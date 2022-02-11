2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 17
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Working through their unit on the cardiovascular system, students in anatomy and physiology started a sheep heart dissection this week. Using what they have learned, they cut open and identified different parts of the heart in this hands-on experience. Pictured: Yoon Freund.
— William Ding
ALAH
Girls’ basketball seniors were honored Monday night as they played their final regular season home game at home. The team also honored Doug Davis and Matt Schrock with plaques. Davis and Schrock have live-streamed sporting events of all kinds for the last nine years for our community on TheRoundTable.tv, but will stop at the end of the school year. Seniors with their parents: Mallory Nichols, Alexa Miller, Shaylie Miller and Ryli Kauffman. Team picture: Doug Davis, Shaylie Miller, Ryli Kauffman, Mallory Nichols, Kaci Beachy, Claire Seal, Alexa Miller, Charley Condill, Kailee Otto and Matt Schrock.
— Sarah Rafferty
Armstrong
Senior Night was celebrated with a win against Chrisman. Pictured, left to right: Cheer coach Megan Rogers; seniors Luke Gordon, Madelyn Hudson, Alexis Rhoades, Mattie Kennel, Ali Morgan and Brody Howard; and boys' basketball coach Wade Rogers.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
Students participate in "Union Break" after fueling their brains with knowledge about our country's past in civics class. It is a short time at the end of class when students can talk amongst themselves or work on homework given out in previous classes.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
On Monday, the school's Pink Night raised money for breast cancer awareness. The result: more than $2,500 for the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center. The Blue Devils beat Milford 48-45 in the boys' basketball game.
"It's always amazing to see the community support," said Stephanie Tidwell, a history teacher and cheer coach who along with math teacher and student council adviser Kami Russell and bookkeeper Kelly Meeker worked closely with students to pull off the fundraiser.
Tidwell said having three teachers at BRHA currently battling cancer made the effort more poignant. "Students knew how important it was to be a part of it," she said.
— Paili Davis
Blue Ridge
The Scholastic Bowl team, led by Sami Boogren's Top 5 finish, placed sixth at the Winnebago tournament. Pictured: Hutch Partlow, Alexis Wike, Boogren, Conner Otto, Aiden Soliday and AJ Johnson.
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
A blizzard and three days off of school couldn’t stop the football team from making a difference in the community. Despite drifting snow, wind gusts and difficult road conditions, coach Kyle Jackson and his team found a way to shovel snow for anyone needing help. Pictured, left to right: coach Anthony Simons, coach Chase Andree, coach Justin Barnhart, David Cravens, Vincent Fredericks, coach Demetrius Simmons, Anthony Caceras, Karson Kaiser, Quinn Nudelman, Chase King, Kodiac Pruitt, Jeremiah Young, Gabe Schaub, Brandon Harvey, Jack Barnhart, Braylen Lewis and coach Kyle Jackson.
— Blake Burr
Champaign Central
Students enjoyed two snow days followed by a day of e-learning last week. Photos courtesy Katherine Bruce and Alexis Jones.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
While Mother Nature took over last week, helpful individuals stepped in to prepare for homecoming events. With many student council members unavailable, several volunteered to help Jennifer Lorton decorate the stage.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Last Friday, the girls' basketball team held a Read With The Pack Night. For several weeks, the girls visited the elementary school to read to various classes. Also, students were challenged to see how many books they could read; for every book finished, a basketball was hung that included their name and book title. The end result: basketballs across the length of the gym.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
Despite inclement weather, the school’s show choirs were hosted its 25th annual Midwest Classic. This competition took place in the gym while the auditorium is undergoing renovations.
— Kedzie Griffin
Fisher
Katie Hubble is approaching her third year as a crossing guard for the school district. A Fisher alum makes sure that every student walking to classes makes it across the busy U.S. 136 before and after school.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
WCIA-TV visited to interview boys’ basketball standout Cale Steinbaugh about reaching 2,000 career points. The team got to be involved in showing their support.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
To counteract winter blues, student council organized a cozy day and encouraged students to show up to school in pajamas or sweats. Pictured: Keely Williams, Ava Lage, Audrey Iverson and Lucas Clinton.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
The student section, the Redzone, and the cheerleaders were on hand to support the boys’ basketball team.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
The Scholastic Bowl team hosted its first home match of what is expected to be a successful season.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
Students submitted photos during last week’s snow days, including Kaitlyn Januzik and her dog, Max.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Mahomet-Seymour
The area’s top-rated girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Monday (pictured: Cayla Koerner and her parents). Those honored included: Sydney Esker, Nichole Taylor, Ivie Juarez and Anna Lagacy.
Milford
After three needed snow days, students returned to school on Monday. Many students, including sophomore Weston Jensen, took advantage of their time to be little kids again and play in the snow. On Monday, the girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night. Playerscrecognized included Melissa Stimson, Emmaleah Marshino, Abby Tovey, Tiffany Schroeder, Alivia Schmink and Anna Hagan. Also, Emmaleah broke the single-season steal record and Hunter Mowrey broke the season rebound record.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
Monticello's Spanish Club used Virtual Reality goggles to explore the Galapagos Islands as they learned about the animals that inhabit the Islands. Pictured using their goggles are Kylie Cherry, Emily Steffes, and Olivia Ray.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
After a delay caused by last week’s snowstorm, the Comets hosted Iroquois West on Saturday, beating the Raiders in a game with Vermilion Valley Conference title implications. (Photos by by Amanda Sullivan Wells).
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
PBL Junior High eighth-graders were given a tour of the high school led by a handful of seniors, taking in presentations that provided information on elective classes that would be available to them as freshmen. Above, Maci Kingren and Hope Watts presenting information about the agriculture department.
— Sydney Murphy
St. Joseph-Ogden
Marshall Schact’s economics class began fundraising for its trip to Chicago by selling stickers of our teachers and administrators, all designed by senior Lauren Harper.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
Interact Club, led by seniors Anna Craddock, Amelia Case, and Sophie Vavrik, is putting on a fundraiser to collect diapers and money. Students are split into four groups in a competition to see which "family" can bring in the most donations. Proceeds will go to United Way of Champaign County.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
The competitive cheerleading team finished the season on a high note with a 12th-place finish at IHSA state. Pictured: (back row) Brynn Childs, Lilly Rickgauer, Brenna Boyd, Callaway Cox and Ava Benjamin; (middle row) Brynlee Keeran, Bricie Keeran and Olivia Birge; (front row) Grace Church and Carlie Thompson.
— Olivia Birge
Shiloh
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted a Cake Walk to raise money for the club (pictured: FCCLA President Dallas Cary).
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
Last week in Introduction to Trades class, students completed their OSHA 10 training. Pictured, left to right: Sawyer Woodard, David Hornaday and Zack Rennels; Dayne Lough; and Mya Picazo. Not pictured: Miles Ross.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
On Jan. 31, girls' basketball held its Senior Night ceremony — complete with speeches, posters, and gifts — for the four Illineks who will be graduating this spring: Ella Greer, Dina Hashash, Lara Marinov and Anna Park. The following night, it was boys' basketball's turn as seniors Kevin Chen, Ian Evensen, Ivan Favila, Titus Kyles, Ethan Mok-Chih, Aakash Vasireddy and Jonathan Yu were recognized by teammates and coaches with speeches, signed basketballs and personal cards.
— Aakash Vesireddy
Urbana
Creative Writing Club started with a bang as teacher Alissa Black held a scrabble tournament to raise awareness and test students' skills.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
For the first time in two years, the Devilettes hosted their dance competition last Saturday, a record 34 teams competing. Pictured, left to right: Molly Little, Mackenzie Ewing, Peyton Martin, Paisley Teter and Dakota Byers.
— Molly Little
Westville
Among those who joined parents at Senior Night for the Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team, left to right: Wyatt Henning, Rylee Edwards, Drake Hines, Berlin Kiddo, Chase Scott and Cameron Stinespring.
— Bryce Burnett