Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

— Reese Anderson, Chrisman

— Jose Alvarez, Urbana

— Briana Ballard, Academy

— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon

— Jada Bonam, Centennial

— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm

— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area

— Bryce Burnett, Westville

— Raegan Cheek, ALAH

— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork

— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy

— Clara Rudolph, Monticello

— Ava Cothron, Tuscola

— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour

— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood

— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden

— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High

— Malia Fairbanks, Unity

— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher

— Hailey Gadbury, Bement

— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

— Leilani Islam, Danville

— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola

— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park

— Jordin Lucht, Milford

— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac

— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda

— Morgan Miller, BHRA

— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove

— Tony Owen, Rantoul

— Kitty Rossow, Central

— Anna Sanders, Heritage

— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge

— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy

— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian

— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More

On to this week's report:

01292021 arcola-Recovered

ARCOLA

Staff members received COVID-19 vaccinations, including (pictured) Emily Coombe, Lisa Sigrist, Jenny Frichtl, Randi Vandeveer, Leah Schodlatz, Cassie McMillan, Angie Gentry, Julie Gauna, Jill Hohlbauch, Nathan Myers, Marissa Routien, Meghan Clark and Rhonda Reinhard.

— Fabiola Jaramillo

01292021 alah1
01292021 alah3
01292021 alah4
01292021 alah2

ALAH

Students were able to start practicing sports again. Knights were required to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart when possible.

— Raegan Cheek

01292021 ap

ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC

Nathan Gayheart’s physics class built prototype balsa wood bridges for an upcoming Bridge Bust competition. Pictured: Olivia Logue.

— Mason McMasters

01292021 bement-Recovered

BEMENT

Scholastic Bowl season is underway, students competing virtually using Discord. Seniors on the team include Faith Bailey, Sam Dalton, Hailey Gadbury and Keaton Wright.

— Hailey Gadbury

BHRA

BHRA

Amy DeGoyler’s Biological Science Applications in Agriculture (BSAA) class began its animal systems unit by modeling the skeletal system of pigs.

— Morgan MIller

01292021 blue ridge-Recovered

BLUE RIDGE

Kristi Coy has been working hard on making local scholarship packets for seniors.

— Courtney Shane

01292021 central-Recovered

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

The school’s basketball teams returned to action this week, Jeff Finke’s boys participating in open gyms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and Pancho Moore’s girls holding tryouts Thursday and Friday.

— Kitty Rossow

01292021 chrisman-Recovered

CHRISMAN

The volleyball team is participating in open gyms ahead of its spring season. Front row, left to right: Tori Labaume, Kendl Lemmon, Kailey Phipps, Addison Phipps, Haley Chaney, Peyton Reasor and Autumn Baker; second row, left to right: Olivia Radke, Sydney Tevebaugh, Lindsey Franz, Hannah Lunger, Reese Anderson and Sequoyah Cook; third row: Peyton Gore.

— Reese Anderson

01292021 cissna

CISSNA PARK

Math 4 students have been learning about vectors, stepping out of the classroom and working on real-life problems in the gym. Pictured: James Yergler, Harrison Young and Drew Walder.

— Audrey Kaeb

01292021 danville-Recovered

DANVILLE

Clara Graham was the recipient of “We Got It Wednesday” recognition, given to students in the school’s push to maintain a positive connection during remote-learning times.

— Leilani Islam

01292021 grf

GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM

Even with social distancing guidelines, P.E. students are staying active. Pictured: Zach Mills, left, and Kaitlynn Personette compete in pingpong.

— Lillian Bouton

01292021 gcms-Recovered

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

The Scholastic Bowl team has been able to participate in virtual meets this season, starting 3-1.

— Haven Hathaway

01292021 heritage

HERITAGE

Malani Smithenry works on her original board game project for a leadership unit in Brooke Mohr’s ag communications and leadership class. Students are designing games to present and play with the class in the coming days.

— Anna Sanders

01292021 hoopeston

HOOPESTON AREA

The AP English class got a kick out of teacher Dylan Swank’s new ride he got for Christmas.

— Lexie Breymeyer

Judah

JUDAH CHRISTIAN

This year’s yearbook elective is taught by Brenda Livingston. Currently, staff members are collecting pictures for other electives including band and choir. Pictured, left to right: Brandan Baltierra, Kennedy Barrett, Masi Eisenmenger and Nathan Kereri.

— Felicity Tuan

01292021 leroy1-Recovered
01292021 leroy2-Recovered

LeROY

At a local blood drive, Key Club students spent the day manning stations, helping donors and assisting the Red Cross. Seniors Tiffany Bargmann and Morgan Shreves helped with the greeting of donors and helping with the snack table. Shreves said: “It was so enjoyable getting to greet the donors as they come in and seeing how willing they were to help others.” Bargmann added: “I enjoyed being able to see all the people who were willing to give up their time to give blood for those who need it. I also enjoyed being able to give back to the community even if I wasn’t able to give my own blood.”

— Emerson Tarr

MS

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

French students and their teacher, Erin Jessup, start class by listening to a song. It’s part of an in-person strategy that has students at school four days a week, up from two to start the semester.

— Kate Cramer

01292021 monticello

MONTICELLO

The basketball teams are gearing up for the 2021 season, thanks to the updated guidelines from IHSA. The boys’ team had its first open gym in the new Sievers Center. Pictured: Jacob Edmondson, Dylan Ginalick and Thomas Swartz.

— Clara Rudolph

01292021 pbl

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

A YouTube channel was created for organizations in the school district to share important events with the community. So far, the virtual holiday concerts have been uploaded.

— Taylor Mennenga

01292021 sjo1-Recovered
01292021 sjo2-Recovered
01292021 sjo3-Recovered

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

National Honor Society, run by Jared Lofrano, is involved in a service project to assist First Christian Church in Champaign with its "Night to Shine" event — to be held virtually this year. "Night to Shine" is a national prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for individuals with special needs. The church is preparing gift baskets for each Night to Shine participant that will include cards of encouragement for the guests and a card of appreciation for the caregivers. The NHS project was to write 300 cards. Pictured: senior NHS members Payton Vallee, Alec Painter and Isabelle Brooks.

— Kylie Duckett

01292021 stm

ST. THOMAS MORE

Students gathered in their respective houses for the first time in months. To prepare for Catholic Schools Week, students each were each given a name and a card to write and deliver to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at neighboring Catholic schools. House leaders like Abby Vessel, Noah Eyman and Jacob Studer led the way.

— Maci Walters

01292021 salt fork

SALT FORK

2D Art classes started a “Sumi Ink” project, students participating by adding personal touches. Art teacher Bailey Bryan and her students are excited to see how a project featuring unique artwork comes together. Pictured: Bryan, Riley McCrae, Riley Ferber and Ronald Pate.

— Olivia Chew

Tuscola 2

TUSCOLA

The school district celebrated its 4th annual Kindness Week, a communitywide initiative created to help encourage kindness, unity, bullying prevention and respect. Pictured: Isabelle Wilcox was recognized as a Kindness Ambassador. #TuscolaKind.

— Ava Cothron

01292021 uni-Recovered

UNI HIGH

Though IHSA will allow basketball seasons to resume, Uni Interim Director Elizabeth Majerus said the school’s teams will not play games. This decision is rooted in the biweekly testing requirement set for all Uni basketball players — and the inability of opponents to match the testing regimen. Players have expressed their disappointment, including sophomore Mikayla Blanke, who said the decision should be “up to the students and their families.” However, the teams will savor the final weeks of the season, practicing until mid-February.

— Charlotte Ebel

01292021 unity-Recovered

UNITY

On Monday, the boys’ basketball team was to host tryouts, excited to begin practicing again. Pictured: the winning team in the three-on-three competition, led by Liam Alt and Trustan Price.

— Malia Fairbanks

01292021 urbana

URBANA

About 30 students took part in this year’s virtual presentation of "The Laramie Project,” which will be streamed Feb. 4-7. Director of theater, Alyssa Pavlakis, said students have been working on the production since early December.

01292021 vg

VILLA GROVE

Gavin Kiser and Will Jones teamed up to win a schoolwide pickleball tournament.

— Daniel Olson

01292021 westville

Spanish teacher Angie Sinkes (left) and school librarian Julie Balgeman helped collect hats and gloves in honor of the late Carol Anderson.

WESTVILLE

Anderson

Carol Anderson

Friends and former co-workers of the late Carol (Nickle) Anderson collected hats and gloves in honor of her dedication to students in the Westville community. Carol, who passed away in October, was a lifelong resident of Westville, graduating from Westville High School in 1969. She worked in the Westville School District in the special needs class at the high school for 25 years and as a bus driver of No. 6 for 28 years, touching numerous lives. The items collected through the Carol’s Kids program were given to the bus drivers in the Westville School District for students who may need them on cold wintery days. Pictured: Spanish teacher Angie Sinkes (left) and school librarian Julie Balgeman helped collect the hats and gloves.

— Bryce Burnett

Trending Videos