2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 11
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Tony Owen, Rantoul
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Champaign Central
With students still studying remotely, a Virtual Spirit week has been planned by student council. Next week’s lineup includes pajama day (Monday), character day (Tuesday), monochrome day (Wednesday), decade day (Thursday) and holiday day (Friday). Also, Virtual Art Club produced Thanksgiving cards for staff and students.
— Kitty Rossow
Danville
Students and staff are mourning the loss of wrestling coach Terrence Tetter, who impacted many lives in and around school. He died last month at the age of 46
— Lani Islam
DeLand-Weldon
The school switched to online learning due to a large number of students and staff in quarantine. In-person learning is scheduled to resume Dec. 7.
— Chloe Becker
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Interact Club and the cheerleading team gathered ata the Gibson City Food Pantry for food distribution. The students greeted and delivered holiday food to local community members prior to Thanksgiving.
— Haven Hathaway
Judah Christian
Before Thanksgiving break, seniors in English 12 - taught virtually by Bryan Mead - wrote cause-and-effect essays, reflecting on a major life event that had rippling effects. Pictured, left to right: Tasia Campbell, Aliyah Helmick, Lily Berry, Sue Sofranko, Brandan Baltierra, Caleb Crowley, Kennedy Barrett, Colin Olauson and Matthew Woolums.
— Felicity Taun
Milford
Physical education classes participated in a badminton tournament. Class winners included: fourth hour, Cooper Frerichs and Mariya Marshal; sixth hour, Mattison Johnson and Andrew White; seventh hour, Aly Hansen and Caleb Hartman; and eighth hour, McKenzie Demarse.
— Jordin Lucht
Urbana
Theater group hosted its online variety show, “MuThVaSh,” in place of its musicals canceled by COVID-19. Students perform a variety of acts, from singing to acting, for family and friends who watched the live-stream.
— Jose Alvarez