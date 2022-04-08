2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 25
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Katherine Smith
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Natasha Capell had anatomy and physiology students eat homemade blue cupcakes as part of the class’ unit on the digestive system. Pictured: Elliot Emswiler and Capell.
— William Ding
ALAH
At ALAH, March Madness isn’t just about basketball. The pickleball tournament is a big deal, too.
Organized each spring by the P.E. department, the bracketed tournament leads to serious competition — and rewards. This year’s champions, Delaney Gillis and Alexa Miller, not only received celebratory balloons, but they won their P.E. class a break from the weekly running/mile day. The Knights will play games instead of hoofing it.
“It was really fun,” Gillis said. “I originally didn’t even think we would make it all the way to the winning spot, but here we are.”
It’s clear the students enjoy the pickleball unit.
“Delaney and I were very competitive and serious about winning but we always laughed and had tons of fun playing together,” Miller said. “Some of our classmates came down to watch us and made it a very fun environment, and the prize topped it all off.”
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
As school winds down, seniors who have participated in sports all four years took part in photo shoots in the gym last week. Pictured is Beau Edwards.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Horticulture class prepared the greenhouse by taking care of a variety of plants. Pictured: Shelby Millburg and Eli Kennel.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
Students in anatomy and physiology class have been learning about the cardiovascular system. Last week, they started dissecting sheep hearts. Students are asked to point out structures in the heart as well as do lab protocols when setting and cleaning up.
— Addie Fritz
Blue Ridge
Scholastic Bowl coach Evan Miles joined Sami Boogren as she was honored at the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association banquet in Normal. Boogren was named to the all-state team.
Centennial
Last Saturday, the band program hosted its annual spring gala at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign. Students, staff and the community were eager to celebrate after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic. Joining Centennial’s concert, symphonic, and jazz bands: Jefferson and Franklin middle school jazz bands. The scene included auction tables, raffle stands and baked good stands.
— Blake Burr
Chrisman
The junior class put on last weekend’s prom with the theme “Into the Night.” The dance was hosted at Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris with gold and black as the primary colors. Prior to the dance, king and queen candidates were selected, with Dyas Miller and Maecy Johnson winning. After-prom was held at the bowling alley as prizes were given away through drawings.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
The senior class put on a Career Fair for the community and school. Students prepared presentations to present on the careers they are interested in. Pictured: Lyssa Kaeb and KayLee McWethy.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
Future Problem Solvers visited WDNL 102-FM to discuss their project on the air as well as promote their upcoming Glo Bingo event.
— Kedzie Griffin
Fisher
The Academic Challenge team placed fourth at sectional to advance to state. Hanna Laible-Seif was third in both chemistry and physics, Cassandra Marry was third in engineering graphics, and Daniel Bein was second in English.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Three-sport senior Jace Bina won the Vermillion County John Dickson Winter Sportsmanship Award.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Students involved in Future Business Leaders of America had their Illinois state leadership conference last weekend, resulting in the most finalists moving on to nationals in GCMS history. Nationals qualifiers include: Brock Phillips, Getty Greer, Kale Bauer and Ryan Carley.
— Emily Hood
Hoopeston Area
The school hosted the Vermilion Valley Conference Art Show — in person for the first time since 2019 — last weekend. Ten schools were represented with over 1,300 pieces of artwork on display. Winners included BHRA’s Brooke Kelly (Best of Show), Westville’s Madison Wagnor (Best Technical 2D), Westville’s Kayliesha Schroeder (Best Technical 3D) and Oakwood’s Samantha Willis (Best Design).
Judah Christian
A student fan section endured the cold on Saturday to cheer on the girls’ soccer team, enjoying the opportunity to support their fellow students and make memories over the last few weeks of school. Pictured, from left to right: (back row) Zane Coulter and Kaitlyn Januzik; (front row) Abi Tapuaiga, Colin Magenheimer, Jordan White and Paula King.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Mahomet-Seymour
After coming back from spring break, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) hosted a Spring Glow Dance last Friday night. Students sported their best neon and white colors.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
Leading up to spring break, the yearbook crew had a breakfast to celebrate submitting its 50th page. Pictured: Jahni Lavicka, Brynlee Wright, Mady Bennett, Jasmin Cullum, Weston Jensen, Maddie Hardwick, Cassidy Mowrey, Alivia Schmink, Caley Mowrey and Lauren Huff.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
Student council partnered with the American Red Cross to host the second blood drive of the year. The event was led by seniors Sophie Happ and Elise Devore, pictured above. Donating blood is Jack Motsegood, and offering assistance is Alaric Fulton.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Students in parenting class took home fake babies for the weekend to gain a glimpse of experience and understand the realities of child care. Pictured: Cloe Johnson (left) and Kiyah Garrett. Also, group of student-athletes joined football coaches Cameron and Parker Lee to pick up trash along the Kickapoo Rail Trail between Oakwood and the fairgrounds.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Students in Marissa Adams's advanced biology classes spent the week dissecting full-grown cats to expand their knowledge on the respiratory system. Students also dissected a fetal pig in the first semester. Pictured: seniors Alex Kidd and Abigail Teske.
— Sydney Murphy
Rantoul
Anna Crites, a member of the school’s FFA chapter, is the state’s proficiency winner in goat production. She was selected by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends parents and volunteers who reviewed their records online and conducted interviews at Decatur Eisenhower on March 26, 2022. Anna, daughter of James and Nicole Crites from Rantoul, is eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July.
St. Joseph-Ogden
The Fine Arts program showcased the spring musical, "The Addams Family." Lead roles were played by senior Wyatt Loghry as Gomez and senior Stasia Conerty as Morticia.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
A group of 27 teachers and students went to Springfield for the annual LOGOS retreat, which is offered to upperclassmen and is a weekend of prayer, bonding, fun and reflection. This year’s was held at Villa Maria Retreat Center, and was led by Sister Mary Francis Goodson and Father Andru O’Brien.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
The WYSE Academic team members received their awards as part of their second-place regional finish. Also, Joseph Kedas advanced to state after a third-place showing at sectional. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Franklin Richardson, Naomi Dolan, Emily Watson, Hunter Wantland, Ashlynn Davis, Ethan Davis, Derrek Richards and Joey Kedas; (front row) Grace Church, Olivia Birge, Kendyl Hurt, Addison O’Brien and Shelby McGee. Not pictured: Ben Jessup.
— Olivia Birge
Schlarman
Congratulations to Sharon Oakwood, who just turned 76 years old. She has worked at Schlarman for 30 years, teaching high school for the past 20 years.
— Katherine Smith
Shiloh
Kendra Saddoris and Elise Hackett were advisors for 2022 Envirothon, in which Science Team 1 (left to right: Josie Carroll, Caroline Smith, Megan Houlihan, Maddy Cary and Shaylun Christenberry) finished second and Science Team 2 was third. Also pictured, the science and FFA teams, left to right: (first row) Megan Houlihan, Grant North, Shaylun Christenberry, Emily Milburn, Hunter Thompson, Josie Carroll, Dallas Cary and Colby Luth; (second row) Kaylin Williams, Josie Armstrong, Kelsey Luth, Mara Bosch, Bella Dudley, Caroline Smith and Maddy Cary; (third row) Brenden Cash, Holden Kile, Greg Reese, Jack Armstrong, Levi Ash, Kenzie Hales and Mollie Pollock. Also pictured: Science teacher Kendra Saddoris on land descriptions.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
Foreign exchange students Frederik Stokholm and Arianna Borea met with eighth-graders to talk about their life in Europe — and now in Tuscola. Stokholm is from Denmark and Borea is from Italy. Eighth-graders also had the opportunity to talk to Jackson Burlew, a Tuscola student who will become an exchange student in Germany next year. Pictured, left to right: Burlew, Stokholm and Borea.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
On March 25, students showed off their school spirit during an extremely cold, windy girls’ soccer match against Urbana at the University of Illinois fields. Both of Uni's bleachers were filled to the brim with students of all grades, parents and teachers. The Illineks competed hard amid the adverse weather conditions. Also, on April 4, the school’s fourth-quarter assembly — focusing on arts — had students, faculty and staff fill the bleachers and gym floor. Art teacher Lisa Evans, music instructor Rick Murphy and drama director Chris "Fing" Guyotte led an extensive segment. Performances included senior Noel Chi's magnificent violin solo, a beautifully arranged set of pieces from the Madrigals (pictured performing "Somewhere over the Rainbow”) and a quick glimpse of what's to come on Friday during the school musical, ”Once Upon a Mattress.”
— Aakash Vasireddy
Urbana
On Thursday, African American Club students met to discuss current events — inside and outside of school. This year’s group has formed strong bonds after being away from school for so long. “I keep coming back because everyone is real. No one cares who or how you are (as a person), they care that you’re here,” freshman Camille Spann said.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
A host of students participated in the statewide ACES competition, collecting medals and ribbons in the process. The Blue Devils finished first at regional and sixth at section to advance to state. Pictured, left to right: (back Row) Luke Zimmerman, Samuel Bender, Brandon Kelly, Jesse Bessent, Kurt Zimmerman, Cooper Clark and science teacher Linda Werts; (front row) Hailey Stutz, Andrew McQueen, William Jones, Jobella Crafton, Emma Buesing, Elijah Kiesel and Regan Blanton.
— Molly Little