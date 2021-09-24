09242021 HSCsf4
Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. This week we went to LeRoy, Salt Fork, Villa Grove and — today — Tuscola.

Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

Academy High: William Ding

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

Bement: Addie Fritz

BHRA: Paili Davis

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial: Montez Dubose

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers

Fisher: Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork: Olivia Birge

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Unity: Maddie Reed

Urbana: Park Mitchell

Villa Grove: Molly Little

Westville: Bryce Burnett

On to this week's report:

09242021 HSCacademy

Academy High

Caring Crew members Eleanor Laufenberg and Baraka Culpepper work on finishing up a Little Free Library that will be put in Champaign’s Mattis Park. Caring Crew, a student-led club committed to helping those within and outside the school community, has worked on projects like the Little Free Library, making blankets to donate to Salvation Army and hosting fundraisers for various organizations.

— William Ding

09242021 HSCalah

ALAH

During flex time on Fridays, freshmen meet with their mentors to learn a skill that will help them be successful in high school. After a discussion, the group takes part in an activity, Pictured: mentor Hailey Miller playing Kahoot with mentees Emmalee Nail and Kayla Johnnson.

— Sarah Raftery

09242021 HSCarcola

Arcola

In his first school year as principal, Nick Lindsey still is coaching football. He took over for Lisa Sigrist.

— Ariana Carmona

09242021 HSCarmstrong

Armstrong

Three runners placed at the Vermillion County cross-country meet: Luke Gordon (fourth), Carlyn Crozier (sixth, left) and Mattie Kennel (seventh).

— Mattie Kennel

09242021 HSCbement

Bement

The Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution award spotlights leadership and responsibility as a student and member of the community. The school’s SAR award recipient is Xander Hutchcraft; the DAR award recipient is Anna Quick.

— Addie Fritz

09242021 HSCbhra

BHRA

Last Wednesday, the Blue Devils honored Nick Garmon on Senior Night against Urbana. Garmon shot a 42 at the team’s final home match at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville.

— Paili Laski

Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge

Volleyball players Jaclyn Pearl, Gracie Shaffer and Payton Burns were named all-tournament at a round-robin event on Saturday. The Knights started the season 23-2.

— Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial

Centennial

Editor's note: High School Confidential correspondent Montez DuBose underwent ankle surgery on Monday. The standout football player was injured Sept. 10 and will miss the rest of the season. His weekly report will resume when he returns to school.

09242021 HSCcentral1
09242021 HSCcentral2

Champaign Central

The volleyball team showed appreciation for teachers before last Thursday’s home match. Each player walked onto the court with a teacher they selected and presented them with a mug they made at the Pottery Place in Champaign. PIctured: senior Sydnie Williams with English teacher Kathy Decker; and junior Olivia Gustafsson with social studies teacher Brittany Sage.

— Lucy Moss

09242021 HSCchrisman
09242021 HSCchrisman2

Chrisman

Students in Jennifer Lorton’s botany class have been creating their own leaf collection. Lorton has guided the students toward different types of trees, providing clues to help identify each leaf.

— Reese Anderson

09242021 HSCcissnapark

Cissna Park

The volleyball team honored its lone senior (Emma Morrical) last Thursday. Pictured: Mikayla Knake, Riley Maul and Brooklyn Stadeli running out before the match.

— Emma Morrical

09242021 HSCdan

Danville

The Illinois Army National Guard visited physical education classes on Sept. 16. Students had the chance to climb the rock wall as well as talk and interact with the guard members.

— Kedzie Griffin

09242021 HSCdw1.jpg
09242021 HSCdw2.jpg
09242021 HSCdw3.jpg

DeLand-Weldon

The school on Tuesday welcomed Gold Star Mission cyclists during a break from their five- day, 500-mile ride honoroing fallen service members and their families, students offering  smiles and refreshments.

— Kaitlyn Sayers

09242021 HSCfisher

Fisher

Leading up to homecoming week, students from each grade level on Saturday decorated their hallways.

— Krista Martin

09242021 HSCgrf

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Seniors won the spirit stick, awarded to the class with the best spirit during Friday’s homecoming pep assembly. Left to right: Bailee Whittacker, Chloe Brock, Trinity Collins, Aleysia Miles, Hannah Heaton and Gentry Howard.

— Chloe Brock

09242021 HSCgcms

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

The FFA Soils team, instructed by Jeff Reale, placed first at a competition on Sept. 14 and are on track to advance to state. Individually, junior David Zbinden placed ninth, freshman Kaleb Lockhart seventh, sophomore Savannah Schumate sixth, junior Syda Schlickman fifth, junior Kale Bauer second and sophomore Kyah Lee first. Also on the winning team: sophomore C.C. Francis, freshman Zack Zbinden and junior Noah Adkins.

— Emily Hood

09242021 HSCheritage

Heritage

Freshman and seniors were paired to interview each other about the first days of high school. They exchanged questions to get to know each other better, and seniors shared advice. Clips from each interview will be put together to create a podcast. Pictured: Gracie Tate, Wyatt Young and Cole Hedrick.

— Torie Rothermel

09242021 HSChoopeston

Hoopeston Area

Greenhouse production students Kira DeWitt and Kylie Pickett clean the greenhouse to prepare for planting done by horticulture classes.

— Emily Ray

09242021 HSCjudah1
09242021 HSACjudah2

Judah Christian

Thanks to teachers and staff, seniors enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and zip-lining during a retreat at Twin Lakes Camp and Conference Center in Hillsboro, Ind. Pictured: students taking in the sunrise over the lake included (from the left, back row) Summer Hollis, Paula King, Ella Carder, Lydia Lowry, Mae Thomas, Abi Tapuaiga, Selah King, Kaitlyn Januzik, Ally Aardsma, Emma Schultz, Eva Pierce-Shields and Maggie Pritts; and (front row) Zane Coulter.

— Kaitlyn Januzik

09242021 HSCleroy

LeRoy

Seniors prepared their float for this week’s homecoming parade.

— Kesley Graves

09242021 HSCms

Mahomet-Seymour

After a week of homecoming festivities, juniors Kaelyn Marx, Yeva Stoops and Raigan Lutes posed in front of their masterpiece after their class won the Homecoming Hallway Decorating Contest.

— Tinley Peters

09242021 HSCmilford

Milford

Volleyball celebrated Senior Night, honoring Lauren Huff, Emmaleah Marshino, Caley Mowrey, Tiffany Schroeder and Abby Tovey. The dressup theme for the student section was Hawaiian.

— Alivia Schmink

09242021 HSCmont1
09242021 HSCmont2

Monticello

On Saturday, Monticello hosted the Sage City Invitational. The Marching Sages, who performed at 8 p.m., spent the day working the event and cheering on the visitors who attended. Left to right: drum majors Grace Stapf, Rylee Kurth and Katy Vogt. Also pictured: senior Colton Mockbee.

— Clara Rudolph

Oakwood

Oakwood

Spirit Week featured five dressup days for staff and students, including 1970s (pictured), 1980s and 1990s.

— Madison Doan

09242021 HSCpbl

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Robert Frump, a successful author and journalist who graduated from Paxton High School in 1965, was inducted into the PBL Hall of Fame during homecoming week activities. Pictured: Superintendent Cliff McClure, Frump and Principal Travis Duley.

— Sydney Murphy

09242021 HSCrantoul

Rantoul

The cross-country team traveled to Peoria to participate at the Richard Spring Invitational, several Eagles setting lifetime and season personal records. Pictured: Nathan Kelly r.

— Mary Cuppernell

09242021 HSCsjo

St. Joseph-Ogden

A visit by the Illinois Army National Guard allowed students the chance to climb up a rock wall. Pictured: sophomore Brock Trimble and senior Brennan Haake scaling the wall in a race for fastest time.

— Regan Uden

09242021 HSCstm1
09242021 HSCstm2

St. Thomas More

Students Jasmine Waite, August Christilf, Anthony Studer, Bailey McMahon, Kambyl Stipes, Emily Ritter, Abbie Vessell, Abby Deptula, Christiana Pembele and Nora Kelley volunteered to serve hot dog lunches to kids at Holy Cross School in Champaign. Friday marked the end of homecoming week for St. Thomas More and the end of Feast Week for Holy Cross. One celebration was “Hot Dog Day,” in which students invited family members for lunch in the parking lot.

— Bailey McMahon

09242021 HSCsf1
09242021 HSCsf3
09242021 HSCsf2

Salt Fork

Students were hard at work getting ready for homecoming week, made possible by student council and its representative Sara Wochner. Pictured: Senior Maddie Almy and Grace Church (bl) working on dressup day posters; senior Grace Church working on dressup day posters; seniors (left to right) Carlie Thompson, Grace Nedzwiecki and Maddie Almy modeling finished products; and the homecoming Court (left to right): Freshman attendants Brenna Boyd and Kamden Keller, junior attendants Reef Pacot and Briley Smith, sophomore attendants Macie Russell and Evan Webb, and queen and king candidates Coleman Jessup and Carlie Thompson, Colden Earles and Olivia Birge, Hunter Wantland and Grace Nedzwiecki, Michael Jones and Grace Church, and Camden Smoot and Maddie Almy.

— Olivia Burge

09242021 HSCshiloh

Shiloh

The school’s ImpactLife blood drive, hosted by Kendra Saddoris, saw more than 55 donations made. Pictured: art teacher Randi Pollocks.

— Josie Carroll

09242021 HSCtuscola

Tuscola

Sophomore Elle Jones — pictured with guidance counselor Justin Bozarth — was selected to be a part of the Illinois State Board of Education News 21-22 Student Advisory Council. The council researches and presents to the Illinois State Board of Education on topics that concern the state's education policies. Jones is one of only 21 students to be selected.

— Amelia Bosch

09242021 HSCuni1
09242021 HSCuni2

Uni High

On Sept. 14, Uni’s Tree Club, sponsored by English teacher Phillip Ernstmeyer, participated in the 2021 C-U Bike to Work Day. Members of Tree Club managed the site at Uni — one of 17 in C-U — and gave out T-shirts and snacks to those who visited. Even Dave Bergandine, former chemistry teacher and Tree Club sponsor who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, came back to connect with bikers, Uni students and faculty. Pictured: Freshman Kai Schwartz and Tree Club members (left to right): juniors Edie Hoganson, Miriam Arend, Kara Mathias, Olive Thompson, Ioanna Lee, Jeana To and Firmiana Wang.

— Aakash Vasireddy

Unity-SJO 12.jpg

Unity receiver Dillon Rutledge

Unity

Senior Dillon Rutledge set the all-time single-game reception record with 13 catches against Illinois Valley Central.

— Maddie Reed

09242021 HSCurbana

Urbana

Student of the Week winner, sophomore Malcolm Morris, helps make decorations for Hispanic Heritage Month. New minority enrichment coordinator Asia Hall challenged classes to make educational decorations to celebrate the month.

— Park Mitchell

09242021 HSCwestville

Westville

The long-awaited debut of the school's new football field is Oct. 1 when the Tigers host Salt Fork.  Renovations also include an all-weather track as well as baseball and softball fields.

— Bryce Burnett

Trending Videos