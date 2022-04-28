URBANA — Born, raised and educated in Michigan, Derrick Cooper had never heard of Champaign or Urbana when he graduated from Western Michigan University in 2009.
But as he was deciding between a job as a physical education teacher in Chicago and one in Champaign, Unit 4’s human resources director at the time mentioned one thing that rung a bell.
“She talked about the Fighting Illini, and I remembered Deron Williams and the Fighting Illini,” he said. “I came down and took a tour and we just fell in love with the town, the atmosphere, we loved it.”
For 13 years, Cooper worked in Unit 4 schools, first as a teacher, then as an administrator. Earlier this semester, he decided to make a move, but not a far one. This fall, he’ll be the new principal at Urbana Middle School.
“I think it’s going to be home for me,” he said. “I’ve been in the community for so long. I feel like Champaign and Urbana are twin cities. We have similar students, we have similar communities.
“I’m excited to see some of the programs here that are specific to Urbana. I feel like I don’t know a lot about them.”
Cooper took his first tour of the school on Wednesday, led by eighth-grade students, and held a meet-and-greet with families and employees.
Challenges the district and the community are facing don’t intimidate him. Cooper, after all, lived in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Mich., during a time of declining population as jobs, particularly in the automotive industry, vanished.
Schools were in constant transition, he said, with substitutes often taking over teaching roles for extended periods of time. He went to college with the idea that he’d become a physical therapist, but after shadowing teachers and reflecting on his own educational experience, he decided to make a change.
“It wasn’t the best schooling situations, which is one of the things that motivated me to want to go into education,” he said. “Now having a really keen insight of what schools look like, how to run a good school, I think those were the starting points for me to be like, ‘I can do education.’”
While working at Booker T. Washington STEM Academcy, Cooper said, then-Principal Asia Fuller-Hamilton pushed him to join leadership committees and pursue an administrative role. After receiving a master’s degree in school leadership from the University of Illinois, he worked in an interim role as dean of students at Centennial High School, then took on roles at Westview Elementary and Champaign Central, where he currently works.
After seven years of administrative experience, Cooper feels ready to lead a school.
“It starts with building relationships with the staff, students and families, and really getting to know them in a way that I can have a deep understanding of what they want from the school,” he said. “I know every job has its own set of challenges and new things that you learn. But, I’m ready, and I feel very prepared to do this.
“And then hearing about some of the challenges for the upcoming year, they’re things that I lean into. We talk about, ‘How do you build a good culture and climate? How do you build a school that students feel apart of and safe to be here?’ And also, building on the strengths.
“There are some things that are going really well here, and I want to be able to build on that, too.”