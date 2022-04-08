04082022 HSChoopeston1
Academy High: William Ding

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

Bement: Addie Fritz

BHRA: Paili Davis

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers

Fisher: Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork: Olivia Birge

Scharlman: Katherine Smith

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Unity: Maddie Reed

Urbana: Park Mitchell

Villa Grove: Molly Little

Westville: Bryce Burnett

On to this week's  report:

Academy

Academy High

Natasha Capell had anatomy and physiology students eat homemade blue cupcakes as part of the class’ unit on the digestive system. Pictured: Elliot Emswiler and Capell.

— William Ding

04082022 HSCalahCOVER
ALAH

At ALAH, March Madness isn’t just about basketball. The pickleball tournament is a big deal, too.

Organized each spring by the P.E. department, the bracketed tournament leads to serious competition — and rewards. This year’s champions, Delaney Gillis and Alexa Miller, not only received celebratory balloons, but they won their P.E. class a break from the weekly running/mile day. The Knights will play games instead of hoofing it.

“It was really fun,” Gillis said. “I originally didn’t even think we would make it all the way to the winning spot, but here we are.”

It’s clear the students enjoy the pickleball unit.

“Delaney and I were very competitive and serious about winning but we always laughed and had tons of fun playing together,” Miller said. “Some of our classmates came down to watch us and made it a very fun environment, and the prize topped it all off.”

— Sarah Rafferty

04082022 HSCarcola

Arcola

As school winds down, seniors who have participated in sports all four years took part in photo shoots in the gym last week. Pictured is Beau Edwards.

— Ariana Carmona

04082022 HSCarmstrong1
04082022 HSCarmstrong2

Armstrong

Horticulture class prepared the greenhouse by taking care of a variety of plants. Pictured: Shelby Millburg and Eli Kennel.

— Mattie Kennel

04082022 HSCbement

Bement

Students in anatomy and physiology class have been learning about the cardiovascular system. Last week, they started dissecting sheep hearts. Students are asked to point out structures in the heart as well as do lab protocols when setting and cleaning up.

— Addie Fritz

04082022 HSCblueridge

Blue Ridge

Scholastic Bowl coach Evan Miles joined Sami Boogren as she was honored at the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association banquet in Normal. Boogren was named to the all-state team.

04082022 HSCcentennial

Centennial

Last Saturday, the band program hosted its annual spring gala at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign. Students, staff and the community were eager to celebrate after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic. Joining Centennial’s concert, symphonic, and jazz bands: Jefferson and Franklin middle school jazz bands. The scene included auction tables, raffle stands and baked good stands.

— Blake Burr

04082022 HSCchrisman

Chrisman

The junior class put on last weekend’s prom with the theme “Into the Night.” The dance was hosted at Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris with gold and black as the primary colors. Prior to the dance, king and queen candidates were selected, with Dyas Miller and Maecy Johnson winning. After-prom was held at the bowling alley as prizes were given away through drawings.

— Reese Anderson

04082022 HSCcissnaparkkaeb
04082022 HSCcissnaparkmcwethy

Cissna Park

The senior class put on a Career Fair for the community and school. Students prepared presentations to present on the careers they are interested in. Pictured: Lyssa Kaeb and KayLee McWethy.

— Emma Morrical

04082022 HSCdanville
Danville

Future Problem Solvers visited WDNL 102-FM to discuss their project on the air as well as promote their upcoming Glo Bingo event.

— Kedzie Griffin

04082022 HSCfisher

Fisher

The Academic Challenge team placed fourth at sectional to advance to state. Hanna Laible-Seif was third in both chemistry and physics, Cassandra Marry was third in engineering graphics, and Daniel Bein was second in English.

— Krista Martin

04082022 HSCgrf

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Three-sport senior Jace Bina won the Vermillion County John Dickson Winter Sportsmanship Award.

— Chloe Brock

04082022 HSCgcms

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Students involved in Future Business Leaders of America had their Illinois state leadership conference last weekend, resulting in the most finalists moving on to nationals in GCMS history. Nationals qualifiers include: Brock Phillips, Getty Greer, Kale Bauer and Ryan Carley.

— Emily Hood

04082022 HSChoopston3
04082022 HSChoopeston2
04082022 HSChoopeston4

Hoopeston Area

The school hosted the Vermilion Valley Conference Art Show — in person for the first time since 2019 — last weekend. Ten schools were represented with over 1,300 pieces of artwork on display. Winners included BHRA’s Brooke Kelly (Best of Show), Westville’s Madison Wagnor (Best Technical 2D), Westville’s Kayliesha Schroeder (Best Technical 3D) and Oakwood’s Samantha Willis (Best Design).

04082022 HSCjudahchristian

Judah Christian

A student fan section endured the cold on Saturday to cheer on the girls’ soccer team, enjoying the opportunity to support their fellow students and make memories over the last few weeks of school. Pictured, from left to right: (back row) Zane Coulter and Kaitlyn Januzik; (front row) Abi Tapuaiga, Colin Magenheimer, Jordan White and Paula King.

— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga

04082022 HSCms

Mahomet-Seymour

After coming back from spring break, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) hosted a Spring Glow Dance last Friday night. Students sported their best neon and white colors.

— Tinley Peters

04082022 HSCmilford

Milford

Leading up to spring break, the yearbook crew had a breakfast to celebrate submitting its 50th page. Pictured: Jahni Lavicka, Brynlee Wright, Mady Bennett, Jasmin Cullum, Weston Jensen, Maddie Hardwick, Cassidy Mowrey, Alivia Schmink, Caley Mowrey and Lauren Huff.

— Alivia Schmink

04082022 HSCmonticello1
04082022 HSCmonticello2

Monticello

Student council partnered with the American Red Cross to host the second blood drive of the year. The event was led by seniors Sophie Happ and Elise Devore, pictured above. Donating blood is Jack Motsegood, and offering assistance is Alaric Fulton.

— Clara Rudolph

04082022 HSCoakwood4
04082022 HSCoakwood1
04082022 HSCoakwood3

Oakwood

Students in parenting class took home fake babies for the weekend to gain a glimpse of experience and understand the realities of child care. Pictured: Cloe Johnson (left) and Kiyah Garrett. Also, group of student-athletes joined football coaches Cameron and Parker Lee to pick up trash along the Kickapoo Rail Trail between Oakwood and the fairgrounds.

— Madison Doan

04082022 HSCpbl

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Students in Marissa Adams's advanced biology classes spent the week dissecting full-grown cats to expand their knowledge on the respiratory system. Students also dissected a fetal pig in the first semester. Pictured: seniors Alex Kidd and Abigail Teske.

— Sydney Murphy

04082022 HSCrantoul

Rantoul

Anna Crites, a member of the school’s FFA chapter, is the state’s proficiency winner in goat production. She was selected by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends parents and volunteers who reviewed their records online and conducted interviews at Decatur Eisenhower on March 26, 2022. Anna, daughter of James and Nicole Crites from Rantoul, is eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July.

04082022 HSCsjo1
04082022 HSCsjo2

St. Joseph-Ogden

The Fine Arts program showcased the spring musical, "The Addams Family." Lead roles were played by senior Wyatt Loghry as Gomez and senior Stasia Conerty as Morticia.

— Regan Uden

04082022 HSCstm2
04082022 HSCstm1

St. Thomas More

A group of 27 teachers and students went to Springfield for the annual LOGOS retreat, which is offered to upperclassmen and is a weekend of prayer, bonding, fun and reflection. This year’s was held at Villa Maria Retreat Center, and was led by Sister Mary Francis Goodson and Father Andru O’Brien.

— Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork

Salt Fork

The WYSE Academic team members received their awards as part of their second-place regional finish. Also, Joseph Kedas advanced to state after a third-place showing at sectional. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Franklin Richardson, Naomi Dolan, Emily Watson, Hunter Wantland, Ashlynn Davis, Ethan Davis, Derrek Richards and Joey Kedas; (front row) Grace Church, Olivia Birge, Kendyl Hurt, Addison O’Brien and Shelby McGee. Not pictured: Ben Jessup.

— Olivia Birge

04082022 HSCschlarman

Schlarman

Congratulations to Sharon Oakwood, who just turned 76 years old. She has worked at Schlarman for 30 years, teaching high school for the past 20 years.

— Katherine Smith

04082022 HSCshiloh3
04082022 HSCshiloh2
04082022 HSCshiloh1

Shiloh

Kendra Saddoris and Elise Hackett were advisors for 2022 Envirothon, in which Science Team 1 (left to right: Josie Carroll, Caroline Smith, Megan Houlihan, Maddy Cary and Shaylun Christenberry) finished second and Science Team 2 was third. Also pictured, the science and FFA teams, left to right: (first row) Megan Houlihan, Grant North, Shaylun Christenberry, Emily Milburn, Hunter Thompson, Josie Carroll, Dallas Cary and Colby Luth; (second row) Kaylin Williams, Josie Armstrong, Kelsey Luth, Mara Bosch, Bella Dudley, Caroline Smith and Maddy Cary; (third row) Brenden Cash, Holden Kile, Greg Reese, Jack Armstrong, Levi Ash, Kenzie Hales and Mollie Pollock. Also pictured: Science teacher Kendra Saddoris on land descriptions.

— Josephine Carroll

04082022 HSCtuscola

Tuscola

Foreign exchange students Frederik Stokholm and Arianna Borea met with eighth-graders to talk about their life in Europe — and now in Tuscola. Stokholm is from Denmark and Borea is from Italy. Eighth-graders also had the opportunity to talk to Jackson Burlew, a Tuscola student who will become an exchange student in Germany next year. Pictured, left to right: Burlew, Stokholm and Borea.

— Amelia Bosch

04082022 HSCuni
04082022 HSCuni1

Uni High

On March 25, students showed off their school spirit during an extremely cold, windy girls’ soccer match against Urbana at the University of Illinois fields. Both of Uni's bleachers were filled to the brim with students of all grades, parents and teachers. The Illineks competed hard amid the adverse weather conditions. Also, on April 4, the school’s fourth-quarter assembly — focusing on arts — had students, faculty and staff fill the bleachers and gym floor. Art teacher Lisa Evans, music instructor Rick Murphy and drama director Chris "Fing" Guyotte led an extensive segment. Performances included senior Noel Chi's magnificent violin solo, a beautifully arranged set of pieces from the Madrigals (pictured performing "Somewhere over the Rainbow”) and a quick glimpse of what's to come on Friday during the school musical, ”Once Upon a Mattress.”

— Aakash Vasireddy

04082022 HSCurbana

Urbana

On Thursday, African American Club students met to discuss current events — inside and outside of school. This year’s group has formed strong bonds after being away from school for so long. “I keep coming back because everyone is real. No one cares who or how you are (as a person), they care that you’re here,” freshman Camille Spann said.

— Park Mitchell

04082022 HSCvillagrove

Villa Grove

A host of students participated in the statewide ACES competition, collecting medals and ribbons in the process. The Blue Devils finished first at regional and sixth at section to advance to state. Pictured, left to right: (back Row) Luke Zimmerman, Samuel Bender, Brandon Kelly, Jesse Bessent, Kurt Zimmerman, Cooper Clark and science teacher Linda Werts; (front row) Hailey Stutz, Andrew McQueen, William Jones, Jobella Crafton, Emma Buesing, Elijah Kiesel and Regan Blanton.

— Molly Little

