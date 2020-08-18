CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College President Tom Ramage had some good news for the college’s faculty and staff Tuesday — the immediate threat of what could have been dozens of layoffs has been removed.
Ramage had warned pandemic-related budget impacts would likely mean forthcoming cuts to shore up a financial shortfall to the tune of $5 million or the equivalent of about 65 full-time positions.
That information was shared while voluntary separation programs were still available so employees could make informed decisions.
But participation in those voluntary separation programs, along with resignations and retirements, were greater than expected, Ramage said.
In all, the college anticipates 69 positions becoming vacant over the next three fiscal years, he said.
Of those, 34 won’t be replaced, and about an equal number will be replaced with new employees with lower starting salaries, Ramage said.
The 34 positions that won’t be replaced include four administrative and 17 other staff members, 11 full-time faculty members and two managerial employees.
In all, the $4.9 million deficit projected for this year has been reduced to a $1.9 million deficit, Ramage said.
Over the course of three years, he said, Parkland intends to make that deficit go away.
Ramage also warned Parkland isn’t quite out of the woods yet and still faces several unknowns.
Two of them are uncertainties in state and federal funding. Another is enrollment, which for the current year is down 24 percent.
Classes begin Monday, so that could still change over the rest of this week, Ramage said.
“We’re still not calling it a day,” he said.
Ramage also warned a small number of staff reductions may still prove to be necessary.
“We may, at some point, need to reduce a small number of positions as part of the restructuring and consolidation process,” he said in his message to faculty and staff.