patterson said.
“I felt that my request was reasonable, legal and timely,” he said.
Kloeppel said she didn’t place the item on the agenda for Thursday because the board needed to go through a proper notification process.
And, she said, she is the one with authority to appoint candidates to fill vacancies — subject to board approval — in elected county offices, not the board chairman.
That’s a main point Kloeppel is contending in a pending lawsuit she filed against the county board this past June.
Under the county executive form of government, Kloeppel said, “technically there is not even a board chair.”