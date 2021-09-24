CHAMPAIGN -- The Parade of Lights will return to downtown Champaign on Thanksgiving weekend.
Champaign Center Partnership announced plans Friday for the return of the parade Nov. 27, and encouraged groups planning to enter a float to sign up early.
The annual parade of lights this year is coming with pre-parade activities, including horse and carriage rides, a candy crawl for kids, visits with Santa Claus and musical entertainment, the organization said.
Downtown Champaign will also be illuminated in hues of blue for the holiday season to go along with this year’s Elvis Presley-inspired blue Christmas/holidays theme.
Champaign Center Partnership Executive Director Xander Hazel said kids and adults will also be able to make mini-floats, like those in last year’s shoebox parade viewed virtually. This year, the mini floats will be part of a competition and display downtown along with the live parade, he said.
Float registration fees will be lowest for those signing up Oct. 31, and registration will end Nov. 19 or when the parade capacity is reached, the organization said.
Champaign Center Partnership is also looking for nearly 100 volunteers to help with this year’s Parade of Lights.
For volunteer sign-up and float registration: ChampaignCenter.com