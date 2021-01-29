2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 17
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Tony Owen, Rantoul
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
ARCOLA
Staff members received COVID-19 vaccinations, including (pictured) Emily Coombe, Lisa Sigrist, Jenny Frichtl, Randi Vandeveer, Leah Schodlatz, Cassie McMillan, Angie Gentry, Julie Gauna, Jill Hohlbauch, Nathan Myers, Marissa Routien, Meghan Clark and Rhonda Reinhard.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
ALAH
Students were able to start practicing sports again. Knights were required to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart when possible.
— Raegan Cheek
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC
Nathan Gayheart’s physics class built prototype balsa wood bridges for an upcoming Bridge Bust competition. Pictured: Olivia Logue.
— Mason McMasters
BEMENT
Scholastic Bowl season is underway, students competing virtually using Discord. Seniors on the team include Faith Bailey, Sam Dalton, Hailey Gadbury and Keaton Wright.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
Amy DeGoyler’s Biological Science Applications in Agriculture (BSAA) class began its animal systems unit by modeling the skeletal system of pigs.
— Morgan MIller
BLUE RIDGE
Kristi Coy has been working hard on making local scholarship packets for seniors.
— Courtney Shane
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
The school’s basketball teams returned to action this week, Jeff Finke’s boys participating in open gyms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and Pancho Moore’s girls holding tryouts Thursday and Friday.
— Kitty Rossow
CHRISMAN
The volleyball team is participating in open gyms ahead of its spring season. Front row, left to right: Tori Labaume, Kendl Lemmon, Kailey Phipps, Addison Phipps, Haley Chaney, Peyton Reasor and Autumn Baker; second row, left to right: Olivia Radke, Sydney Tevebaugh, Lindsey Franz, Hannah Lunger, Reese Anderson and Sequoyah Cook; third row: Peyton Gore.
— Reese Anderson
CISSNA PARK
Math 4 students have been learning about vectors, stepping out of the classroom and working on real-life problems in the gym. Pictured: James Yergler, Harrison Young and Drew Walder.
— Audrey Kaeb
DANVILLE
Clara Graham was the recipient of “We Got It Wednesday” recognition, given to students in the school’s push to maintain a positive connection during remote-learning times.
— Leilani Islam
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
Even with social distancing guidelines, P.E. students are staying active. Pictured: Zach Mills, left, and Kaitlynn Personette compete in pingpong.
— Lillian Bouton
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
The Scholastic Bowl team has been able to participate in virtual meets this season, starting 3-1.
— Haven Hathaway
HERITAGE
Malani Smithenry works on her original board game project for a leadership unit in Brooke Mohr’s ag communications and leadership class. Students are designing games to present and play with the class in the coming days.
— Anna Sanders
HOOPESTON AREA
The AP English class got a kick out of teacher Dylan Swank’s new ride he got for Christmas.
— Lexie Breymeyer
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
This year’s yearbook elective is taught by Brenda Livingston. Currently, staff members are collecting pictures for other electives including band and choir. Pictured, left to right: Brandan Baltierra, Kennedy Barrett, Masi Eisenmenger and Nathan Kereri.
— Felicity Tuan
LeROY
At a local blood drive, Key Club students spent the day manning stations, helping donors and assisting the Red Cross. Seniors Tiffany Bargmann and Morgan Shreves helped with the greeting of donors and helping with the snack table. Shreves said: “It was so enjoyable getting to greet the donors as they come in and seeing how willing they were to help others.” Bargmann added: “I enjoyed being able to see all the people who were willing to give up their time to give blood for those who need it. I also enjoyed being able to give back to the community even if I wasn’t able to give my own blood.”
— Emerson Tarr
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
French students and their teacher, Erin Jessup, start class by listening to a song. It’s part of an in-person strategy that has students at school four days a week, up from two to start the semester.
— Kate Cramer
MONTICELLO
The basketball teams are gearing up for the 2021 season, thanks to the updated guidelines from IHSA. The boys’ team had its first open gym in the new Sievers Center. Pictured: Jacob Edmondson, Dylan Ginalick and Thomas Swartz.
— Clara Rudolph
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
A YouTube channel was created for organizations in the school district to share important events with the community. So far, the virtual holiday concerts have been uploaded.
— Taylor Mennenga
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
National Honor Society, run by Jared Lofrano, is involved in a service project to assist First Christian Church in Champaign with its "Night to Shine" event — to be held virtually this year. "Night to Shine" is a national prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for individuals with special needs. The church is preparing gift baskets for each Night to Shine participant that will include cards of encouragement for the guests and a card of appreciation for the caregivers. The NHS project was to write 300 cards. Pictured: senior NHS members Payton Vallee, Alec Painter and Isabelle Brooks.
— Kylie Duckett
ST. THOMAS MORE
Students gathered in their respective houses for the first time in months. To prepare for Catholic Schools Week, students each were each given a name and a card to write and deliver to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at neighboring Catholic schools. House leaders like Abby Vessel, Noah Eyman and Jacob Studer led the way.
— Maci Walters
SALT FORK
2D Art classes started a “Sumi Ink” project, students participating by adding personal touches. Art teacher Bailey Bryan and her students are excited to see how a project featuring unique artwork comes together. Pictured: Bryan, Riley McCrae, Riley Ferber and Ronald Pate.
— Olivia Chew
TUSCOLA
The school district celebrated its 4th annual Kindness Week, a communitywide initiative created to help encourage kindness, unity, bullying prevention and respect. Pictured: Isabelle Wilcox was recognized as a Kindness Ambassador. #TuscolaKind.
— Ava Cothron
UNI HIGH
Though IHSA will allow basketball seasons to resume, Uni Interim Director Elizabeth Majerus said the school’s teams will not play games. This decision is rooted in the biweekly testing requirement set for all Uni basketball players — and the inability of opponents to match the testing regimen. Players have expressed their disappointment, including sophomore Mikayla Blanke, who said the decision should be “up to the students and their families.” However, the teams will savor the final weeks of the season, practicing until mid-February.
— Charlotte Ebel
UNITY
On Monday, the boys’ basketball team was to host tryouts, excited to begin practicing again. Pictured: the winning team in the three-on-three competition, led by Liam Alt and Trustan Price.
— Malia Fairbanks
URBANA
About 30 students took part in this year’s virtual presentation of "The Laramie Project,” which will be streamed Feb. 4-7. Director of theater, Alyssa Pavlakis, said students have been working on the production since early December.
VILLA GROVE
Gavin Kiser and Will Jones teamed up to win a schoolwide pickleball tournament.
— Daniel Olson
WESTVILLE
Friends and former co-workers of the late Carol (Nickle) Anderson collected hats and gloves in honor of her dedication to students in the Westville community. Carol, who passed away in October, was a lifelong resident of Westville, graduating from Westville High School in 1969. She worked in the Westville School District in the special needs class at the high school for 25 years and as a bus driver of No. 6 for 28 years, touching numerous lives. The items collected through the Carol’s Kids program were given to the bus drivers in the Westville School District for students who may need them on cold wintery days. Pictured: Spanish teacher Angie Sinkes (left) and school librarian Julie Balgeman helped collect the hats and gloves.
— Bryce Burnett