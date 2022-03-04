2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 20
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy
The school’s first Spring Dance, organized by student council, took place last weekend with the hope of it occuring every year.
— William Ding
ALAH
Winter Follies, a student talent show put on by student council, was a major hit this year. Taking first place for the second year in a row was the ALAH drumline. Second place went to a group of seniors for their re-enactiment of\ the “Now Or Never” scene from “High School Musical.” Third place was ‘Knights Got Talent.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
As part of the school's annual Ag Olympics, Eric Chupp tossed a hay bale as far as he could.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Seniors took the victory in FFA Week’s Ag Olympics. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Carlyn Crozier, Madelyn Hudson, Luke Gordon, Shannon Cole, Ben Owens, Dalton Moore and Seth Pollitt; (middle row) Denley Heller, Ali Morgan, Alexis Rhoades and Alyssa Colunga; (front row) Blythe Bridgman, Kaydence Bridgman, Ersie Cooper, Dasha Turner, Brody Howard, Josh Goulding, Trenton Spencer and Justin Wilken.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
The Broncos student section was loud and proud during last Fridaty’s nailbiter of a regional title boys’ basketball game, which Cerro Gordo/Bement lost to Decatur St. Teresa. Pictured, left to right: Thomas Pierceall, Garrett Daniels, Nick Walker, Xander Hutchcraft and Aiden Shonkwiler.
— Addie Fritz
Blue Ridge
A fun and educational assembly kicked off National FFA Week as students took part in trivia, relay races and a line-dancing competition. State FFA Vice President Jaton Shaffer came back to his high school to help with all of the events, as did State FFA Secretary Gracie Murphy. Pictured: Hank Mitchell and Morgan Drozs help Torez Howes and Lexi Young with the relay; Jaton Shaffer and Gracie Murphy lead trivia; students participate in the line-dancing competition; FFA members: (top row) Hank Mitchell, Anna Place, Sydney Rausch, Kaleb Southern and Jaton Shaffer; (bottom row) Gracie Murphy, Gracie Shaffer, Morgan Drozs and Brenna Friel; Trevor Cruse, Dylan Kelley and Pam Jones participate in the relay while Hank Mitchell supervises them.
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
Last Friday, the boys’ basketball team beat host Morton for a Class 3A regional championship. With high hopes and showing immense support, nearly 50 students took a fan bus for 90-minute trip and continued game-night traditions with chants and the ABC song during opponent’s free throw attempts.
— Blake Burr
Champaign Central
It was an action-packed weekend with both the annual Swing jazz performance and drama club putting on the show “Rumors.” Swing was held at the Champaign Country Club for its 24th year. “Rumors” took place at Centennial’s theatre for a total of four shows. Pictured:soloist Alex Curry; jazz ensemble; and the cast of “Rumors.”
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
FFA members prepared their annual chili meal for the school and community, arriving well before school started to put it all together.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Students in ag leadership class are working on wood projects,putting their creativity to the test. Pictured: Addison Wachtor, Samantha Neukomm and Trisha Karas; and Gavin Savoree.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
Black Student Union put on its yearly Black History Month assembly last Friday as students from BSU and the Ubuntu Mentoring Group took part. Students read poems from influential African-Americans and some of the Ubuntu group did a dance performance. Pictured: O'Shawn Jones-Winslow dancing with the Ubuntu Mentoring Group.
— Kedzie Griffin
Fisher
To celebrate National FFA Week, students had themes for each day and competitions at lunch. Coming soon: a Drive Your Tractor To School Day as well as a petting zoo. Pictured: Jaylin White and Brant Liestman winning the three-legged race.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
FFA Week included a scavenger hunt, petting zoo and an assembly on Friday where several people kissed a pig, including Principal Kevin Thomas along with English teacher Zayne McCorkle, senior class vice president Gentry Howard and Superintendent Jean Neal.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The FFA officer team handed out donuts last Friday to celebrate National FFA Week: adviser Jeff Reale, reporter Charles Francis, treasurer Mitchel Quinley, sentinel Emily Vaughn, historian Lexi Cliff, president Zander Wier and vice president Peyton Leonard. Not pictured: secretary Anneliese Kerchenfaut.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Every year during National FFA Week, classes compete in Ag Olympics. The seniors were awarded the golden chicken after taking first place.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
FFA members celebrated National FFA Week, dressing the part to speak to eighth-grade students about joining FFA in high school.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
Five students were selected to take part in The News-Gazette’s “Faces of Spring” project. Pictured in the newsroom holding the Illinois Press Association newspaper of the year trophy, which The News-Gazette has won seven consecutive years: (left to right) Grant Hendershot, Tucker Yasunaga, Abi Tapuaiga, Ella Carder and Mae Thomas.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Milford
Community support was easy to see after the boys’ basketball team beat LeRoy 57-44 to win a regions championship last Friday, fans and cheerleaders joining the Bearcats for an on-the-court celebration.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
National FFA Week included themed days like Drive-Your-Tractor-To-School Day and games like dodgeball and knockout. To close the week, FFA members arrived at school early in order to prepare a special breakfast for their peers: a meal of fruit, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and French toast. Pictured cooking pancakes: Brayden Robson and Jacob Wenke.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
The number of National Honor Society members at Oakwood High School has risen to 15. Candidates sent in their applications and the selected members were announced last week with those being selected from both the class of 2022 and 2023. The inductees will be inducted at the NHS ceremony on March 10th. (Pictured: Kyle McFarland, Cassie Fugate, Austin McDaniel, Addie Wright, Joe Lashuay, Grant Powell, Gaven Clouse, Jarron Fleming, Kalie Tison, Ashlynn Pinnick, Madison Doan, Natalie Garrison, Savannah Nevitt, Allie Morris, and Katie Reffett.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Jazz band — directed by Tim Hess — performed at the Rolling Meadows Jazz Band Competition, playing songs such as “On Green Dolphin Street” and “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”
— Sydney Murphy
St. Joseph-Ogden
To celebrate National FFA Week, FFA students provided lunch from local restaurant Scatch for the entire school staff. Pictured: Emma Parkinson and Hallie Harms.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
The girls’ soccer team huddled after the first official practice of the season on Monday. The team has been hosting open gyms leading up to the season, which kicks off with a match on March 21. Pictured, left to right: Molly Hergenrother, Nora Kelley and Abbie Vessell; also, left to right: Mary Beth Franey, Mary Kluesner, Fran Williamson, Scarlett Rentschler, Natalia Andino-Guerra, Molly Hergenrother, Norah Masuki, Abbie Vessell and Nora Kelley.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
Reef Pacot placed fifth and earned an all-state medal at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign.
— Olivia Birge
Shiloh
National FFA Week includes a lunch for everyone who helped with the barnyard and/or is a member of FFA. Pictured, left to right: Shaylun Christenberry, Kiersten Budd, Caleb Brown, Thaylee Barry and Mara Bosch; Caleb Brown and Thaylee Barry; and Lily, a proud horse that senior Madelyn Cary brought in for the barnyard.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
FFA Week concluded with the school’s annual barnyard as students brought in animals for others to enjoy. Pictured: Blake Cruzan with a dog; Connor Lewis on a horse; and Alyssa Williams with a pig.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
Sprabitat Club members like Amalia Bollero, Kevin Chen, Serenity Lilly, Sally Ma and Mariam Vaid — along with sponsor Ben Leff — organized Sprabitat Trivia Night on Saturday. It took place in Uni Gym where tables and chairs were set up to host the combination of students, faculty and parents. Working in teams, participants answered 10 questions from a diverse array of categories such as “2021 in Review,” “Uni Trivia,” “Sports,” “General Knowledge,'' and “Childhood Pop Culture.” Participants then worked through puzzles and riddles and “Guess the Song/Lyric'' challenges. More than a dozen teams competed. Pictured: Scholastic Bowl members Arjun Kala, Janaki Kapadia, Jonathan Ouyang, Navid Tajkhorshid, and Lawrence Zhao work through their puzzles.
— Aakash Vesireddy
Unity
Last weekend's “All Out A cappella“ show consisted of area groups and featured Unity’s own “Surreal Sound." Members include: Shelbee Taylor, Sydney Olson, Joe Temple, Anthony Chaney, Roger Holben, Brenlee Dalton, Cody Broadfoot, Bailey Wayne, Desiré De Los Santos and Ava Price.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
Winter Guard wrapped up its season with an impressive finish. Throughout the year, the Tigers won two meets and achieved two state-qualifying scores. They ended their season with a fifth- place showing at the Illinois Drill Team Association state fInals. Senior captain Isabella Brown also finished ninth at state for her flag solo. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Denisse Perez, Meghan Edwards, Danyla Nash and Morgan Perez; (middle row) Hadley Peters, Keyarah Johnson, Kiana Amindavar and Emma Moody; (front row) Adina Gerstenecker and Isabella Brown.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
During National FFA week, the school’s FFA chapter raised money for the snack pack program by putting on events like Hat Day and Kiss The Pig, in which the teacher with the most money in their jar gets gives a big smooch. Biology teacher Linda Werts (pictured) was the lucky winner and FFA raised $1,081.76. Also pictured, left to right: Hailey Stutz, Liam Barr, Morgan Smith, Regan Blanton and Becky Olson, who runs the snack pack program at school.
— Molly Little
Westville
Students involved the play performance of "Above Average Man" knocked it out of the park.
— Bryce Burnett