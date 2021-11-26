Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

Academy High: William Ding

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

Bement: Addie Fritz

BHRA: Paili Davis

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial: Montez Dubose

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers

Fisher: Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork: Olivia Birge

Scharlman: Evan Sherer

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Unity: Maddie Reed

Urbana: Park Mitchell

Villa Grove: Molly Little

Westville: Bryce Burnett

On to this week's report:

11262021 HSCacademy

Academy High

The school had its first open house since before the pandemic as students and faculty welcomed a record turnout of prospective families.

— William Ding

11262021 HSCalah

ALAH

At last Friday’s fall sports banquet, students were recognized with team-voted awards, all-conference earnings and the Knight Award, chosen by each coach for their respective sport. Knight winners included, left to right, Maddix Stirrett (football), Chance Lindstrom (soccer), Max Allen (football), Jace Green (cross-country), Kade Herschberger (golf) and Cheyenne Chupp (volleyball).

— Sarah Rafferty

Arcola
Buy Now

Arcola

Ahead of Thanksgiving, students wrote what they were thankful for on a school bulletin board. Pictured: Audrey Helmuth, who wrote that she is grateful for her family.

— Ariana Carmona

11262021 HSCarmstrong

Armstrong

Spanish classes used recycled materials to build models of various locations in Latin American culture. Pictured, left to right: Casey Grant, Cassidy Nelson-Skenandore, Megan Smith, Seth Pollitt and Trenton Spencer.

— Mattie Kennel

11262021 HSCbement

Bement

On Nov. 19, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America put on its annual "Foods for Families,” which encoiurages the school and community to donate to a local food pantry. This year’s impressive total: 1,673 non-perishable food items collected across the school district, including towns such as Bement, Milmine and Ivesdale. FCCLA members met at the school cafeteria after the event for a pizza party.

— Addie Fritz

11262021 HSCblueridge

Blue Ridge

Key Club elected officers (left to right): Jamie Wanserski (vice president), Conner Otto (president), Jamie Wanserski (vice president), Sarah Whitehouse (webmaster) and Dylan Coffey (secretary/treasurer).

— Sarah Whitehouse

11262021 HSCcentral

Champaign Central

Drama Club held a food drive for Central’s food pantry, collecting items like toilet paper, hand soap, toothbrushes, tortillas, canned fruit and pasta sauce at the main entrance of the high school each morning. Pictured: Anthony Frasca.

— Lucy Moss

11262021 HSCchrisman

Chrisman

Robinson Chiropractic visited the high school to provide massages and postural screenings for teachers. Pictured: ag teacher Matthew Meltzer.

— Reese Anderson

11262021 HSCcissnapark

Cissna Park

The girls’ basketball team opened at the Cissna Park Tip Off Tournament. Pictured left to right: Tricia Karas, Morgan Sinn, Riley Maul, Addison Seggebruch, Brooklyn Stadeli, Emma Morrical, Mikayla Knake, Regan King, Ava Seggebruch, Hannah Kollmann and Julia Edelman.

— Emma Morrical

11262021 HSCfisher

Fisher

Student photographer Elena Baker was on the scene as the girls’ basketball team opened the season with tournament play.

— Krista Martin

11262021 HSCgrf1
11262021 HSCgrf2

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Students attended the Festival of Trees in Danville — submitting a tree of their own to be on display at Palmer Arena.

— Chloe Brock

11262021 HSCgcms2
Buy Now
11262021 HSCgcms1

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Students in Future Farmers of America spent their November meeting decorating Thanksgiving placemats for residents at the local assisted living facility. Pictured: Katja Walls, Ashton Groover, Melanie Zook and Peyton Leonard.

— Emily Hood

11262021 HSCheritage

Heritage

Several Future Farmers of America members participated in the Section Agronomy and Dairy Foods Career Development event. The team placed third overall. Members included, left to right: Derik Brown, Aidan Ashbrook, Gwen Happ, Maddy Mahaffey, Paige George and and Bri Struck. Happ, Mahaffey and George also placed in the top 10 individually.

— Torie Rothermel

11262021 HSChoopeston

Hoopeston Area

Representatives from Illinois FFA visited students in Intro to Agriculture for an indepth discussion.

— Emily Ray

11262021 HSCleroy

LeRoy

The school’s hard-working theater group put on “Murder at Aunt Agatha’s” on Nov. 19-20.

— Kelsey Graves

11262021 HSCms

Mahomet-Seymour

Senior Gaby Davis and the executive board lead the latest Interact Club meeting.

— Tinley Peters

11262021 HSCmilford1
11262021 HSCmilford2

Milford

National Honor Society members — including Cassidy Mowrey, pictured — helped with a local blood drive. Pictured, left to right: Mowrey, Caley Mowrey and Alivia Schmink.

— Alivia Schmink

11262021 HSCmonticello

Monticello

With a new coaching staff and several new faces, the girls’ basketball team got off to a quick start with three wins in four games. Pictured, left to right: (back row) is Megan Allen, Emma Shinker, Taylor Dyer, Renni Fultz, Tavey Young, Lydia Burger, Reese Patton, Lizzie Stiverson, and Jobi Smith; (front row) Julia Leatherwood, Macey Hicks and Hannah Swanson.

— Clara Rudolph

11262021 HSCoakwood

Oakwood

The school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes club meets on Thursday morning in the gym during homeroom. The students have a devotional and lesson for the week, then end the meeting with a game to get everyone involved.

— Madison Doan

11262021 HSCpbl1
11262021 HSCpbl2
11262021 HSCpbl3

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Organized by Sally Ellis, foods classes participated in a “Turkey for Teachers” lunch before Thanksgiving break. It included a variety of Thanksgiving dishes for the teachers to enjoy along with handwritten thank-you cards from students.

— Sydney Murphy

11262021 HSCrantoul

Rantoul

Teachers and administrators set up stations throughout the school offering supplies to students who may need assistance.

— Mary Cuppernell

11262021 HSCsjo1
11262021 HSCsjo2

St. Joseph-Ogden

The girls’ basketball team hosted the first Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament. The Spartans won the event as Ella Armstrong (right) made the all-tournament team and also the free throw award. Pictured: (top row) Hope Rajlich, Payton Jacob, Ashlyn Lannert, Peyton Jones, Ellie Ward, Taylor Wells, Allison Kearney, Alyssa Hamilton, Addi Martinie, Hallie Harms and Taylor Hug; (second row) Addison Ross, Armstrong, Peyton Williams, Addison Frick, Kaytlyn Baker, Olivia Baltzell and Taylor Burch.

— Regan Uden

11262021 HSCstm1
11262021 HSCstm2
11262021 HSCstm3

St. Thomas More

Members of art department, including Amelia Case and Catey Alcaraz (pictured), hosted the annual Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser in which ceramic bowls made by students could be purchased along with a bowl of soup and desserts. That complemented Saber Showcase, where groups and individuals performed their talents for the dinner crowd. Proceeds went to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

— Bailey McMahon

11262021 HSCsaltfork1
11262021 HSCsaltfork2

Salt Fork

Drama club debuted the long-awaited “A Christmas Chaos” to the delight of the community. Also, the school’s FFA team was recognized at the school board meeting for all it has accomplished and continue to do. Pictured: Bo Taylor, Hazelyn Hunter, Nathan Becraft, Ben Brannigan and Olivea Morrison with FFA sponsor Stacy Rickard.

— Olivia Birge

11262021 HSCschlarman

Schlarman

National Honor Society members spent most of last Monday's school day helping serve at the lady's luncheon at the Festival of Trees in Danville. Pictured: Madison Watson, Caroline Bogen, Brycie Carnahan, Makayla Blurton, Mia Martinez, Emari Osaze, Liam Underwood, Jason Craig, Avery Kelsey, Aidan Gallagher, Evan Sherer, Katie Smith and Dillon Taylor.

— Evan Sherer

11262021 HSCshiloh

Shiloh

National Honor Society welcomed new junior inductees (left to right): Zoey Burton, Brenden Cash, Levi Eads, Kelsey Luth, Mollie Pollock, Jacob Smith and Kaylin Williams.

— Josephine Carroll

11262021 HSCtuscola

Tuscola

Students with the top 10 SAT scores for the Class of 2022 were announced last week. With it: a reserved parking spot with a sign that has their name on it. The honorees, in alphabetical order: Caden Baer, Amelia Bosch, Kate Dean, Kyla Gough, Caleb Haste, Mason Holmes, Rajan Patel, Jacob Middleton, Logan Wallace and Victoria Wells.

— Amelia Bosch

11262021 HSCuni1
11262021 HSCuni2
11262021 HSCuni3

Uni High

On Nov. 19, Students For a Better World Club (S4BW), sponsored by English teacher Kathy Rodems and led by students Anuprova Bhowmik, Cadi Hu, Anna Park and Emma Donnini, hosted a Thanksgiving food swap in the kitchen during lunch. Donations were made via canned goods or an online payment to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Food options included turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread rolls, cookies and pumpkin pie. Many students and staff contributed by bringing dishes for the event. The club collected dozens of cans and hundreds of dollars’ worth of donations for the foodbank, including $50 from Uni assistant director Karl Radnitzer. Pictured: Hu serves senior Henry Laufenberg.

— Aakash Vasireddy

11262021 HSCunity

Unity

Last week, members of student council worked together to help box food items for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The boxes were then delivered to families in the community in time for the holiday.

— Maddie Reed

11262021 HSCurbana

Urbana

The school’s civic engagement club helped out at Salt & Light, a local ministry that provides food, clothing and household goods. Students put price tags on items and sorted clothes. Junior Noam Kramer said it was "a good time working with my classmates to learn about what goes into running a nonprofit like Salt & Light." Left to right: Carmen Sanchez, Arwen Handel, Noam Kramer, Elena Poulosky, Maddy Garbacz, Maddy McKinney, Kiana Amindavar, Eve Foley, Jaylen Ward, Alisa Tangmunarunkit and Myra Stevens

— Park Mitchell

11262021 HSCvillagrove

Villa Grove

Molly Little, Amelia Williams and Caleb Wiessing headed to Eastern Illinois University to participate in the District 5 Honors Choir. They had to audition to make it and were chosen along with many others in the district.

— Molly Little

11262021 HSCwestville

Westville

Student council had its annual food scavenger hunt to benefit a local food bank. Also, Jamie Jennings and Kyle Edwards worked together during Life Skills last week, students learning how to make noodles from scratch.

— Bryce Burnett

Trending Videos