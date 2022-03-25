Listen to this article

Academy High: William Ding

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

Bement: Addie Fritz

BHRA: Paili Davis

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers

Fisher: Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork: Olivia Birge

Scharlman: Evan Sherer

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Unity: Maddie Reed

Urbana: Park Mitchell

Villa Grove: Molly Little

Westville: Bryce Burnett

03252022 HSCacademy

Academy High

The Science Olympiad team finished third at regionals and will participate at next month’s state competition next month. To celebrate while still competing remotely, coach Natasha Capell held a ceremony to give out medals the team earned. Pictured: Sophia Libman, Ray Scifres and Suhani Garg collecting first-place medals in Experimental Design, handed out by Natasha Capell.

— William Ding

03252022 HSCalah1
03252022 HSCalah2
03252022 HSCalah3

ALAH

Leadership class hosted PAWS and Stripes Week with the goal of raising $500 to help a veteran acquire a service dog. To help, athletic director Nathan Seal and principal Steffanie Seegmiller each had a jar collecting money — whoever's jar had the most received a pie in the face. It ended up being a tie so they both got pied! Pictured: Liam Webb delivering Seal's pie in the face, and Garrett Casteel pie-ing Seegmiller.

— Sarah Rafferty

03252022 HSCcentral1.jpg
03252022 HSCcentral2.jpg

Champaign Central

On March 20, the girls’ track team took part in its third indoor meet of the season, this one at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in Bloomington. The Maroons set 13 personal records. Pictured: senior Nour Hijab in the 200 meters and senior Zoe Surles in the exhibition shot put.

— Lucy Moss

03252022 HSCchrisman

Chrisman

Maecy Johnson signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Vincennes (Ind.) University. Family, friends and coaches came out to support her at the ceremony held in the school gym.

— Reese Anderson

03252022 HSCcissna park

Cissna Park

The Scholastic Bowl team capped off a successful season by going 5-0 and winning the Iroquois County Tournament. Pictured, left to right: Luke Petry, Chase Petry, Noah Phelan, Joel Yergler, Issac Phelan, Katie Hylbert and Haelly Young.

— Emma Morrical

03252022 HSCfisher

Fisher

Senior Blake Terven represented Fisher in the Heart of Illinois Conference vs. Illini Prairie Conference all-star basketball game on Saturday at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. The Illini Prairie all-stars came out victorious.

— Krista Martin

GRF

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

In the week leading to spring break, the school held a clothing drive as students, staff and families donated.

— Chloe Brock

03252022 HSCgcms1
03252022 HSCgcms3
03252022 HSCgcms2
03252022 HSCgcms4

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Library clerk Kristen Massey gave students the opportunity to display their artwork in March. Featured artists include: Jena Cseve, Hannah Martin, Hayden Cseve and Autumn Paytes.

— Emily Hood

03252022 HSCheritage

Heritage

Emilee Sorensen’s animal science class has been learning about artificially inseminating farm animals. Pictured: Sorensen showing Torie Rothermel how to use an applicator to inseminate a female cow’s reproductive tract.

03252022 HSChoopeston

Hoopeston Area

On the final day before spring break, students participated in tie dying, board games, stock market games, bingo, making cards and painting.

— Emily Ray

03252022 HSCjudah1
03252022 HSCjudah4
03252022 HSCjudah3
03252022 HSCjudah2

Judah Christian

The senior class left for its trip to Florida on Wednesday. Pictured on the bus, left to right: (back) Emma Schultz, Abi Tapuaiga and Zane Coulter; (middle) Grace Swiney and Maggie Pritts;and (front) Lydia Lowry and Mae Thomas. Pictured at lunch, left to right: Emma Schultz, Zane Coulter, Summer Hollis and Ella Carder. Pictured outside the bus, left to right: Emma Schultz, Lydia Lowry, Nia Gallaher, Paula King, Jordan White, and Mae Thomas.

— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga

03252022 HSCms5
03252022 HSCms1
03252022 HSCms4
03252022 HSCms3
03252022 HSCms2

Mahomet-Seymour

The original plan was to have choir members travel to Florida last March, but COVID-19 forced postponement. The Bulldogs adjusted and spent this month’s spring break in Chicago instead, performing inside the Field Museum.

“It was surreal,” choir director Nicole Kuglich said. “We sang in the shadow of the titanosaur "Maximo." The space was full of ambient noise which presented some challenges for the singers. However, the reward of hearing our sound ring throughout the grand hall was unforgettable!”

A travel party of 48 singers, two directors, five chaperones and a tour guide also enjoyed sightseeing, taking in "Hadestown," "The Play That Goes Wrong" and Blue Man Group and singing for a collegiate clinic with Dr. Robert Sinclair at VanderCook College of Music.

“I love to travel with my students and I'm already beginning the planning process for our next adventure,” Kuglich said.

03252022 HSCmilford

Milford

Theatre department put on its production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” on Saturday and Sunday, directors working hard to make the show possible.

— Alivia Schmink

03252022 HSCstm1
03252022 HSCstm3
03252022 HSCstm2

St. Thomas More

Longtime fine arts department head Deborrah Pagel has had students submit their artwork since Day 1 of the Eric Show.

“This gets their work out to the community for everyone to see,” she said. “It’s nervewracking and exciting at the same time.”

This year’s Eric Show continues at the lllini Union Art Gallery through April 2. A juried exhibition meant to inspire artists from area high schools was introduced in 2010 and endowed by Dale and Peg Steffensen in memory of Dale's son, Eric, an accomplished Urbana High student who was killed by a drunk driver in 1970.

STM senior Amelia Case (Best In Show) and junior Joshua Pierce (honorable mention) are among this year’s winners.

The list courtesy Kelly White of sponsor 40 North/88 West:

Best in Show: Amelia Case, St. Thomas More

1st Place: Guang Tian Chen, Uni High

2nd Place: Marissa Altaner, Champaign Central

3rd Place: Ryan Boyd-Sharpe, Uni High

Honorable Mentions

Reagan Weber, Hoopeston Area

Gwen Happ, Heritage

Zella Fuqua, St. Joseph-Ogden

Lucas Riggins, Centennial

Sylvie Leyerle, Centennial

Joshua Pierce, St. Thomas More

Lily Weaver, Central

Eli Talbott, Central

Rachel Sigrist, Arcola

Ellee Ford, Urbana

Aidan Weaver, Urbana

— Bailey McMahon

03252022 HSCshiloh

Shiloh

Spanish 4 students are involved in train station dialogue. Pictured, left to right: Spanish teacher, Chris Loop and student Josephine Carroll.

03252022 HSCtuscola

Tuscola

Drama department put on Disney's “Descendants” as all four shows sold out. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Alexis Feeler, Ashley Buck, Maggie Horath, Amelia Reed, Skylar Wilkins and Raeanna Boyer; (second row) Andrew Spillman, Karson Jeffers, Elle Jones, Kyla Gough, Grant Kauffman, Ali Brucker and Mya Picazo; (third row) Gracie Johnson, Brady Urban, Kaleb Jeffers and Alexis Shinn; (back row) Elizabeth Lee, Liriel Jones, Cilian Tryon, Reggan Smith, Caleb Haste, Olivia Wallace, Thomas Spillman and Zoe Clifton

— Amelia Bosch

03252022 HSCvillagrove

Villa Grove

Last Saturday, students and staff suited up in their best “candy” attire to participate in the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics. Each participant was able to raise the minimum of $100 to take the plunge at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet. Student Taylur Orwick said the water was freezing as she went completely under. It was was her second year participating, and was grateful to be back after two cancellations in past years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

— Molly Little

