Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

— Reese Anderson, Chrisman

— Jose Alvarez, Urbana

— Briana Ballard, Academy

— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon

— Jada Bonam, Centennial

— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm

— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area

— Bryce Burnett, Westville

— Raegan Cheek, ALAH

— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork

— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy High

— Clara Rudolph, Monticello

— Ava Cothron, Tuscola

— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour

— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood

— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden

— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High

— Malia Fairbanks, Unity

— Hailey Gadbury, Bement

— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

— Leilani Islam, Danville

— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola

— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park

— Jordin Lucht, Milford

— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac

— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda

— Morgan Miller, BHRA

— Addison Musick, Fisher

— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove

— Kitty Rossow, Central

— Anna Sanders, Heritage

— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge

— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy

— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian

— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More

On to this week's report:

03192021 arcola

Arcola

Senior Jayda Miller poses with her 2021 sign that was gifted to the senior class.

— Fabiola Jaramillo

AP

Armstrong-Potomac

On March 10-11, archery coaches Kristi and Gary Hawker set up targets and brought bows to shoot during physical education classes.

— Mason McMasters

03192021 bement

Bement

Math Club officers coordinated a week of trivia to celebrate Pi Day. Each home room was presented a question relating to math. The homeroom that finished with the most points received a treat. Officers include, left to right, vice president Anna Quick, secretary Trinity Stroisch, treasurer Addie Fritz and president Hailey Gadbury.

— Hailey Gadbury

03192021 central

Champaign Central

The volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Opening Night, the Maroons beating Normal West in their first match in the school’s new gym. Seniors included, left to right: Riley Anton, Abby Barger, Kitty Rossow, Katy Shockey, Mira Chopra, McKenna Pruitt and McKenna Crawmer. Photo by Liz Brunson.

03192021 chrisman2

Chrisman

The boys' basketball team and cheerleaders celebrated Senior Night against Armstrong-Potomac Pictured, left to right: (front row) Karlie Adams, Haley Chaney and Hannah Lunger; (back row) Blake Barna, Robbie Rollins, Layne Smith and Cole Webster.

— Reese Anderson

03192021 danville

Danville

Show choir is ready for its upcoming season and will compete virtually and perhaps in-person.

— Leilani Islam

Fisher

Students participated in the Polar Plunge, a fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Illinois. Usually at Lake of the Woods, the event took place in Fisher with the help of the local fire department. Students were told to wear white clothing for their costumes and were  ambushed by teachers and staff with color packets to complete the look before running underneath the hose.

— Addison Musick

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and the cheerleading squad successfully completed their shortened seasons. Cheerleaders included: (top row) Hannah Heaton, Cecilia Boyd, Ashlyn Spesard and Lilli Hutson; (middle) Morelia Ball, Haley Carlton, Claire Renaker and Leyla Shelton; (bottom) Ja Tay Thomas, Jackie Taylor, Abby Tansy and Sierra Taylor.

— Lillian Bouton

03192021 gcms

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

To kick off homecoming week, each class decorated hallways. The theme: Elementals (each class worked with earth, wind, water and fire). Pictured: seniors in their fire hallway, including Ethan Garard, Nicole Schultz, Bella Amburgey, Kennedy Fanson, Nathan Kallal, Emma Swanson, Karleigh Kietzman, Haven Hathaway, Ashlyn Allemand, and Ryleigh Brown.

— Haven Hathaway

03192021 hoopeston

Hoopeston

The choir preformed a virtual concert, directed by Randall Sperry.

— Lexie Breymeyer

Judah Christian

The Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy is hosting “Single Parent Saturday” on April 10 (4-8 p.m. at the school's Field of Dreams). It is open to all single parents in the Champaign-Urbana area for a day of fun, rest and relaxation. If interested. Information: (217-359-1701.

— Felcity Tuan

LeRoy

Homecoming court was elected last week and will celebrate this week. King and queen were  crowned at Wednesday’s Powderpuff game. This year's court: Ty Egan, Morgan Shreves, Kam Givens, Emerson Tarr, Colin Griffin, Maren Graybeal, Nathan Perry, Abby Anderson, Logan Petersen and Angelika Campbell.

— Emerson Tarr

03192021 ms

Mahomet-Seymour

On the last day before spring break, principal Chad Benedict and assistant principal Patrick Bailey and athletic director Matt Hensley helped prepare a staff appreciation breakfast.

03192021 milford

Milford

Teachers selected February student of the month awards. Pictured, left to right, back to front: Heather Gregory, Adrianna Chase, Lauren Huff, Jessica Hines, Gabe Minton, Nick Stevens, Angel Brittenham, Jarid Woodby, Angel Salinas, Lakita Walker, Julia Bushnell Cooper Frerichs.

— Jordin Lucht

03192021 monticello

Monticello

LifeSavers had their annual retreat for new members at  Allerton Mansion. Pictured are the senior leaders who planned and led the activities: (left to right) Ashley Long, Andrew Rudolph, Sophie Rund and Lewis Smith.

— Clara Rudolph

03192021 oakwood

Oakwood

The competitive cheer team competed in the IHSA State Competition (virtually), finishing 25th in the small division category. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Madison Bonebright, McKenzie Ellerkamp and Xoey Ensign; (second row) Makenzie Bonebright, Audrey Accord, Cassie Fugate and Lacey Lee; (third row) Alyssa McCoy, Lacey Harrison and Taylen Wait.

— Aaliyah Denius

03192021 tuscola

Tuscola

Mia Hausmann was chosen as a winner of the VFW Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition.

— Ava Cothron

03192021 uni

Uni High

Uni’s combined Spring Initiative/Habitat for Humanity club chose the winner of their merchandise-designing competition this week. Ryan Boyd-Sharpe, a junior, won the contest with his treehouse design. Sweatshirts bearing this image are now on sale, with proceeds from each item going to charity.

— Charlotte Ebel

03192021 unity

Unity

FFA member Nathan Montgomery works with other students to repair a planter.

— Malia Fairbanks

03192021 villa grove 1
03192021 villa grove 2

Villa Grove

Seniors took on staff members in volleyball, the students coming away with the win. Staff, left to right, included: (front row) Principal Sara Jones, Heath Wilson, Mary McGarigle, Jeana Block, Amanda Smith, Becky Olson, (back row) Eric Brooks, Brian Cordes and Eric Rittman. Students, left to right, included: (front row) Kyleigh Block, Madison Burwell, Alexa Howard, Sara Stutz, Lydia Howard, Erin Shunk, (back row) Jairus Kiser, Carson Howard, Logan Nohren, Jake Eversole, Devin Ellis and Daniel Olson.

— Daniel Olson

Westville 2
Westville 1

Westville

Students celebrated National Nap Day by wearing pajamas to school and and Pi Day by chowing down on pizza.

— Bryce Burnett

