2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 6
Academy High
Juniors have been completing the process to become first aid and CPR/AED certified. On Oct. 22, they were provided in-person training on mannequins. Pictured: Yoon Freund practices appropriate AED setup and placement.
— Briana Ballard
ALAH
The boys’ cross-country team won a regional title (Layton Hall, top) and the girls’ placed seventh (Mackenzi Bowles, Charlie Condill, Alisha Frederick, Emma Edwards, Sarah Rafferty, Mackenzie Brown).
— Raegan Cheek
Arcola
The Arcola Rotary Club presented the senior of the month awards for August and September, the students enjoying breakfast, too. Pictured, left to right: Kaylee Hohlbauch, Fabiola Jaramillo, Myrka Alanis and Garrett Sigrist.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Armstrong-Potomac
Last Saturday, Potomac hosted a Halloween/Fall Parade as student council had each class create floats. In judging, the sophomore class' float (top) finished third and seniors received an honorable mention.
— Mason McMasters
BHRA
Over the summer, FFA’s seven officers made a goal to create a bimonthly newsletter called "The Blue & Gold." They recently published their first newsletter on the officer retreat with Amy DeGoyler, monthly meetings and upcoming events. In an article written by Audrey Taylor, chapter president Caleb Busick (left) said he loves FFA because "agriculture is a big part of (him).” Pictured left to right: Taylor, Busick, Nathan Dice, Parker Stonecipher, Garrett Huls, Landon Potter and Josh Dines.
— Morgan Miller
Centennial
Seniors returned to school to take the SAT that was postponed in the spring. Those pictured during the break include Truman Arie, Corey Barnes , Alex Tkaij, Lucas Woltman, Jaydin Cotton and Dawson Coray; Erick Corado , Landyn Chambers, Axa-Grace Kavumvula, Bimtu Houdana, Jemima Kavumvula, Volhol Akulich and Ester Asanojo.
— Jada Bonam
Champaign Central
The girls’ soccer team on Wednesday wrapped up a monthlong series of fall workouts at Franklin Field (above) and McKinley Field in hopes of a spring season. From left: Audrey Larson, Claudia Larrison, Lainey Somers, coach Steve Whiteley, Erin Cowan and Bella Ortiz.
— Kitty Rossow
Chrisman
Valedictorians have their pictures displayed in the school’s lower hallway as a way to motivate students. Principal Cole Huber worked hard to put it together.
— Reese Anderson
Danville
Chemistry teachers made lab kits for students, drawing praise from the younger crowd as well as staff.
— Lani Islam
DeLand-Weldon
Senior Wyatt Summers finished third overall at the boys’ golf regional in Danville, advancing to sectionals.
— Chloe Becker
Fisher
In place of homecoming, Spirit Week included Medical Monday (top: Isabella Smith, Avery Powell, Addy Musick), Twin Tuesday (above: Cale Horsch, Carson Brozenec, Isabella Smith), Throwback Thursday and Freaky Friday.
— Andrew Ferguson
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Students showed off their Buffaloes gear on Spirit Day on Oct. 22.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The dance team, coached by Tom Stone, visited Choose 2 Change to film their variety show dance, choreographed by Haven Hathaway. The video — part of November’s virtual GCMS Variety Show — was filmed in a mirrored room filled with neon and black lights. Dancers include Hathaway, Sierra Ward, Haley Whipple, Kaley Harrison, Sarah Kammancand Kaylee Rogers.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
The senior class voted for candidates for the Pumpkin King and Queen Court, which subs for the Homecoming Court during Fall Festival. Pictured left to right: (back) Jackson Tatar, Jack Humphrey, Sean Jones and Ryan Cheatham; (front) Julianne Harper, Audrey Wright-Hancock, Malani Smithenry and Anna Sanders.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
Senior Chris Catron showed off the new boys’ basketball uniforms at The News-Gazette’s Faces of the Winter photo shoot in Champaign. Girls’ players representing the Cornerjeckers: Lexie Breymeyer and Ali Watson. The photos will be published at news-gazette.com starting in November.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
The advancement office arranged a fundraiser (Rise Up!) for the tuition assistance program to financially support families. It consisted of silent auctions for donated items such as a vacation and golf packages. Guests enjoyed dinner from local food trucks (pictured, left to right: Graham Berry, Liz Berry, Marta Conway, Brian Conway, Brenda Childers and Doug Childers) and students volunteered to help with cornhole (pictured, left to right: Josh Schultz, Emma Schultz, Lily Berry, Emily Maxwell and Summer Hollis).
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
What’s it like to wear your rival’s uniform? For LeRoy/Tri-Valley cross-country seniors Grace Loy and Abby Levingston, it took time to adjust. “Wearing the uniform of your biggest school rival is never easy, but competing under that uniform is a lot worse. In a smaller school, there is pride in wearing your hometown colors,” Loy said. “Me and my friends strongly disliked wearing Tri-Valley uniforms but our view point began to change as the years went on.”
Said Levingston: “Over time, we grew to love the sport and being part of the team. We loved the new friendships we were able to make through the co-op, and we even grew to accept wearing the jersey. I will definitely miss being part of this special team.”
Pictured, left to right: Lily Monigold, Maggie Davis, Olivia Luesing, Caitlin McCain, Faith Kovich, Emerson Tarr, Natalie Garneau, Abby Levingston, Jalynn Ford. Not pictured: Grace Loy and Avery Kilmer.
— Emerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
The school’s renovated fieldhouse — new floor, track and weight room — is being put to use. Open gyms, practices and weight sessions are taking place using COVID guidelines.
— Kate Cramer
Milford
National Honor Society’s pie in the face fundraiser allowed students to pony up $2 to vote for any teacher on the ballot. Math teacher Brian Zecher got the most votes — and a pie in the face.
— Jordin Lucht
Monticello
Benjamin Keating and Ashley Long are this year’s recipients of the SAR and DAR awards and will address their class at graduation on May 23, 2021. Keating (Marching Sages, Madrigals, Thespians Club, National Honor Society, LifeSavers, East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra) and Long (golf, cheerleading, class president, Thespians Club, Madrigals, LifeSavers, Student Advisory Group, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Rotary Youth Leadership Award winner) are heavily involved in school activities.
Oakwood
A giant banner reading “It’s Great To Be Young And A Comet” is on display to remind students about the perks of attending in-person learning. Pictured, left to right: Cassie Fugate, Kinsey Alyea, Principal Tim Lee and Lacey Harrison.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Senior Drew Diesburg is October’s "Artist of the Month." On Oct. 24, Trixie Johnson (pictured with Ryder James) won a regional title as the girls’ cross-country team placed fourth at Manteno. The boys’ team also advanced to sectionals with a second-place finish.
— Taylor Mennenga
Rantoul
National Honor Society sponsor Krista Hinkley hands the microphone to NHS president Lily Swanson as vice president Amairany Bueno stands by. NHS inducted 15 new members last Thursday.
— Tony Owen
St. Joseph-Ogden
Spirit Week, used this year to spotlight Red Ribbon Week (a drug-abuse prevention campaign), included dressup days as the student body was split into two groups (Maroon and Columbia Blue). It included Decades Day ("Decades of no drugs"), Pajama Day ("Put drugs to sleep") and Spartan Spirit ("Team up against drugs"). Pictured on Pajama Day: Veronica Harbaugh’s Maroon group fourth-hour journalism class, back row left to right: Lori Hoveln, Kylie Duckett, Alessa Anzelmo, Haven Atwood, Shelby Kofoot and Alyssa Acton; front row, left to right: Alex Frerichs and Britney Evans. On Decades Day: William Billman and Lori Hoveln.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
At Saturday’s sectional meet, Caroline Kerr and Anna McClure both competed in their main events. McClure placed third and broke her own school record in the 50 freestyle.
— Maci Walters
Tuscola
Kendal Morgan was named Tuscola Rotary Student of the Month for October.
— Ava Cothron
Uni High
The school’s mock election was organized by social studies teacher Ben Leff, who compiled an online ballot for students to submit. The ballots include nearly identical wording to the ballots given to voters in an attempt to make the mock voting experience as authentic as possible. Students were encouraged to fill out ballots by Wednesday, and the results were to be shared Thursday.
— Charlotte Ebel
Urbana
Some elementary students returned to school this week. “We are looking forward to providing some of our younger primary-age (kindergarten-second grade) students with more support in a classroom setting,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said. Meanwhile, in-person learning labs will still be provided grades 3-12.
— Jose Alvarez
Villa Grove
In Linda Werts’ forensics class, Kaylee Arbuckle, Molly Little and Makayla Fonner used microscopes to learn how hair examination can be helpful at a crime scene.
— Daniel Olson
Westville
A shoutout to the faculty for making in-person learning a success. Also, basketball players continue to prepare for what now looks to be a season starting in November.
— Bryce Burnett