2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 21
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area.
This year's panel:
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Members of the publications team took photos for the yearbook: new students, clubs and sports, teachers, and superlatives. Pictured: Porter Milling, Eleanor Laufenberg, Suhani Garg, Keagan Marie Markun, Dillon Jones, Sam Laufenberg and Caden Green.
— William Ding
ALAH
Student council hosted its annual blood drive last week. Kade Herschberger, Quentin Day and Wyatt Hilligoss manned the recovery area and snack table. Meanwhile, seniors Delaney Gillis and Hailey Miller and junior Chance Lindstrom were a few of the many students who donated.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
It’s tradition at Arcola for students involved in American Field Service club to big cities on the East Coast, “to get them out of the small town and provide cultural experiences many wouldn't have at this age otherwise,” teacher and organizer Emily Coombe said.
This year, 11 seniors and three chaperones ventured by bus to New York City. Among the stops: The National September 11 Memorial Museum, a firehouse near what was World Trade Center, Central Park, Times Square the Financial District and riding the Staten Island Ferry.
“We walked almost 30 miles in 3 days,” Coombe said, “but we saw so much.”
Pictured at Times Square: (back row) Zach Butler, Karime Esquivel, Ariana Warren, Beau Edwards, Teayra Barron, Rilee Hendrix and Rubith Faustino; (front row) Avery Kessler, Elizabeth Humphrey, Mark Truex and Nickolas Dow.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
On Saturday, student council members attended the district convention in Champaign where they listened to phenomenal speakers, voted for the new 2022- 2023 KDASC Executive Board Officers and had lunch. Pictured, left to right: Mattie Kennel, Alexis Rhoades, Eli Kennel, Madelyn Hudson, Gracie Gordon and teacher Margie Ashcraft.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
Xander Hutchcraft last Thursday signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Eureka College on Thursday. The gym was full of students, friends, faculty and family watching him take the next step in his future.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
“High School Musical” played out last weekend, Katie Post directing the popular show. Photo courtesy A.T. Photography.
— Paili Davis
Centennial
Last weekend, many students and faculty departed from Chicago O’Hare Airport for their European excursion to visit countries like the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands and cities like Paris, London and Amsterdam. Teacher and football coach Kyle Jackson explained how trips to Europe have occurred off and on for nearly two decades. Additional teachers like Amy Westfield and Peter Schmitt from the foreign language department previously sponsored the group’s trip, visiting Ireland, Spain, Scotland and Italy. Jackson and his wife, along with Katlynn Searby and Rose Binder, are sponsoring this year’s 10-day trip. “The purpose of the trip really is to expose students to new and different cultural experiences of all kinds,” Jackson said. Pictured, left to right, are students Meika Cramer, Eliza Champion, Audrey Heckel with their passports, eager to depart on a trip two years in the making.
— Blake Burr
Champaign Central
Chess Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the school’s library. Pictured (left): Geri Paray, who won the Central Chess Tournament last Saturday.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Barnyard Day was pushed back a week after FFA Week due to weather. Members of the FFA chapter brought in farm animals for the community to see. They also served popcorn to the elementary school as they visited throughout the day.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
The school’s FFA chapter held its annual petting zoo last Friday. Community members along with kids all came out to see the animals, everything from baby chicks, an alpaca, pigs, goats, a horse, a cow, a donkey and several bunnies. Pictured: Autumn Reutter; and Samantha Neukomm with two kindergarteners.
— Emma Morrical
Fisher
Shop class students made and installed solar heaters, and were testing the temperature of them throughout the week to see which group did the best job.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Practice started for baseball and softball season, and on Saturday members of the track and field team participated in a meet. That included Haley Carlton, who set a school record in the pole vault (10 feet).
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The Heart of Illinois Conference Honors Music Festival consisted of the top band and choir students. GCMS had 11 representatives who performed (left to right): band representatives Kale Bauer, Wyatt Schlickman, Kyah Lee, Jasmine Durbin and Ashton Groover; and choir representatives (back row) CC Francis, Tyler Lange and Orion Hillard-Borden and (front row) Melanie Zook, Karah Jones and Lexi Cliff.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Riley Miller and Savannah Gilliland collected recycling bins that had been placed around the school to encourage students to recycle.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
Student council hosted its second blood drive of the school year. Pictured (left to right): student council members Emma Rayls, Meghan Simpson, and Katie Coffey at the registration table helping out by checking in students, teachers and members of the community before they donate.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
Seniors ended third quarter by setting up for the annual Senior Sale, selling everything from clothing to electronics to furniture. Halfway into setting up, a group took a lunch break at the famous Mo’s Burritos taco truck. Pictured, left to right: Kaitlyn Januzik, Mae Thomas, Selah King, Ella Carder, Zane Coulter, Abi Tapuaiga, Lydia Lowry and Summer Hollis.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Mahomet-Seymour
Student choir members performed their yearly chorus concert. The choir is directed by Nicole Kuglich.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
Spring sport athletes met at The News-Gazette to participate in Faces of Spring. Pictured, left to right: Nick Warren, Nick McKinley, Spencer Wells, Kaydence Kuester, Emmaleah Marshino and Alivia Schmink.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
Thespians performed four nights of their spring musical, “Grease,” which sold out quickly. Pictured after their third performance: Slater Goebel as “Sonny” and Ryan Olsen as “Danny Zuko
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Last Friday, the girls’ basketball team took a field trip to the Big Ten women’s tournament in Indianapolis. The Comets watched Ohio State play Michigan State as well as Maryland play Indiana. Pictured: Samantha Dunavan, Addie Wright, Cherokee Hanner, Emilia Frerichs, Karsen Rupp, Mayci Martin, Ashlynn Pinnick, Kalie Tison, Jaydah Arrowsmith, Hanna Glass, Bella Bradford and Nikita Taylor.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Jazz band member Raegan Vaughan was awarded the Outstanding Musician Award for her solo at the Rolling Meadows Jazz Band Competition. In total, the senior performed three different solos at the competition. She is the jazz band’d only clarinetist and vocalist.
— Sydney Murphy
St. Joseph-Ogden
Students participated in Drive Your Tractor To School Day. Pictured: Talan Miller, Lyla Frerichs, Cole Pruitt, Jack Place, Brodie Harms, Hallie Harms, Darcy Nekolny, Thea Smith, Avian Gerdes and Tayton Gerdes.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
The annual “Penny Wars” fundraiser is underway with four teams competing. Every penny brought in counts for positive points; teams can bring in silver coins or paper bills to put in other teams’ buckets, which count for negative points. Proceeds will go to Rebecca Yona, a student from Tanzania who is sponsored by STM.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
Senior Olivia Birge was joined by family, friends and teammates as she signed her national letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Illinois State.
Shiloh
Student council made 19 blankets for Project Linus and for their senior members. Pictured, left to right: Jacob Smith and Josie Carroll, trimming the edges of a blanket.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
At the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) Regional Math Team Contest, these students placed first in the Calculator Team competition and will head to state on April 30: (left to right) Andrew Bennett, Catie Gibson, Liam Hetland, Logan Wallace and Rajan Patel.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
On Saturday, sophomore student council representatives Noreen Adoni, Taehan Lee, Yan Liu, and Zhaoxin Sun held Winter Formal at the Illini Union on the University of Illinois campus. The group encountered numerous challenges while planning the event, including venue cancellations, scheduling conflicts and COVID-19 restrictions. However, despite the setbacks and the dance being held in early March as opposed to late January, students had a great time with friends and classmates. Pictured: Seniors pose for a group photo after the dance.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Urbana
To celebrate Black History Month, the high school put together its annual assembly where students gathered to honor the month’s significance. The event was highlighted by performances from the choir, spoken word poetry and dancing.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
Student council’s winter dance was held this past Saturday. A Western theme called “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” itt was the first “normal” dance in the gym since 2020. Pictured, left to right: sophomores Addisyn Wilson, Kayci Leith, Alison Pangburn, Logan Lillard and Riley White.
— Molly Little
Westville
Scholastic Bowl team placed third at the county tournament, Ethan Richards ] making the All- Vermilion County team.
— Bryce Burnett