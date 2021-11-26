Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy High
The school had its first open house since before the pandemic as students and faculty welcomed a record turnout of prospective families.
— William Ding
ALAH
At last Friday’s fall sports banquet, students were recognized with team-voted awards, all-conference earnings and the Knight Award, chosen by each coach for their respective sport. Knight winners included, left to right, Maddix Stirrett (football), Chance Lindstrom (soccer), Max Allen (football), Jace Green (cross-country), Kade Herschberger (golf) and Cheyenne Chupp (volleyball).
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
Ahead of Thanksgiving, students wrote what they were thankful for on a school bulletin board. Pictured: Audrey Helmuth, who wrote that she is grateful for her family.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Spanish classes used recycled materials to build models of various locations in Latin American culture. Pictured, left to right: Casey Grant, Cassidy Nelson-Skenandore, Megan Smith, Seth Pollitt and Trenton Spencer.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
On Nov. 19, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America put on its annual "Foods for Families,” which encoiurages the school and community to donate to a local food pantry. This year’s impressive total: 1,673 non-perishable food items collected across the school district, including towns such as Bement, Milmine and Ivesdale. FCCLA members met at the school cafeteria after the event for a pizza party.
— Addie Fritz
Blue Ridge
Key Club elected officers (left to right): Jamie Wanserski (vice president), Conner Otto (president), Jamie Wanserski (vice president), Sarah Whitehouse (webmaster) and Dylan Coffey (secretary/treasurer).
— Sarah Whitehouse
Champaign Central
Drama Club held a food drive for Central’s food pantry, collecting items like toilet paper, hand soap, toothbrushes, tortillas, canned fruit and pasta sauce at the main entrance of the high school each morning. Pictured: Anthony Frasca.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Robinson Chiropractic visited the high school to provide massages and postural screenings for teachers. Pictured: ag teacher Matthew Meltzer.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
The girls’ basketball team opened at the Cissna Park Tip Off Tournament. Pictured left to right: Tricia Karas, Morgan Sinn, Riley Maul, Addison Seggebruch, Brooklyn Stadeli, Emma Morrical, Mikayla Knake, Regan King, Ava Seggebruch, Hannah Kollmann and Julia Edelman.
— Emma Morrical
Fisher
Student photographer Elena Baker was on the scene as the girls’ basketball team opened the season with tournament play.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Students attended the Festival of Trees in Danville — submitting a tree of their own to be on display at Palmer Arena.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Students in Future Farmers of America spent their November meeting decorating Thanksgiving placemats for residents at the local assisted living facility. Pictured: Katja Walls, Ashton Groover, Melanie Zook and Peyton Leonard.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Several Future Farmers of America members participated in the Section Agronomy and Dairy Foods Career Development event. The team placed third overall. Members included, left to right: Derik Brown, Aidan Ashbrook, Gwen Happ, Maddy Mahaffey, Paige George and and Bri Struck. Happ, Mahaffey and George also placed in the top 10 individually.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
Representatives from Illinois FFA visited students in Intro to Agriculture for an indepth discussion.
— Emily Ray
LeRoy
The school’s hard-working theater group put on “Murder at Aunt Agatha’s” on Nov. 19-20.
— Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour
Senior Gaby Davis and the executive board lead the latest Interact Club meeting.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
National Honor Society members — including Cassidy Mowrey, pictured — helped with a local blood drive. Pictured, left to right: Mowrey, Caley Mowrey and Alivia Schmink.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
With a new coaching staff and several new faces, the girls’ basketball team got off to a quick start with three wins in four games. Pictured, left to right: (back row) is Megan Allen, Emma Shinker, Taylor Dyer, Renni Fultz, Tavey Young, Lydia Burger, Reese Patton, Lizzie Stiverson, and Jobi Smith; (front row) Julia Leatherwood, Macey Hicks and Hannah Swanson.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
The school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes club meets on Thursday morning in the gym during homeroom. The students have a devotional and lesson for the week, then end the meeting with a game to get everyone involved.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Organized by Sally Ellis, foods classes participated in a “Turkey for Teachers” lunch before Thanksgiving break. It included a variety of Thanksgiving dishes for the teachers to enjoy along with handwritten thank-you cards from students.
— Sydney Murphy
Rantoul
Teachers and administrators set up stations throughout the school offering supplies to students who may need assistance.
— Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden
The girls’ basketball team hosted the first Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament. The Spartans won the event as Ella Armstrong (right) made the all-tournament team and also the free throw award. Pictured: (top row) Hope Rajlich, Payton Jacob, Ashlyn Lannert, Peyton Jones, Ellie Ward, Taylor Wells, Allison Kearney, Alyssa Hamilton, Addi Martinie, Hallie Harms and Taylor Hug; (second row) Addison Ross, Armstrong, Peyton Williams, Addison Frick, Kaytlyn Baker, Olivia Baltzell and Taylor Burch.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
Members of art department, including Amelia Case and Catey Alcaraz (pictured), hosted the annual Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser in which ceramic bowls made by students could be purchased along with a bowl of soup and desserts. That complemented Saber Showcase, where groups and individuals performed their talents for the dinner crowd. Proceeds went to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
Drama club debuted the long-awaited “A Christmas Chaos” to the delight of the community. Also, the school’s FFA team was recognized at the school board meeting for all it has accomplished and continue to do. Pictured: Bo Taylor, Hazelyn Hunter, Nathan Becraft, Ben Brannigan and Olivea Morrison with FFA sponsor Stacy Rickard.
— Olivia Birge
Schlarman
National Honor Society members spent most of last Monday's school day helping serve at the lady's luncheon at the Festival of Trees in Danville. Pictured: Madison Watson, Caroline Bogen, Brycie Carnahan, Makayla Blurton, Mia Martinez, Emari Osaze, Liam Underwood, Jason Craig, Avery Kelsey, Aidan Gallagher, Evan Sherer, Katie Smith and Dillon Taylor.
— Evan Sherer
Shiloh
National Honor Society welcomed new junior inductees (left to right): Zoey Burton, Brenden Cash, Levi Eads, Kelsey Luth, Mollie Pollock, Jacob Smith and Kaylin Williams.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
Students with the top 10 SAT scores for the Class of 2022 were announced last week. With it: a reserved parking spot with a sign that has their name on it. The honorees, in alphabetical order: Caden Baer, Amelia Bosch, Kate Dean, Kyla Gough, Caleb Haste, Mason Holmes, Rajan Patel, Jacob Middleton, Logan Wallace and Victoria Wells.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
On Nov. 19, Students For a Better World Club (S4BW), sponsored by English teacher Kathy Rodems and led by students Anuprova Bhowmik, Cadi Hu, Anna Park and Emma Donnini, hosted a Thanksgiving food swap in the kitchen during lunch. Donations were made via canned goods or an online payment to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Food options included turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread rolls, cookies and pumpkin pie. Many students and staff contributed by bringing dishes for the event. The club collected dozens of cans and hundreds of dollars’ worth of donations for the foodbank, including $50 from Uni assistant director Karl Radnitzer. Pictured: Hu serves senior Henry Laufenberg.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Unity
Last week, members of student council worked together to help box food items for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The boxes were then delivered to families in the community in time for the holiday.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
The school’s civic engagement club helped out at Salt & Light, a local ministry that provides food, clothing and household goods. Students put price tags on items and sorted clothes. Junior Noam Kramer said it was "a good time working with my classmates to learn about what goes into running a nonprofit like Salt & Light." Left to right: Carmen Sanchez, Arwen Handel, Noam Kramer, Elena Poulosky, Maddy Garbacz, Maddy McKinney, Kiana Amindavar, Eve Foley, Jaylen Ward, Alisa Tangmunarunkit and Myra Stevens
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
Molly Little, Amelia Williams and Caleb Wiessing headed to Eastern Illinois University to participate in the District 5 Honors Choir. They had to audition to make it and were chosen along with many others in the district.
— Molly Little
Westville
Student council had its annual food scavenger hunt to benefit a local food bank. Also, Jamie Jennings and Kyle Edwards worked together during Life Skills last week, students learning how to make noodles from scratch.
— Bryce Burnett