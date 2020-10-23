2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 5
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they'll tell us what's happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
ACADEMY HIGH
Students and teachers gatheredn for a group photo taken by teacher Benjamin Khachaturian, who piloted the drone high above the Champaign campus.
— Cassandra Colmenares
ALAH
Students were rewarded with free lunch to celebrate the end of the first quarter. Staff, including Jenni Price (pictured), grilled cheeseburgers and hot dogs .
— Raegan Cheek
ARCOLA
Quarantined homecoming king Ilusha Budd was visited by queen Mae Gentry for photos on Friday night. Arcola provided a small coronation that was closed to the public, one that gave the seniors some sort of normality.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC
On Oct. 14, seniors bused to the Potomac Community Building to take the SAT they missed in the spring. On Oct. 13, Luke Gordon earned all-conference recognition at the Vermillion County cross-country race at Kickapoo State Park.
— Mason McMasters
BEMENT
Placing first and second at regionals, Zach and Luke Rogers advanced to sectionals. The golf team is special in that it’s a family operation: Zach and Luke are twins and coach Kraig Rogers is their father.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
The boys’ cross-country team won the Vermilion Valley Conference title and the girls’ team was second. Junior Eli Mojonnier and freshman Gabby Moreman both placed first as individuals. Pictured, top row, left to right: Eli Mojonier, Kayden Trimble, Emerson Thorlton and Isaiah Tidwell; bottom row: Murphy McCool, Ayden Ingram and John Dulin.
— Morgan Miller
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
Virtual parent-teacher conferences were scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday. Also, a PTA meeting took place Wednesday via Zoom.
— Perry Lee
CHRISMAN
At the Vermilion Valley Conference cross-country meet, Hana Gillaspie (left) was seventh in the girls’ race. In the boys’ race, John Phipps (middle) was third and Eli Johnson (right) was seventh.
— Reese Anderson
CISSNA PARK
Students in foods class are still able to be in the kitchen, following COVID-19 precautions. Pictured: Bryce Sluis and Bryce Bruens making chicken stir fry.
— Audrey Kaeb
DANVILLE
Former Vikings stars Justin March-Lillard (Cowboys) and Trent Sherfield (Cardinals) squared off on Monday Night Football.
— Lani Islam
FISHER
Science club learned about combustion reactions with methane bubbles. Pictured: math teacher Tony Winkler giving it a try.
— Andrew Ferguson
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
Students returned to in-school learning Monday. Seniors will take the SAT on Tuesday.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Interact, the school’s community service club participated in the Wave of Light event to remember pregnancy and infant loss. Names were written on luminaries that were lit and placed around a Gibson City park. Interact students Haven Hathaway, Rylan Davis, Emma Swanson, Carter Kallal, Skyler Funk and Kennedy Fanson, as well as supervisor Susan Riley, helped set up bags and supplies for the walk.
— Haven Hathaway
HERITAGE
The Hawks packed the halls with pink on Oct. 16 in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) asked students and staff to dress in pink and provided materials in every classroom to write motivational messages of support. FCCLA is led by adviser and teacher Joscyln Mohr, vice president Julianne Harper and president Dominic Hannah, who said: “As FCCLA we try to keep the positive even with COVID.”
— Anna Sanders
HOOPESTON AREA
Macy Hayes and Chris Catron finished their senior golf season at regionals.
— Lexie Breymeyer
LEROY
Seniors finished their golf careers in fine fashion. Four-year golfer Ty Egan said he’ll miss most the relationships with teammates. Another senior, Maren Graybeal, said she’ll miss traveling to different courses and playing in the rain. Pictured: boys seniors Ty Egan, Parker Hoge, Nick Knoedler, Ethan Matlock and Nathan Perry; girls seniors: Lynsee Clow, Morgan Shreves, Maren Graybeal and Maddie Gordon.
— Emerson Tarr
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Students Emma Clements (top) and (left to right) Jenna Wade, Hanna Garth and Emma Dallas took advantage of last week’s weather to study outside during advisory period.
— Kate Cramer
MILFORD
Students Alexandra Mathews and Lydia Puetz found a way to have fun while still wearing their masks, finding the light in every tough situation (#bethelight).
— Jordin Lucht
MONTICELLO
Now hanging in the Arthur ’Buz’ Sievers Center: A mural representing Sages athletics over the decades and team recognition of all state trophies won by the school. Pictures came from community members, Monticello yearbooks and Sievers himself.
OAKWOOD
At last week’s conference cross-country meet, the girls’ team won the title and the boys’ finished second. Pictured from top: Allie Morris (third overall), Eli Ronk (eighth overall) and Dalton Hobick (14th).
— Aaliyah Denius
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
On Oct. 14, seniors took the SAT while the rest of the school had an online learning day. On Oct. 17, the cross-country team ran its first road race in Monticello, finishing first.
— Taylor Mennenga
RANTOUL
Color Guard members Autumn Kennedy, Natre'ail Mahalick and McKenna Brooks perform at the Marching Eagles Senior Night. Eight seniors were honored and celebrated by performing their 2020 show, “Out on The Edge,” featuring music from Fitz and the Tantrums, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Katy Perry.
— Tony Owen
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Breakfast Club spotlights excellence at the end of each quarter, basically “catching a student being good.” Nominees for this quarter are: Junior Sidney Davis (nominated by Marshall Schacht); junior Brennan Haake (Kiel Duval); sophomore Payton Vander Logt (Beth Beckett); eenior Ethan McKee (Beckett); senior Josh Buttjer (Jeff Kieffer); and sophomore Aiden Cromwell (Alisyn Franzen). Due to COVID-19 regulations and safety guidelines, the morning ceremonies where the teachers speak about their nominee aren’t happening. Instead, short videos were submitted. Nominees will receive certificates and their name will be put into a drawing for the chance to win a gift card.
— Kylie Duckett
ST. THOMAS MORE
The girls’ tennis team fared well at season-ending sectionals last weekend in Champaign. Pictured: Emma Graham, Maris Green, Sophie Vavrik, Laura LaMontagne and Elise Henkel gathered at the courts on Saturday.
— Maci Walters
SALT FORK
On Friday night, the football team had its first seven-on-seven practice. Although spectators were not allowed, the field lights shining throughout town reminded everyone of Friday Night Football.
— Olivia Chew
TUSCOLA
The school’s FFA and ag department added helpers to the classroom: Thumper and Theo. They will be used for SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects as well as getting students experience with animals.
— Ava Cothron
UNI HIGH
The combined Spring Initiative/Habitat for Humanity club held a virtual pumpkin painting and carving competition last Friday. Awards were given to the pumpkins voted Best in Show, Spookiest and Cutest. The event replaced Spring club’s annual haunted house and was a safe way for the Uni community to raise money for charity while getting into the Halloween spirit. Pictured: pumpkins created by students Rani Ramrattan, Benji Chang, Allie Kim, Rithika Patnam, Bianca Rubel and Olivia Taylor.
— Charlotte Ebel
UNITY
Seniors took the SAT on Oct. 14 in a socially distant setting.
— Malia Fairbanks
URBANA
On Oct. 14, seniors entered the building for the first time since March to take the SAT. Among the guidelines enforced: limiting the number of students per classroom, requiring masks and health screenings at the entrances. Students started to enter the building at 7:30 am and left the building around 1:30 pm.The school is considering the return of students full time for second semester.
— Jose Alvarez
VILLA GROVE
In Michael Deering’s Chemistry 1 class, Emma Buesing and Mylee Sprague hypothesized and tested the colors of different chemicals when they burn.
— Daniel Olson
WESTVILLLE
Back in school after "coronacation," students enjoy trigonometry/precalculus in teacher Chris Nicholson's class.
— Bryce Burnett