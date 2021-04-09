2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 27
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. On Tuesday, Hoopeston Area's Lexie Breymeyer showed us around. On Friday, it's Blue Ridge's Courtney Shane's turn.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy High
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Addison Musick, Fisher
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Academy High Business Club’s Owler Café, which sells various pastry, granola bars and cold and hot beverages. Pictured, left to right: Jongmin Philip, Sophia Libman, Hadley Siena, Ray Scifres, Max Libman and Teo Sehitoglu.
— Cassandra Colmenares
Arcola
The high school’s yearbook, the Torch, continues its guessing game with senior pictures through-the-year. Pictured: Garrett Sigrist, kindergarten through third grade.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Armstrong-Potomac
After participating in Academic Challenge at the regional and sectional levels, Violet McCool advanced to the state level.
— Mason McMasters
BHRA
Sophomore Murphy McCool provides commentary for at-home listeners through the NFHS network. Also, softball coach Terry McCord has stepped into the role of emcee for every home game. Both have received rave reviews for their work this spring.
— Morgan Miller
Blue Ridge
FFA president Jaton Shaffer was named a state winner in Ag Sales Placement to advance to nationals.
— Courtney Shane
Champaign Central
Seniors finally got to cheer on the football team — in-person — on Saturday, dressing the part as the Maroons took on the Chargers at Tommy Stewart Field.
— Kitty Rossow
Chrisman
Students volunteered with a weekend Easter egg hunt which led to much fun had by the younger set.
— Reese Anderson
Danville
For the first time, the school is hosting a Spring Formal on May 8 at Woodbury Falls. The catered, sit-down dinner will include a performance by Danville entertainer John Jansky.
— Leilani Islam
Fisher
There’s no dance, but students and staff still celebrated Homecoming this week with dressup days (pictured: Jenna Clemmons on 'Merica Monday), King and Queen coronation (pictured: Andrew Ferguson and Leah McCoy), a parade and Friday’s football game.
— Addison Musick
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
For social distancing now that all students have returned to in-person learning, seniors now lunch in the media center. Pictured: Lillian Bouton, Hunter Way, Mason Ellis, LeAnn Hoover and Paige Ryan.
— Lillian Bouton
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a home win. Pictured: Jessica Feehill, Lindsey Heinz and Skyler Funk.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
FFA officers spent last week recording its annual banquet. Students in ag classes designed the layout, wrote the script and prepared of the awards to give out. The banquet is usually a large gathering of members and their families along with sponsors to celebrate the chapter’s hard work. However, due to COVID-19, the banquet ceremony will be virtual on the school’s Facebook page and a meal and awards will be handed out in April in a COVID-friendly way. Pictured: Konner Pearman, Torie Rothermel and Bri Struck.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
Show choir this week continued to practice for its Farmer Tan Dance which it performs each year at the school’s Fine Arts Festival. This year’s outing, due to COVID-19, likely will be conducted virtually.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
Seniors traveled by bus to Sarasota, Fla, of their annual trip. The Class of 2021 explored Universal Studios, relaxed at Crescent Beach and toured the famous Ringling Museum. During their last night in Florida, seniors watched the sunset at the beach, sang worship songs including “Reckless Love” by Cory Asbury, and read letters of encouragement from their parents. The Class of 2021: Brandan Baltierra, Kennedy Barrett, Lily Berry, Anna Black, Katie Bryant, Tasia Campbell, Yoonyoung Choi, Ashley Combs, Caleb Crowley, Phillip Durst, Anna Eisenmenger, Feven Eisenmenger, Masi Eisenmenger, Abby Fredrick, Amber Hafermann, Hannah Heintz, Aliyah Helmick, Cade Hettmansberger, Nathan Kereri, Josh Li, Emily Maxwell, Chelda Okeke, Colin Olauson, Camden Payan, Josh Schultz, Sue Sofranko, Jeremy Sooley, Felicity Tuan, Hope Varvel, Graycen Wacker, Tyler Ware and Matthew Woolums.
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
FFA members Brian Clapp and Emerson Tarr competed at the state level with their record books. Clapp competed In Beef Cattle Production, Tarr in Ag Sale Entrepreneurship. Tarr won her competition to advance to the national level.
— Emerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
Former M-S standout and current girls’ basketball assistant coach Jennifer Soderlind will tell her story as the next guest on the Bulldog LeadHERs Google Classroom. Her virtual appearance will take place during advisory period on April 16. For information, reach out to Kristen Allen (kallen@ms.k12.il.us) or Jennifer Wherley (jwherleyms.k12.il.us).
Monticello
The school’s Thespians are preparing for this year's spring musical, “Into The Woods.” Pictured: Sarah Hissong buying her tickets from guidance counselor Amy Malone.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Spanish teacher Pamela Yergler was named April’s Staff Member of the Month.
Salt Fork
It was Homecoming week for the Storm, which included powderpuff football on Wednesday afternoon (pictured). King and queen candidates included: Cullen Boyd and Cassidy Chandler; Preston Webb and Zoe Washkowiak; Gracie Jessup and Jake Trosper; Mackenzie Russell and Levi Youhas; and Brady Tevebaugh and Lexi Hettmansberger.
— Olivia Chew
St. Joseph-Ogden
At a home football game against Pontiac, the school’s student section, the Maroon Platoon, led by Lori Hoveln, attended its first sporting event of the school year. Instead of bunchiung together in the stands like they usually do, the students stood on the track along the end zone. It was made even better that football players could celebrate touchdowns with their friends.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
Two of the four families in the school’s house system played a competitive game of dodgeball before Easter break. Students from the family of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton — Colleen Hege and Molly Hergenrother — helped the family to a win.
— Maci Walters
Tuscola
Drama Club was busy over Spring Break prepping to put on "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which will have six performances from April 27 through May 1.
— Ava Cothron
Uni High
A virtually adapted Spirit Week was highlighted by a partially in-person Spirit Assembly. Volunteers from each class went to Kenney Gym on Wednesday for the traditional inter-class competitions, including a relay race and musical chairs. Videos from the Spirit Assembly will be shared online in the upcoming days. Pictured is junior Ian Evensen participating in knockout, while sophomore Mikayla Blanke waits her turn. The event was won by junior Ethan Mok-Chih.
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
The 2020-2021 Homecoming court was selected last week. Pictured: Junior attendants Annabelle Jokisch and Carson Willard; sophomores Maddisen McConaha and Cale Rawdin; and freshman Shelby Hoel and Henry Thomas. Pictured: Queen candidates Kyleigh Weller, Lilly Styan, Chloee Reed, Caroline Bachert and Marrissa Charleston; and king candidates Hudson Ritchie, Logan Jones, Kyle Burgoni, Lane Innes and Nate Drennan. Senior alternates are Summer Day (bottom row, second from the right) and Abel Juerissen (top row, second from the right).
— Malia Fairbanks
Urbana
The 2020-2021 Project Ignition team eagerly awaited the arrival of this year's banner to celebrate the school's achievements in promoting safe driving. Pictured left to right: Foziea Garada, Park Mitchell, Francky Maemble and Banan Garada.
— Jose Alvarez
Westville
Congratulations to all the new and old members of the National Honor Society and members of the Outstanding Westville Leaders. First picture is NHS second is OWL.
— Bryce Burnett