2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 1
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. This week we went to LeRoy, Salt Fork, Villa Grove and — today — Tuscola.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Caring Crew members Eleanor Laufenberg and Baraka Culpepper work on finishing up a Little Free Library that will be put in Champaign’s Mattis Park. Caring Crew, a student-led club committed to helping those within and outside the school community, has worked on projects like the Little Free Library, making blankets to donate to Salvation Army and hosting fundraisers for various organizations.
— William Ding
ALAH
During flex time on Fridays, freshmen meet with their mentors to learn a skill that will help them be successful in high school. After a discussion, the group takes part in an activity, Pictured: mentor Hailey Miller playing Kahoot with mentees Emmalee Nail and Kayla Johnnson.
— Sarah Raftery
Arcola
In his first school year as principal, Nick Lindsey still is coaching football. He took over for Lisa Sigrist.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Three runners placed at the Vermillion County cross-country meet: Luke Gordon (fourth), Carlyn Crozier (sixth, left) and Mattie Kennel (seventh).
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
The Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution award spotlights leadership and responsibility as a student and member of the community. The school’s SAR award recipient is Xander Hutchcraft; the DAR award recipient is Anna Quick.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
Last Wednesday, the Blue Devils honored Nick Garmon on Senior Night against Urbana. Garmon shot a 42 at the team’s final home match at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville.
— Paili Laski
Blue Ridge
Volleyball players Jaclyn Pearl, Gracie Shaffer and Payton Burns were named all-tournament at a round-robin event on Saturday. The Knights started the season 23-2.
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
Editor's note: High School Confidential correspondent Montez DuBose underwent ankle surgery on Monday. The standout football player was injured Sept. 10 and will miss the rest of the season. His weekly report will resume when he returns to school.
Champaign Central
The volleyball team showed appreciation for teachers before last Thursday’s home match. Each player walked onto the court with a teacher they selected and presented them with a mug they made at the Pottery Place in Champaign. PIctured: senior Sydnie Williams with English teacher Kathy Decker; and junior Olivia Gustafsson with social studies teacher Brittany Sage.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Students in Jennifer Lorton’s botany class have been creating their own leaf collection. Lorton has guided the students toward different types of trees, providing clues to help identify each leaf.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
The volleyball team honored its lone senior (Emma Morrical) last Thursday. Pictured: Mikayla Knake, Riley Maul and Brooklyn Stadeli running out before the match.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
The Illinois Army National Guard visited physical education classes on Sept. 16. Students had the chance to climb the rock wall as well as talk and interact with the guard members.
— Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon
The school on Tuesday welcomed Gold Star Mission cyclists during a break from their five- day, 500-mile ride honoroing fallen service members and their families, students offering smiles and refreshments.
— Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher
Leading up to homecoming week, students from each grade level on Saturday decorated their hallways.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Seniors won the spirit stick, awarded to the class with the best spirit during Friday’s homecoming pep assembly. Left to right: Bailee Whittacker, Chloe Brock, Trinity Collins, Aleysia Miles, Hannah Heaton and Gentry Howard.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The FFA Soils team, instructed by Jeff Reale, placed first at a competition on Sept. 14 and are on track to advance to state. Individually, junior David Zbinden placed ninth, freshman Kaleb Lockhart seventh, sophomore Savannah Schumate sixth, junior Syda Schlickman fifth, junior Kale Bauer second and sophomore Kyah Lee first. Also on the winning team: sophomore C.C. Francis, freshman Zack Zbinden and junior Noah Adkins.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Freshman and seniors were paired to interview each other about the first days of high school. They exchanged questions to get to know each other better, and seniors shared advice. Clips from each interview will be put together to create a podcast. Pictured: Gracie Tate, Wyatt Young and Cole Hedrick.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
Greenhouse production students Kira DeWitt and Kylie Pickett clean the greenhouse to prepare for planting done by horticulture classes.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
Thanks to teachers and staff, seniors enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and zip-lining during a retreat at Twin Lakes Camp and Conference Center in Hillsboro, Ind. Pictured: students taking in the sunrise over the lake included (from the left, back row) Summer Hollis, Paula King, Ella Carder, Lydia Lowry, Mae Thomas, Abi Tapuaiga, Selah King, Kaitlyn Januzik, Ally Aardsma, Emma Schultz, Eva Pierce-Shields and Maggie Pritts; and (front row) Zane Coulter.
— Kaitlyn Januzik
LeRoy
Seniors prepared their float for this week’s homecoming parade.
— Kesley Graves
Mahomet-Seymour
After a week of homecoming festivities, juniors Kaelyn Marx, Yeva Stoops and Raigan Lutes posed in front of their masterpiece after their class won the Homecoming Hallway Decorating Contest.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
Volleyball celebrated Senior Night, honoring Lauren Huff, Emmaleah Marshino, Caley Mowrey, Tiffany Schroeder and Abby Tovey. The dressup theme for the student section was Hawaiian.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
On Saturday, Monticello hosted the Sage City Invitational. The Marching Sages, who performed at 8 p.m., spent the day working the event and cheering on the visitors who attended. Left to right: drum majors Grace Stapf, Rylee Kurth and Katy Vogt. Also pictured: senior Colton Mockbee.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Spirit Week featured five dressup days for staff and students, including 1970s (pictured), 1980s and 1990s.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Robert Frump, a successful author and journalist who graduated from Paxton High School in 1965, was inducted into the PBL Hall of Fame during homecoming week activities. Pictured: Superintendent Cliff McClure, Frump and Principal Travis Duley.
— Sydney Murphy
Rantoul
The cross-country team traveled to Peoria to participate at the Richard Spring Invitational, several Eagles setting lifetime and season personal records. Pictured: Nathan Kelly r.
— Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden
A visit by the Illinois Army National Guard allowed students the chance to climb up a rock wall. Pictured: sophomore Brock Trimble and senior Brennan Haake scaling the wall in a race for fastest time.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
Students Jasmine Waite, August Christilf, Anthony Studer, Bailey McMahon, Kambyl Stipes, Emily Ritter, Abbie Vessell, Abby Deptula, Christiana Pembele and Nora Kelley volunteered to serve hot dog lunches to kids at Holy Cross School in Champaign. Friday marked the end of homecoming week for St. Thomas More and the end of Feast Week for Holy Cross. One celebration was “Hot Dog Day,” in which students invited family members for lunch in the parking lot.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
Students were hard at work getting ready for homecoming week, made possible by student council and its representative Sara Wochner. Pictured: Senior Maddie Almy and Grace Church (bl) working on dressup day posters; senior Grace Church working on dressup day posters; seniors (left to right) Carlie Thompson, Grace Nedzwiecki and Maddie Almy modeling finished products; and the homecoming Court (left to right): Freshman attendants Brenna Boyd and Kamden Keller, junior attendants Reef Pacot and Briley Smith, sophomore attendants Macie Russell and Evan Webb, and queen and king candidates Coleman Jessup and Carlie Thompson, Colden Earles and Olivia Birge, Hunter Wantland and Grace Nedzwiecki, Michael Jones and Grace Church, and Camden Smoot and Maddie Almy.
— Olivia Burge
Shiloh
The school’s ImpactLife blood drive, hosted by Kendra Saddoris, saw more than 55 donations made. Pictured: art teacher Randi Pollocks.
— Josie Carroll
Tuscola
Sophomore Elle Jones — pictured with guidance counselor Justin Bozarth — was selected to be a part of the Illinois State Board of Education News 21-22 Student Advisory Council. The council researches and presents to the Illinois State Board of Education on topics that concern the state's education policies. Jones is one of only 21 students to be selected.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
On Sept. 14, Uni’s Tree Club, sponsored by English teacher Phillip Ernstmeyer, participated in the 2021 C-U Bike to Work Day. Members of Tree Club managed the site at Uni — one of 17 in C-U — and gave out T-shirts and snacks to those who visited. Even Dave Bergandine, former chemistry teacher and Tree Club sponsor who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, came back to connect with bikers, Uni students and faculty. Pictured: Freshman Kai Schwartz and Tree Club members (left to right): juniors Edie Hoganson, Miriam Arend, Kara Mathias, Olive Thompson, Ioanna Lee, Jeana To and Firmiana Wang.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Unity
Senior Dillon Rutledge set the all-time single-game reception record with 13 catches against Illinois Valley Central.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
Student of the Week winner, sophomore Malcolm Morris, helps make decorations for Hispanic Heritage Month. New minority enrichment coordinator Asia Hall challenged classes to make educational decorations to celebrate the month.
— Park Mitchell
Westville
The long-awaited debut of the school's new football field is Oct. 1 when the Tigers host Salt Fork. Renovations also include an all-weather track as well as baseball and softball fields.
— Bryce Burnett