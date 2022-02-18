2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 18
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
This year's panel:
Academy High
Students celebrated Valentine's Day with a fundraising bake sale held by the school’s prom planning committee. Along with baked goods, business club also sold candy grams. Pictured: Eleanor Laufenberg, Suhani Garg and Aurora Johnston.
— William Ding
ALAH
Last Friday, Jace Green had his signing to run cross-country and track at Western Illinois University. Green has participated in cross-country and track for four years, helping the Knights bring home many conference, regional and sectional championships as well as two runner-up state finishes. Family picture: brother Beau Green, mother Monica Green, Jace Green and father Justin Green.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
Senior Ariana Warren joined the 1,000 point club in Saturday's first-round girls’ basketball regional victory. At that game, students went all out as part of a formal wear theme.
Armstrong
The fan section and girls’ basketball team posed for a picture celebrating their Senior Night win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Seniors pictured in the front row, left to right: Carlyn Crozier, Ali Morgan, Mattie Kennel, Madelyn Hudson and Denley Heller.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
School went mask-optional starting last Friday after a board decision on Feb. 9. Faculty discussed the matter Feb. 10 followed by a student assembly to share the news. Students have respected each other’s choices, and this transition was made smoothly. Pictured,l left to right: Emily Parrish, Trinity Stroisch and Logan Miller.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
Congratulations to Eliza Knipe, who received the Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizenship Award.
— Paili Davis
Blue Ridge
Last Friday marked Senior Night for both boys’ basketball and cheerleading, which featured a great turnout and halftime show. PIctured: (top row) Ava Jamison, Sarah Whitehouse, Ashlyn Voyles, Arianna Kemphues, Lexi Young, Brooklyn Kemphues and Jamie Wanserski; (bottom row) Ben Wallace, Hank Mitchell, Dylan Kelley, Brayden Evans and Wyatt Cole.
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
Gay and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), a student-led organization in its 17th year, provides a safe space for LGBTQ students and allies to support one another, meet others and educate peers. Staff sponsor Joshua Doniek said: “We are welcoming to everyone, especially students who wish to create a school community free from bias and harassment.” GSA, which has weekly meetings open to all students, is active in community events such as the yearly CU Pride Fest.
— Blake Burr
Champaign Central
Students in art club painted along with a Bob Ross video after school last Thursday.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
The Cardinals beat Westville in their homecoming game. Student council members also worked hard to turn the cafeteria into a 1950s themed party. Homecoming coronation went on before the dance and included Brianna Barna and Noah Eddy (freshmen), Kaylee Ruff and Jeremy Porter (sophomores), Autumn Baker and John Mosier (juniors), and Clara Wheeler and Linkon Snedeker (seniors), who were crowned queen and king.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Students in the school’s art program are working on 3-D projects this quarter, making realistic shoes out of tape. Pictured: Riley Maul and Hannah Kollmann.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
The boys’ basketball program hosted its second annual Watchfire Shootout. There were six games throughout the day and teams from Chicago to Peoria were in attendance. Pictured: Martez Rhodes shooting free throws against Chicago Lincoln Park.
— Kedzie Griffin
Fisher
The girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Mariah Sommer and Kaylee Rodgers were honored as they played their last game on their home court.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
The football team won the John Dickson Sportsmanship Award and was recognized at the Vermilion County tournament in Danville.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Ahead of Valentine's Day, student council held an assembly for the annual Mr. GCMS competition. A panel of three judges scored a male volunteer from each grade on a talent they presented and how they answered questions. Kaitlyn Nolte, Taylor Leake and Angie Funk evaluated this year's participants: freshman Carter Eichelberger, sophomore Aydin Cornell, junior Kale Bauer and senior Wyatt Schlickman. Tom Stone, the student council adviser and emcee, crowned Schlickman the winner.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Members of the chorus perform the national anthem before the Senior Night boys’ basketball game against Cerro Gordo/Bement on Feb. 8.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
The girls’ basketball program celebrated Senior Night, honoring, left to right, Tori Birge, Kaitlyn Coffey and Payton Armstrong.
— Emily Ray
LeRoy
It was Senior Night for boys’ basketball and cheerleading. Back row, left to right: Calvin Crawford, Carson Houser, Ian Johnson, Blake Roundtree, Luke Stuepfert and Jacob Oliver; bottom row, left to right: Kamryn Graves, Katie Toohill, Abby Toohill, Kelsey Graves and Karlee Eastham.
— Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour
Sophomore Brianna DiFilippo makes a crepe on "Crepe Day," which is a tradition here among French classes at the high school.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
The Academic Challenge team competed last week. Pictured, back to front, left to right: Danielle Germain, Maddie Hardwick, Alivia Schmink, Lindsey Janssen, Melissa Stimson, Salym Estes, Paul Harms, Carter Borgers, Megan Mussard, Anna Hagan, Aria Leppard and Alex Colasanti.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
Student council hosted Red Out Night at the boys’ basketball game against St. Thomas More. Donations were collected for the American Heart Association, and more funds were raised at halftime with a half-court shot competition. Pictured collecting donations: student council members Jackson Grambart, Ella Adams and Jackie Boyd.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Four Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestlers placed at last weekend’s sectionals, including two champions: Joe Lashuay (top left) and Reef Pacot (bottom right). Pedro Rangel (top right) and Bryson Capansky each finished fourth.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
PBL’s Future Farmers of America students hosted the 33rd annual Farm Toy Show at the high school gym, drawing approximately 800 visitors throughout the day. PBL’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization also contributed by baking cookies and brownies for the attendants.
— Sydney Murphy
St. Joseph-Ogden
The girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night, honoring players Taylor Wells, Alyssa Hamilton, Payton Jacob, Ella Armstrong, Ashlyn Lannert, Alison Kearney and managers Claire Huffman and Hope Rajlich.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
Sophomore Brody Cuppernell and his teammates celebrated his advancement to this week’s state wrestling ttournament. He placed fourth at last weekend’s sectionals meet.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
Three wrestlers advanced to this weekend’s IHSA state wrestling meet by excelling at sectionals: (left to right) Bryson Capansky (fourth place), Reef Pacot (first) and Pedro Rangel (fourth).
— Olivia Birge
Shiloh
Seniors won this year’s Winterfest Week, hosted by student council. Pictured: Megan Houlihan and Josie Carroll dressed up for Country Club vs. Country Day; on Winterfest’s last day, every class gets together and cheers one final time; Seniors in purple (left to right) Ashton Thompson, Jack Armstrong and Timmy Keske get ready for junior Gaige Cox's hit in Powder Buff.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
Senior Night brought out the best in Tuscola’s enthusiastic student section, the Black Pack. The kids showed up in force as the Warriors took on state-ranked Meridian in last Friday’s boys’ basketball game, dressing the part and waving handmade posters.
The scene included two “ESPN” announcers, mic-holding Caden Baer (left) and Ben Hornaday.
Meridan won in double-overtime.
“It was an amazing game and an amazing atmosphere,” Baer said. “I couldn’t have asked for a more entertaining game.”
Added Hornaday: “It truly was a great night and an intense game. It had to be the most fun I’ve had in the Black Pack.”
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
Seniors Madeleine Keenan, Lara Marinov and Rithika Patnam led meetings with other class representatives to plan student council's annual Spirit Week. Dress-up days included Pajama Day, Twin Tuesday, Jersey Day, Throwback Thursday and Class Color Day. Student council organize an all-school pizza lunch on Monday, a Jeopardy competition on Wednesday and an all-school Spirit Assembly on Friday that included several competitions in Kenney Gym (dance-off, relays, three-point shooting, three-legged race, musical chairs) Pictured: Faculty cheer on associate director Karl Radnitzer in three-point shooting; seniors Jake Allen and Anna Huynh prepare for musical chairs.
— Aakash Vesireddy
Unity
Last Friday, pep band performed at what was a festive boys’ basketball game against St. Joseph-Ogden. Not only was it Senior Night, but the theme for the student section was ESPN/White Out.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
In a step to increase school security, ID scans are now required for students entering the building. Senior Isaiah Hamilton said: “I wish it didn’t have to come to this point, but with the outside community’s violence they want to make sure everyone is safe.” Pictured: Cambria Johnson, Isaiah Hamilton and Santiago Gonzalez.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
The boys’ basketball team enjoyed the support of an energized fan section on Senior Night as seemingly most of the school came to cheer as part of the Blue Crew. The Blue Devils beat Argenta-Oreana in what many fans considered the "best game of the year."
— Molly Little
Westville
The boys’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night to honor, lleft to right, Bryce Burnett, Quentin Bina, Luke Johnson, Cole Maxwell and Will Terry.
— Bryce Burnett