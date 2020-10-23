Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they'll tell us what's happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

— Reese Anderson, Chrisman

— Jose Alvarez, Urbana

— Briana Ballard, Academy

— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon

— Jada Bonham, Centennial

— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area

— Bryce Burnett, Westville

— Raegan Cheek, ALAH

— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork

— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy

— Riley Combes, Monticello

— Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm

— Ava Cothron, Tuscola

— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour

— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood

— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden

— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High

— Malia Fairbanks, Unity

— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher

— Hailey Gadbury, Bement

— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

— Leilani Islam, Danville

— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola

— Kitt Johnson, Schlarman

— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park

— Perry Lee, Champaign Central

— Jordin Lucht, Milford

— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac

— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda

— Morgan Miller, BHRA

— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove

— Tony Owen, Rantoul

— Anna Sanders, Heritage

— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy

— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian

— Kristen Rose Walder, Cissna Park

— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More

On to this week's report:

10232020 academy

ACADEMY HIGH

Students and teachers gatheredn for a group photo taken by teacher Benjamin Khachaturian, who piloted the drone high above the Champaign campus.

— Cassandra Colmenares

10232020 alah

ALAH

Students were rewarded with free lunch to celebrate the end of the first quarter. Staff, including Jenni Price (pictured), grilled cheeseburgers and hot dogs .

— Raegan Cheek

10232020 arcola

ARCOLA

Quarantined homecoming king Ilusha Budd was visited by queen Mae Gentry for photos on Friday night. Arcola provided a small coronation that was closed to the public, one that gave the seniors some sort of normality.

— Fabiola Jaramillo

10232020 ap1
10232020 ap2

ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC

On Oct. 14, seniors bused to the Potomac Community Building to take the SAT they missed in the spring. On Oct. 13, Luke Gordon earned all-conference recognition at the Vermillion County cross-country race at Kickapoo State Park.

— Mason McMasters

10232020 bement

BEMENT

Placing first and second at regionals, Zach and Luke Rogers advanced to sectionals. The golf team is special in that it’s a family operation: Zach and Luke are twins and coach Kraig Rogers is their father.

— Hailey Gadbury

10232020 bhra2

BHRA

The boys’ cross-country team won the Vermilion Valley Conference title and the girls’ team was second. Junior Eli Mojonnier and freshman Gabby Moreman both placed first as individuals. Pictured, top row, left to right: Eli Mojonier, Kayden Trimble, Emerson Thorlton and Isaiah Tidwell; bottom row: Murphy McCool, Ayden Ingram and John Dulin.

— Morgan Miller

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

Virtual parent-teacher conferences were scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday. Also, a PTA meeting took place Wednesday via Zoom.

— Perry Lee

10232020 chrisman

CHRISMAN

At the Vermilion Valley Conference cross-country meet, Hana Gillaspie (left) was seventh in the girls’ race. In the boys’ race, John Phipps (middle) was third and Eli Johnson (right) was seventh.

— Reese Anderson

10232020 cissna park

CISSNA PARK

Students in foods class are still able to be in the kitchen, following COVID-19 precautions. Pictured: Bryce Sluis and Bryce Bruens making chicken stir fry.

— Audrey Kaeb

10232020 danville

DANVILLE

Former Vikings stars Justin March-Lillard (Cowboys) and Trent Sherfield (Cardinals) squared off on Monday Night Football.

— Lani Islam

10232020 fisher

FISHER

Science club learned about combustion reactions with methane bubbles. Pictured: math teacher Tony Winkler giving it a try.

— Andrew Ferguson

GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM

Students returned to in-school learning Monday. Seniors will take the SAT on Tuesday.

10232020 gcms

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Interact, the school’s community service club participated in the Wave of Light event to remember pregnancy and infant loss. Names were written on luminaries that were lit and placed around a Gibson City park. Interact students Haven Hathaway, Rylan Davis, Emma Swanson, Carter Kallal, Skyler Funk and Kennedy Fanson, as well as supervisor Susan Riley, helped set up bags and supplies for the walk.

— Haven Hathaway

10232020 heritage

HERITAGE

The Hawks packed the halls with pink on Oct. 16 in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) asked students and staff to dress in pink and provided materials in every classroom to write motivational messages of support. FCCLA is led by adviser and teacher Joscyln Mohr, vice president Julianne Harper and president Dominic Hannah, who said: “As FCCLA we try to keep the positive even with COVID.”

— Anna Sanders

10232020 hoopeston

HOOPESTON AREA

Macy Hayes and Chris Catron finished their senior golf season at regionals.

— Lexie Breymeyer

10232020 leroy boys
10232020 LeRoy girls

LEROY

Seniors finished their golf careers in fine fashion. Four-year golfer Ty Egan said he’ll miss most the relationships with teammates. Another senior, Maren Graybeal, said she’ll miss traveling to different courses and playing in the rain. Pictured: boys seniors Ty Egan, Parker Hoge, Nick Knoedler, Ethan Matlock and Nathan Perry; girls seniors: Lynsee Clow, Morgan Shreves, Maren Graybeal and Maddie Gordon.

— Emerson Tarr

10232020 ms1
10232020 ms2

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

Students Emma Clements (top) and (left to right) Jenna Wade, Hanna Garth and Emma Dallas took advantage of last week’s weather to study outside during advisory period.

— Kate Cramer

10232020 milford
Buy Now

MILFORD

Students Alexandra Mathews and Lydia Puetz found a way to have fun while still wearing their masks, finding the light in every tough situation (#bethelight).

— Jordin Lucht

10232020 Monticello 2
Buy Now

MONTICELLO

Now hanging in the Arthur ’Buz’ Sievers Center: A mural representing Sages athletics over the decades and team recognition of all state trophies won by the school. Pictures came from community members, Monticello yearbooks and Sievers himself.

10232020 oak2
10232020 oak3
10232020 oak 1

OAKWOOD

At last week’s conference cross-country meet, the girls’ team won the title and the boys’ finished second. Pictured from top: Allie Morris (third overall), Eli Ronk (eighth overall) and Dalton Hobick (14th).

— Aaliyah Denius

10232020 pbl

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

On Oct. 14, seniors took the SAT while the rest of the school had an online learning day. On Oct. 17, the cross-country team ran its first road race in Monticello, finishing first.

— Taylor Mennenga

10232020 rantoul

RANTOUL

Color Guard members Autumn Kennedy, Natre'ail Mahalick and McKenna Brooks perform at the Marching Eagles Senior Night. Eight seniors were honored and celebrated by performing their 2020 show, “Out on The Edge,” featuring music from Fitz and the Tantrums, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Katy Perry.

— Tony Owen

10232020 sjo Davis_Sidney_121
10232020 sjo Haake_Brennan_204
10232020 sjo Vander Logt_Payton_470
10232020 sjo McKee_Ethan_326
10232020 sjo Buttjer_Joshua_73
10232020 sjo Cromwell_Aiden_114

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Breakfast Club spotlights excellence at the end of each quarter, basically “catching a student being good.” Nominees for this quarter are: Junior Sidney Davis (nominated by Marshall Schacht); junior Brennan Haake (Kiel Duval); sophomore Payton Vander Logt (Beth Beckett); eenior Ethan McKee (Beckett); senior Josh Buttjer (Jeff Kieffer); and sophomore Aiden Cromwell (Alisyn Franzen). Due to COVID-19 regulations and safety guidelines, the morning ceremonies where the teachers speak about their nominee aren’t happening. Instead, short videos were submitted. Nominees will receive certificates and their name will be put into a drawing for the chance to win a gift card.

— Kylie Duckett

10232020 stm

ST. THOMAS MORE

The girls’ tennis team fared well at season-ending sectionals last weekend in Champaign. Pictured: Emma Graham, Maris Green, Sophie Vavrik, Laura LaMontagne and Elise Henkel gathered at the courts on Saturday.

— Maci Walters

10232020 salt fork

SALT FORK

On Friday night, the football team had its first seven-on-seven practice. Although spectators were not allowed, the field lights shining throughout town reminded everyone of Friday Night Football.

— Olivia Chew

10232020 tuscola 2
10232020 tuscola 3

TUSCOLA

The school’s FFA and ag department added helpers to the classroom: Thumper and Theo. They will be used for SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects as well as getting students experience with animals.

— Ava Cothron

10232020 uni

UNI HIGH

The combined Spring Initiative/Habitat for Humanity club held a virtual pumpkin painting and carving competition last Friday. Awards were given to the pumpkins voted Best in Show, Spookiest and Cutest. The event replaced Spring club’s annual haunted house and was a safe way for the Uni community to raise money for charity while getting into the Halloween spirit. Pictured: pumpkins created by students Rani Ramrattan, Benji Chang, Allie Kim, Rithika Patnam, Bianca Rubel and Olivia Taylor.

— Charlotte Ebel

10232020 unity

UNITY

Seniors took the SAT on Oct. 14 in a socially distant setting.

— Malia Fairbanks

10232020 urbana

URBANA

On Oct. 14, seniors entered the building for the first time since March to take the SAT. Among the guidelines enforced: limiting the number of students per classroom, requiring masks and health screenings at the entrances. Students started to enter the building at 7:30 am and left the building around 1:30 pm.The school is considering the return of students full time for second semester.

— Jose Alvarez

10232020 villa grove
Buy Now

VILLA GROVE

In Michael Deering’s Chemistry 1 class, Emma Buesing and Mylee Sprague hypothesized and tested the colors of different chemicals when they burn.

— Daniel Olson

Westville

WESTVILLLE

Back in school after "coronacation," students enjoy trigonometry/precalculus in teacher Chris Nicholson's class.

— Bryce Burnett