2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 27
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Katherine Smith
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
ALAH
In preparation for the annual Senior Trip to Washington D.C., the senior class attended an etiquette class then put skills to practice with community members at Yoder’s Kitchen for lunch. A group of 59 seniors will leave on April 30 and return May 4.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
Students in environmental class are collecting different kinds of waste to recycle or repurpose. To encourage participation, they made a mini basketball hoop for students to toss in dried-up markers. Pictured: Avery Pullen, Clayton Casillas, Rilee Hendrix and Brianna Shields.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Awards were handed out during the annual banquet to recognize the girls’ basketball and volleyball teams.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
National Honor Society students gave letters of acceptance or rejection to NHS candidates on Tuesday. They were presented with an envelope and a flower. The club was comprised of only seniors until this week when sophomores were among those inducted.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
On Monday, students interested in attending Danville Area Community College were given the opportunity to attend Discover DACC Day.
— Paili Davis
Blue Ridge
Senior Morgan Drozs was selected as recipient of the Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship by the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department.
Centennial
On Wednesday, volleyball club hosted a staff vs. student match for the first time. Club sponsor Nate Bell said: “This space was meant to be a place for students to hang out with friends, meet new people and get active without the official commitment or competitiveness of joining a real team. To wrap up the end of such an eventful year, the club and I thought it’d be an interactive and fun choice to host a staff vs. student game to switch things up.”
— Blake Burr
Champaign Central
The school’s annual jazz festival played out April 8-9. Not only did Central bands play, but also bands from local high schools, middle schools and even the University of Illinois. Pictured: Central’s band directed by John Currey, and Urbana’s directed by Stacey Peterik. Photos courtesty Maaike Niekerk.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Volunteers and FFA members helped hide Easter eggs for the community. Left to right: Hannah Lunger, Kaylee Keck, Maecy Johnson, Reese Anderson, Nic Eddy and Jake Gillaspie, with Tori Labaume in back.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Students in art classes were able to show off their artwork at the Vermilion Valley Conference Art show. Gianna Tomasek was first in colored ink, Riley Maul was first in chalk pastel, Hannah Kollmann was second in mixed media and Regan King earned an honorable mention. Pictured: Regan King, Yaritza Gomez-Martinez and Chase Petry
— Emma Morrical
Fisher
A group of students visited Elevate Trampoline Park in Champaign as part of a student-professional development day.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Students in the school’s FFA chapter took part in last week’s lIllinois Central College Livestock Judging Competition to cap a busy stretch of road trips. Pictured: Chelsea Johnson, Ross Berry, Claire Renaker, Sydney Spesard and Leyla Shelton at Illinois Central; Renaker, Shelton, Spesard, Owen Clark and Berry at section 18 livestock judging; Autumn Roberson, Morgan Ellis, Zach Roach, JJ Hall, Spesard, Shelton, Clark and Berry after Western Illinois University livestock judging contest; and Hutsonville and G-RF members after livestock judging at Southern Illinois in Carbondale.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Senior Anneliese Kerchenfaut was selected by Midland Institute — from 268 video submissions — as one of 18 finalists for the CEO National Pitch Competition. Through her participation in the Prairieland CEO program, she developed her individual business "Pigs on the Prairie" that won her the honor.
— Emily Hood
Hoopeston Area
Drama department performed “Our Miss Brooks” on April 8-9. Directed by Ashley Beauvois, the play was well-received.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
Preparation for graduation continued with the filming of senior videos, in which each senior shared their favorite Bible verse and Judah memory. Students are looking forward to seeing the full video — put together by Andrew Rogers — at graduation. PIctured: Rogers and Abi Tapuaiga.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Mahomet-Seymour
Senior Sophie Deck and sophomore Sam Fu work on a project in Bulldog Buddies, a club where students spend time with students with disabilities.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
National Honor Society members hosted their blood drive. Pictured: students Emmaleah Marshino and Luke Trumann donating to the cause.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
Lifesavers, though known for abstinence to drugs and alcohol, are first and foremost a suicide prevention group. In honor of Suicide Prevention Week, LifeSavers sold bracelets and baked goods and distrubted informational material to raise awareness. Pictured: members Rachel Koon and Emily Steffes.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
As baseball reached .500 with a win against Watseka, Joe Lashuay signed to continue his wrestling career at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The upcoming Memorial Day ceremony in Paxton wouldn’t be complete without music from the high school band.
Under the direction 23-year leader Tim Hess — who served 12 years in the Marine Corps — the Panthers have gained a reputation for patriotism and support of veterans. In addition to the marching band, concert band and show band schedules, the students also performed for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Veterans Day, a musical welcome for a group of Gold Star 500 riders and mini-concerts at Danville’s VA.
Leading up to their Memorial Day performance, Hess’ kids will play at the 22nd Salute to Veterans Concert on Armed Forces Day (May 21).
“Music is such an important part of the military,” he told us as part of our Teacher of the Week series. “ We're the voice of the military in certain ways. And we're the voice of our veterans.”
Hess’ 63 band students have a busy weekend. They performed Thursday at school ahead of Saturday’s Illinois State University Concert Band Festival, which is “an opportunity to play in a nice concert hall and be adjudicated and receive instruction from notable college band directors,” he said.
Band during a pandemic— like so many other aspects of high school — has been a challenge.
“Retention and numbers have gone down due to students losing the engagement as well as student musicians that never returned from remote learning,” Hess said. “Perhaps our largest hurdle in preparing for Saturday has been getting the students to react to a live conductor.”
Count on the Panthers to deliver on cue, though.
"Mr. Hess brings a unique style to our band, blending his military background with his love for music," PBL Principal Travis Duley said. "He brings a different approach and energy each day, which rubs off on the kids.
St. Thomas More
Interact Club hosted an Easter egg hunt on the football field that also included face-painting and a visit from Sammy the Saber. Students pictured include Audrey Horn, Sophie Vavrik, Abbie Vavrik, Grace Kreps, Gianna Kreps, Amanda Hummel and Jasmine Waite.
— Bailey McMahon
Schlarman
In Jim Kilbourne’s anatomy class, students completed projects, including Sydney Smith, Mia Martinez, Chris Brown and Madi Bruens on the gastrointestinal system.
— Katherine Smith
Shiloh
Spanish 4 tried authentic food from local bakeries. Pictured, left to right: Bella Dudley, Josie Carroll, Megan Houlihan and Caroline Smith.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
Alyssa Williams broke her own school record in the 200 meters (24.98 seconds). A defending state champ, she is ranked No. 1 in the 100 and 200 in Class 1A.
— Amelia Bosch
Urbana
As the school year is winding down, Project Ignition is heating up. The club promotes safe driving, biking and walking with help from Illinois Department of Transportation and National Roadway Safety Foundation. During April’s National Distracted Driving month, the club is hosting activities for students such as a distracted driving simulator. In May, Project Ignition will compete in the Illinois Student Safety Project with hopes of making the national competition. Pictured, left to right: Judy Weber-Jones, Park Mitchell, Elena Poulosky, Nathaniel Nevins and Nathan Watson.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
Softball sluggers Alison Pangburn, Maci Clodfelder, Alexandria Brown and Olivia Jones combined for seven home runs against ALAH in an 18-17, eight-inning loss.
— Molly Little
Westville
The Tigers started a bass fishing team (left to right: Brennan Burnett, Tyler Miller, Elijah Jones, and Cade Schaumburg). Miller and Jones placed second in the team’s first meet,
— Bryce Burnett