2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 23
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's Spring Break report:
Academy High
The Science Olympiad team finished third at regionals and will participate at next month’s state competition next month. To celebrate while still competing remotely, coach Natasha Capell held a ceremony to give out medals the team earned. Pictured: Sophia Libman, Ray Scifres and Suhani Garg collecting first-place medals in Experimental Design, handed out by Natasha Capell.
— William Ding
ALAH
Leadership class hosted PAWS and Stripes Week with the goal of raising $500 to help a veteran acquire a service dog. To help, athletic director Nathan Seal and principal Steffanie Seegmiller each had a jar collecting money — whoever's jar had the most received a pie in the face. It ended up being a tie so they both got pied! Pictured: Liam Webb delivering Seal's pie in the face, and Garrett Casteel pie-ing Seegmiller.
— Sarah Rafferty
Champaign Central
On March 20, the girls’ track team took part in its third indoor meet of the season, this one at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in Bloomington. The Maroons set 13 personal records. Pictured: senior Nour Hijab in the 200 meters and senior Zoe Surles in the exhibition shot put.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Maecy Johnson signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Vincennes (Ind.) University. Family, friends and coaches came out to support her at the ceremony held in the school gym.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
The Scholastic Bowl team capped off a successful season by going 5-0 and winning the Iroquois County Tournament. Pictured, left to right: Luke Petry, Chase Petry, Noah Phelan, Joel Yergler, Issac Phelan, Katie Hylbert and Haelly Young.
— Emma Morrical
Fisher
Senior Blake Terven represented Fisher in the Heart of Illinois Conference vs. Illini Prairie Conference all-star basketball game on Saturday at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. The Illini Prairie all-stars came out victorious.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
In the week leading to spring break, the school held a clothing drive as students, staff and families donated.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Library clerk Kristen Massey gave students the opportunity to display their artwork in March. Featured artists include: Jena Cseve, Hannah Martin, Hayden Cseve and Autumn Paytes.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Emilee Sorensen’s animal science class has been learning about artificially inseminating farm animals. Pictured: Sorensen showing Torie Rothermel how to use an applicator to inseminate a female cow’s reproductive tract.
Hoopeston Area
On the final day before spring break, students participated in tie dying, board games, stock market games, bingo, making cards and painting.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
The senior class left for its trip to Florida on Wednesday. Pictured on the bus, left to right: (back) Emma Schultz, Abi Tapuaiga and Zane Coulter; (middle) Grace Swiney and Maggie Pritts;and (front) Lydia Lowry and Mae Thomas. Pictured at lunch, left to right: Emma Schultz, Zane Coulter, Summer Hollis and Ella Carder. Pictured outside the bus, left to right: Emma Schultz, Lydia Lowry, Nia Gallaher, Paula King, Jordan White, and Mae Thomas.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Mahomet-Seymour
The original plan was to have choir members travel to Florida last March, but COVID-19 forced postponement. The Bulldogs adjusted and spent this month’s spring break in Chicago instead, performing inside the Field Museum.
“It was surreal,” choir director Nicole Kuglich said. “We sang in the shadow of the titanosaur "Maximo." The space was full of ambient noise which presented some challenges for the singers. However, the reward of hearing our sound ring throughout the grand hall was unforgettable!”
A travel party of 48 singers, two directors, five chaperones and a tour guide also enjoyed sightseeing, taking in "Hadestown," "The Play That Goes Wrong" and Blue Man Group and singing for a collegiate clinic with Dr. Robert Sinclair at VanderCook College of Music.
“I love to travel with my students and I'm already beginning the planning process for our next adventure,” Kuglich said.
Milford
Theatre department put on its production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” on Saturday and Sunday, directors working hard to make the show possible.
— Alivia Schmink
St. Thomas More
Longtime fine arts department head Deborrah Pagel has had students submit their artwork since Day 1 of the Eric Show.
“This gets their work out to the community for everyone to see,” she said. “It’s nervewracking and exciting at the same time.”
This year’s Eric Show continues at the lllini Union Art Gallery through April 2. A juried exhibition meant to inspire artists from area high schools was introduced in 2010 and endowed by Dale and Peg Steffensen in memory of Dale's son, Eric, an accomplished Urbana High student who was killed by a drunk driver in 1970.
STM senior Amelia Case (Best In Show) and junior Joshua Pierce (honorable mention) are among this year’s winners.
The list courtesy Kelly White of sponsor 40 North/88 West:
Best in Show: Amelia Case, St. Thomas More
1st Place: Guang Tian Chen, Uni High
2nd Place: Marissa Altaner, Champaign Central
3rd Place: Ryan Boyd-Sharpe, Uni High
Honorable Mentions
Reagan Weber, Hoopeston Area
Gwen Happ, Heritage
Zella Fuqua, St. Joseph-Ogden
Lucas Riggins, Centennial
Sylvie Leyerle, Centennial
Joshua Pierce, St. Thomas More
Lily Weaver, Central
Eli Talbott, Central
Rachel Sigrist, Arcola
Ellee Ford, Urbana
Aidan Weaver, Urbana
— Bailey McMahon
Shiloh
Spanish 4 students are involved in train station dialogue. Pictured, left to right: Spanish teacher, Chris Loop and student Josephine Carroll.
Tuscola
Drama department put on Disney's “Descendants” as all four shows sold out. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Alexis Feeler, Ashley Buck, Maggie Horath, Amelia Reed, Skylar Wilkins and Raeanna Boyer; (second row) Andrew Spillman, Karson Jeffers, Elle Jones, Kyla Gough, Grant Kauffman, Ali Brucker and Mya Picazo; (third row) Gracie Johnson, Brady Urban, Kaleb Jeffers and Alexis Shinn; (back row) Elizabeth Lee, Liriel Jones, Cilian Tryon, Reggan Smith, Caleb Haste, Olivia Wallace, Thomas Spillman and Zoe Clifton
— Amelia Bosch
Villa Grove
Last Saturday, students and staff suited up in their best “candy” attire to participate in the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics. Each participant was able to raise the minimum of $100 to take the plunge at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet. Student Taylur Orwick said the water was freezing as she went completely under. It was was her second year participating, and was grateful to be back after two cancellations in past years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
— Molly Little