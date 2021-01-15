2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 15
This year's panel:
On to this week's abbreviated report as our panel prepares to return full-time:
Armstrong-Potomac
In Steven Dunlavey's Advanced Math class, students performed an experiment demonstrating how to move a wall by pushing on it. The project involved lasers, a metal rod, a small mirror and tape. By pushing the wall it makes the reflection of the laser move, in turn showing how much the wall moved depending on force. Pictured: Casy Howie.
— Mason McMasters
Centennial
Winners of the 36th Annual MLK Jr. “Living the Dream” Scholarships: Paige White, Ayan Harris, Alysia Pelmore and Benidel Bakubile-Ntumba. The alternate: Brandon Bui
— Jada Bonam
Champaign Central
Over the break, members of the boys’ swimming and diving team volunteered to ring bells for Salvation Army.
First picture: Farris Sweid, Nick Seraphin, Divit Patel, Josh Noah, Jake Seraphin, Hadi Ahmed, and Noah Anaya.
Second picture: Austin Barker, Jack Vazquez, Maddux Dempsey, Cleve Arner, Aidan Williams, and Jackson Dillow.
Third picture: Joe Powers Ege, Max Quirk, Nolan Miller.
Others who rang bells but are not pictured were Jonathan Smith, Ethan Jaeger, and Trevor Plattner.
— Kitty Rossow
Danville
Staff and students were excited to learn of Tevin Smith’s commitment to play college basketball at Cal State Fullerton. Also, the school has been hosting a popular game called Among Us for virtual-learning students to join in and experience school spirit.
— Leilani Islam
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
The guidance department is offering a virtual college fair to juniors and seniors. Indiana State on Monday kicked off the series that includes Illinois on Jan. 28.
— Lillian Bouton
Hoopeston Area
During “DO” period, students Sidda Johnson, left, and Ella Teran worked on book covers for librarian Jacqueline Gregory.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Milford
The Graphic Design class completed its first major project: designing and screen-printing shirts for Art Club. Thanks to Kelsey Cox for her leadership as the instructor and to students for their creativity and execution of the project.
Monticello
New this school year: SAFE club (Student Alliance For The Environment), which recently had its second meeting. Pictured, left to right: Estella Miller, Olivia Ray, Noah Beem, Ashley Long, Claire Keating and Riley Combes.
— Clara Rudolph
Villa Grove
In Linda Werts’ Biology 1 class, Emma Buesing transfered pennies from the floor to the table as Maci Clodfelder timee her and Emma Bratten-Noice looked on. The three sophomores were participating in a lab last week.
— Daniel Olson
Westville
The process of replacing the gym floor is nearly complete. Superintendent Seth Miller on Thursday said the space could be used by students and staff “as soon as next week.”
Roof damage followed by heavy storms in summer 2019 forced the school district to replace the gym floor. The disruption was limited due to a pandemic that put so many athletic activities on pause.
“Everyone knows that it’s been an ugly year, a year of loss,” Miller said. “But we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. When we do get there, our district will be stronger and our kids will be excited.”
— Bryce Burnett