2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 3
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On Thursday, Westville junior Bryce Burnett took us behind-the-scenes at the school during Spirit Week.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Tori Billingsley, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonham, Centennial
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
— Riley Combes, Monticello
— Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Kitt Johnson, Schlarman
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Perry Lee, Champaign Central
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Tony Owen, Rantoul
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Emmerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Kristen Rose Walder, Cissna Park
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
ACADEMY HIGH
Students partnered with the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club for a Jump Simulation STEM activity focused on the dissection of sheep organs.
— Briana Ballard
ALAH
The school last Friday kicked off spirit month. Throughout October, there will be themed dress-up days on Tuesday and Friday (pictured in their Knights gear on Day 1: Piper Johnson (top), Brady Moore and Jack Martin, left, and Mackenzi Bowles (bottom).
— Reagan Cheek
ARCOLA
The school’s Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities group met to discuss making masks to sell. Front row, left to right: Ilusha Budd, Jorge Macias, Kendra De La Garza and Graciela Leal; back row: Dillian Alcorn, Mackenzie Wright, Jake Dyer and Allison Gordon.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC
On Sept. 28, Anna Duden placed first in the Senior Night golf match at Blue Ridge High, then followed that with a first-place tie at the Vermilion Valley Conference meet on Oct. 1.
— Mason McMasters
BEMENT
In the advanced English 4 class, students are reading "The Things They Carried" and celebrated the Oct. 1 birthday of the book’s author, Tim O’Brien. Pictured: Faith Bailey, Tori Vandivier and Hailey Gadbury.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
The boys’ golf team won the Vermilion Valley Conference title as seniors Izaiah Lusk and Rance Bryant tied for second. Pictured, left to right: Nick Garmon, Owen Miller, Carson Darby, coach Brian Carpenter, Isaac Tabels, Lusk and Bryant.
— Morgan Miller
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
Impacted by remote learning, junior Gia Macedo started a petition titled “Champaign Unit 4 School District: Help Repair the Education System.” Macedo explained a project that as of this week had close to 1,000 signatures in an interview with Central’s High School Confidential reporter Perry Lee:
What was your motivation for starting the petition?
“At first I just wanted to bring attention to the issue at hand. In-person school is difficult enough, but online school has been beyond overwhelming not only for me, but for so many other students. Teachers have been making up for less class time with a great deal of homework that we don’t have the time nor the energy to do. We have jobs, sports, family, and other important things we have to make time for as well. Because of this, we are so focused on just trying to get things done before the deadline, we don’t have any time to digest the information we have been taught. Don’t get me wrong, teachers have been working harder than ever and we all appreciate it so much. This is not a petition against teachers! This is a petition to support students.”
What are your expectations regarding the petition when it’s over?
“My expectations started out small, just hoping to bring awareness, but now that we are only 150 signatures short of 1,000 I have realized there is a real issue in our education system. I have reached out to the student body asking what they think needs to change, specifically and generally. I will then use this information, as well as the petition, and email higher administration hoping that they will see for themselves that change is needed. After hearing about the petition, teachers have already started to ask questions and start conversations which is fantastic. The petition has reached students from different schools, backgrounds, and age groups. Unfortunately, this is not just a Unit 4 issue. Hopefully this will be a conversation starter for those outside of this district and other students can start taking action as well!”
Are you happy with the outcome of the petition so far?
“I am beyond proud of the student body for taking their education into their own hands. I had no idea how many kids felt so strongly about the same things I do! Like I said earlier, the petition is not only reaching people from all over the place but starting much needed-conversations in the classroom.”
CHRISMAN
Carrie Mason’s English 400 class performed a rendition of “Pyramus and Thisbe” from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Pictured, left to right: Eli Johnson, Derrick Craig, Blake Barna, Camryn Baugh, Lolita Flynn and Mitch Gobert.
— Reese Anderson
CISSNA PARK
Last week, students enjoyed Spirit Week and an afternoon full of games outside. Pictured: Landon Young, Jamie Rayfield and Brett Walder. Earlier, FFA created a display for Farm Safety Week to promote a safe harvest. Pictured: Bryce Sluis, Tanner Garrison and Drew Walder.
— Audrey Kaeb
DeLAND-WELDON
Grace Ecker-Howes’ band class started practicing for the Virtual Christmas Concert, making quite a few adjustments due to COVID-19. Pictured, left to right: Charlie Schmidt , Morgan Frye and Alex Young .
— Tori Billingsley
FISHER
Yearbook Club is holding an art contest. The top 3 finishers will get a gift card and have their work displayed in the school’s 2020-2021 yearbook. Pictured: senior representative of the yearbook club, Addy Musick.
— Andrew Ferguson
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
On Oct. 1, the girls’ and boys’ golf teams celebrated Senior Night. Seniors Ethan Garard, Tristan Roesch, Braden Roesch, Nathan Kallal and Skyler Funk made the most out of their last — and unusual — high school season.
— Haven Hathaway
HERITAGE
The school’s greenhouse got a makeover last week as students spent time in agriculture and industrial tech classes clearing weeds and removing pavers. A crew then came in to pour a new concrete base. Ag teacher Brooke Mohr said she’s excited for the new projects and fundraisers made possible by the new look.
— Anna Sanders
HOOPESTON
The first student council meeting was held in the auditorium to follow social distancing rules. Topics: spirit week, annual Fannie May fundraiser and ways to lift students morale. Student council officers include, front row, left to right: Lexie Breymeyer (president), Marisa Rush (vice president), Emma Rayls (secretary) and Tobi West (historian).
— Lexie Breymeyer
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
With many events such as sports, homecoming dance and retreat postponed due to the pandemic, Principal James Moxley brought in an ICEE machine. During lunch on Thursday and Friday, students had the opportunity to purchase Mountain Dew and pina colada-flavored slushies. Pictured, left to right: Amber Hafermann, Hannah Heintz, Hope Varvel, Sue Sofranko and Lily Berry. Also pictured: Selah King and Feven Eisenmenger.
— Felicity Tuan
LeROY
The school’s first spirit week was fun for not only the students and staff, but the community as well. Activities included a pickleball tournament, “Chalk Walk,” dressup days, a teacher scavenger hunt and Friday night’s community band and chorus concert. Said student council President Jalynn Ford: “The pickleball tournament was a highlight of the week. The students had so much fun with it and they got to bring out their competitive side with it!”
— Emmerson Tarr
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Seniors Gwen Tee and Alexis Young are two of four drum majors in what is a different year for band. Practices are held twice a week, the band split in two for social distancing reasons. The show will be shorter than in the past and won’t be part of a public performance because of COVID restrictions. Parents will be invited to watch the 2-3 minute show in a practice setting.
— Kate Cramer
MILFORD
Physics class constructed bridges from balsa wood as the culminating project for its study of mechanical equilibrium and forces. Students had to design bridges on computers using their knowledge of forces, scale their designs and then modify/construct them. Seth VanHoveln and Jadyn Schermann constructed the winning bridge.
— Jordin Lucht
MONTICELLO
The Marching Sages — wearing masks and socially distanced — took to the streets for the first time, going from the school to the Piatt County Nursing Home on Oct. 1. The band continues to practice for its 2020 show, "Midnight City," with the hope of taking to the field this fall or next year. Pictured: Senior tenor saxophone Maya Kaczor conducts a block at practice.
— Riley Combes
OAKWOOD
At last Saturday’s Oakwood Invite, the first home meet of the year, the girls’ cross-country team placed second and the boys’ team fourth.
– Aaliyah Denius
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
The high school band gave a virtual performance on Facebook Live to close out September. On Oct. 3, Ryder James, Jarrett Hazelwood, Ashton Goss and Keagan Busboom turned in all-conference performances as the cross-country team ran at the Twin Valley meet at Clifton Central.
— Taylor Mennenga
RANTOUL
Seniors Dahinte Thompson, Lovenya Perry, Allan Newman, and Jamiah Foster were joined by coaches Morgan Cole and Nick Cole at cross-country Senior Night at the final home meet against Tuscola and Oakwood.
— Tony Owen
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Starting last week, administration allowed local eateries to cater additional lunch options for students under the football bleachers. Off-campus lunch is no longer an option due to COVID-19 restrictions. “Having local eateries cater food to us during lunch makes lunch this year a little better,” senior Haven Atwood said. “I was getting tired of my sack lunches. You can tell the administration is really trying their hardest to make this year as normal as possible.”
— Kylie Duckett
ST. THOMAS MORE
House leaders and faculty put together a spirit week in place of homecoming: Monday was Jersey Day, Tuesday Neon Day, Wednesday Pajama Day, Thursday Duo Day and Friday Decade Day. Pictured: On Duo Day, Kylie Hopper dressed as Wanda and Grace O’Mahoney as Cosmo for the kid’s show “Fairly Odd Parents.”
— Maci Walters
SALT FORK
Food classes got into the fall mood by making fun treats, including pumpkin spice milkshakes. Said teacher Sara Wochner: “I'm just glad we can be back in the kitchens even though it is very different this year. I enjoy being able to see the students learning new skills.” Pictured: senior Gracie Jessup and sophomore Ben Jessup.
— Olivia Chew
SCHLARMAN
Students are studying remotely until Monday, allowing the school to be cleaned. Pictured: Senior Conley Bateman, who said she has been doing well with communicating with teachers on assignments while working at home.
— Kitt Johnson
TUSCOLA
Spirit week replaced homecoming and included: Monday’s Dress Like Richard Simmons Day (students rode bikes and went on a school-wide walk); Tuesday’s Pajama Day (student guessed staff's baby pictures), Wednesday’s Jersey Day (popsicles after school), Thursday’s Multiples Day (virtual talent show and book bag scavenger hunt) and Friday’s Black and Gold Day (schoolwide game of bingo and seniors in traditional painted jeans).
— Ava Cothron
UNI HIGH
Students this week began meeting in 20-minute “homerooms” on Wednesdays with the goal of facilitating interclass bonding and creating spaces to discuss their passions. Student council compiled a variety of themes, ranging from basketball to gardening. Student council executive president Danbi Choi said they tried to select “themes they thought their classmates would enjoy.”
— Charlotte Ebel
UNITY
Student council inducted its freshman members (pictured: ninth-grader Elianna Duo writes October birthdays on paper pumpkins for the bulletin board).
— Malia Fairbanks
URBANA
Phoebe Gerstenecker (above) and Foziea Garada were recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program for outstanding performances on the PSAT/NMAQT.
— Jose Alvarez
VILLA GROVE
Daniel Olson and Chloe Reardon (pictured) along with Kyleigh Block and Ava Vollmer painted a wall to create a green screen in the high school’s yearbook room, allowing staff to make video masterpieces.
— Daniel Olson
WESTVILLE
It was unofficial Spirit Week, teachers and staff making it as fun as possible. A shoutout to vice principal Michelle Schaumburg for making sure students stay up to date with grades. Also, the golf team was fourth at conference — Jack Duensing placed sixth — and sixth at regionals.
— Bryce Burnett