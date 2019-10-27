PESOTUM – Illinois State Police in District 10, based in Pesotum, have 11 new troopers.
All of them will report to their patrol district beginning today.
The 11 troopers are among 57 members of Cadet Class 129 who were commissioned at a graduation ceremony at Hope Church in Springfield on Oct. 25.
Gov. JB Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Illinois State Police Acting Director Kelly and Illinois State Police command staff welcomed the new troopers after delivering the oath of an officer before family and friends at the church.
“This was the first cadet class I welcomed into the Academy as governor, and today, I am proud to send them off to the communities they swore to protect.” Pritzker said.
Members of this cadet class donated 53 pints of blood to the Central Illinois Community Blood Center and raised more than $2,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.