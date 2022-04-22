04222022 HSCbhra2
Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

Academy High: William Ding

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

Bement: Addie Fritz

BHRA: Paili Davis

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers

Fisher: Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork: Olivia Birge

Scharlman: Katherine Smith

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Unity: Maddie Reed

Urbana: Park Mitchell

Villa Grove: Molly Little

Westville: Bryce Burnett

On to this week's report:

04222022 HSCalah1
04222022 HSCalah2

ALAH

In preparation for the annual Senior Trip to Washington D.C., the senior class attended an etiquette class then put skills to practice with community members at Yoder’s Kitchen for lunch. A group of 59 seniors will leave on April 30 and return May 4.

— Sarah Rafferty

04222022 HSCarcola

Arcola

Students in environmental class are collecting different kinds of waste to recycle or repurpose. To encourage participation, they made a mini basketball hoop for students to toss in dried-up markers. Pictured: Avery Pullen, Clayton Casillas, Rilee Hendrix and Brianna Shields.

— Ariana Carmona

04222022 HSCfarmstrong

Armstrong

Awards were handed out during the annual banquet to recognize the girls’ basketball and volleyball teams.

— Mattie Kennel

04222022 HSCbement1
04222022 HSCbement2
04222022 HSCbement3
04222022 HSCbement4
04222022 HSCbement5

Bement

National Honor Society students gave letters of acceptance or rejection to NHS candidates on Tuesday. They were presented with an envelope and a flower. The club was comprised of only seniors until this week when sophomores were among those inducted.

— Addie Fritz

04222022 HSCbhra1

BHRA

On Monday, students interested in attending Danville Area Community College were given the opportunity to attend Discover DACC Day.

— Paili Davis

Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge

Senior Morgan Drozs was selected as recipient of the Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship by the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department.

04222022 HSCcentennial1
04222022 HSCcentennial2

Centennial

On Wednesday, volleyball club hosted a staff vs. student match for the first time. Club sponsor Nate Bell said: “This space was meant to be a place for students to hang out with friends, meet new people and get active without the official commitment or competitiveness of joining a real team. To wrap up the end of such an eventful year, the club and I thought it’d be an interactive and fun choice to host a staff vs. student game to switch things up.”

— Blake Burr

04222022 HSCcentral1
04222022 HSCcentral2

Champaign Central

The school’s annual jazz festival played out April 8-9. Not only did Central bands play, but also bands from local high schools, middle schools and even the University of Illinois. Pictured: Central’s band directed by John Currey, and Urbana’s directed by Stacey Peterik. Photos courtesty Maaike Niekerk.

— Lucy Moss

04222022 HSCchrisman

Chrisman

Volunteers and FFA members helped hide Easter eggs for the community. Left to right: Hannah Lunger, Kaylee Keck, Maecy Johnson, Reese Anderson, Nic Eddy and Jake Gillaspie, with Tori Labaume in back.

— Reese Anderson

04222022 HSCcissnapark (king)
04222022 HSCcissnapark (gomez)
04222022 HSCcissnapark (petry)

Cissna Park

Students in art classes were able to show off their artwork at the Vermilion Valley Conference Art show. Gianna Tomasek was first in colored ink, Riley Maul was first in chalk pastel, Hannah Kollmann was second in mixed media and Regan King earned an honorable mention. Pictured: Regan King, Yaritza Gomez-Martinez and Chase Petry

— Emma Morrical

04222022 HSCfisher

Fisher

A group of students visited Elevate Trampoline Park in Champaign as part of a student-professional development day.

— Krista Martin

04222022 HSCgrf1
04222022 HSCgrf2
04222022 HSCgrf3
04222022 HSCgrf4

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Students in the school’s FFA chapter took part in last week’s lIllinois Central College Livestock Judging Competition to cap a busy stretch of road trips. Pictured: Chelsea Johnson, Ross Berry, Claire Renaker, Sydney Spesard and Leyla Shelton at Illinois Central; Renaker, Shelton, Spesard, Owen Clark and Berry at section 18 livestock judging; Autumn Roberson, Morgan Ellis, Zach Roach, JJ Hall, Spesard, Shelton, Clark and Berry after Western Illinois University livestock judging contest; and Hutsonville and G-RF members after livestock judging at Southern Illinois in Carbondale.

— Chloe Brock

04222022 HSCgcms

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Senior Anneliese Kerchenfaut was selected by Midland Institute — from 268 video submissions — as one of 18 finalists for the CEO National Pitch Competition. Through her participation in the Prairieland CEO program, she developed her individual business "Pigs on the Prairie" that won her the honor.

— Emily Hood

04222022 HSChoopeston

Hoopeston Area

Drama department performed “Our Miss Brooks” on April 8-9. Directed by Ashley Beauvois, the play was well-received.

— Emily Ray

04222022 HSCjudah

Judah Christian

Preparation for graduation continued with the filming of senior videos, in which each senior shared their favorite Bible verse and Judah memory. Students are looking forward to seeing the full video — put together by Andrew Rogers — at graduation. PIctured: Rogers and Abi Tapuaiga.

— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga

04222022 HSCms

Mahomet-Seymour

Senior Sophie Deck and sophomore Sam Fu work on a project in Bulldog Buddies, a club where students spend time with students with disabilities.

— Tinley Peters

04222022 HSCmilford1
04222022 HSCmilford2

Milford

National Honor Society members hosted their blood drive. Pictured: students Emmaleah Marshino and Luke Trumann donating to the cause.

— Alivia Schmink

04222022 HSCmonticello

Monticello

Lifesavers, though known for abstinence to drugs and alcohol, are first and foremost a suicide prevention group. In honor of Suicide Prevention Week, LifeSavers sold bracelets and baked goods and distrubted informational material to raise awareness. Pictured: members Rachel Koon and Emily Steffes.

— Clara Rudolph

04222022 HSCoakwood2
04222022 HSCoakwood1

Oakwood

As baseball reached .500 with a win against Watseka, Joe Lashuay signed to continue his wrestling career at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich.

— Madison Doan

04222022 HSCpbl1
Buy Now

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

The upcoming Memorial Day ceremony in Paxton wouldn’t be complete without music from the high school band.

Under the direction 23-year leader Tim Hess — who served 12 years in the Marine Corps — the Panthers have gained a reputation for patriotism and support of veterans. In addition to the marching band, concert band and show band schedules, the students also performed for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Veterans Day, a musical welcome for a group of Gold Star 500 riders and mini-concerts at Danville’s VA.

Leading up to their Memorial Day performance, Hess’ kids will play at the 22nd Salute to Veterans Concert on Armed Forces Day (May 21).

“Music is such an important part of the military,” he told us as part of our Teacher of the Week series. “ We're the voice of the military in certain ways. And we're the voice of our veterans.”

Hess’ 63 band students have a busy weekend. They performed Thursday at school ahead of Saturday’s Illinois State University Concert Band Festival, which is “an opportunity to play in a nice concert hall and be adjudicated and receive instruction from notable college band directors,” he said.

Band during a pandemic— like so many other aspects of high school — has been a challenge.

“Retention and numbers have gone down due to students losing the engagement as well as student musicians that never returned from remote learning,” Hess said. “Perhaps our largest hurdle in preparing for Saturday has been getting the students to react to a live conductor.”

Count on the Panthers to deliver on cue, though.

"Mr. Hess brings a unique style to our band, blending his military background with his love for music," PBL Principal Travis Duley said. "He brings a different approach and energy each day, which rubs off on the kids.

04222022 HSCstm1
04222022 HSCstm2
04222022 HSCstm3

St. Thomas More

Interact Club hosted an Easter egg hunt on the football field that also included face-painting and a visit from Sammy the Saber. Students pictured include Audrey Horn, Sophie Vavrik, Abbie Vavrik, Grace Kreps, Gianna Kreps, Amanda Hummel and Jasmine Waite.

— Bailey McMahon

04222022 HSCschlarman

Schlarman

In Jim Kilbourne’s anatomy class, students completed projects, including Sydney Smith, Mia Martinez, Chris Brown and Madi Bruens on the gastrointestinal system.

— Katherine Smith

04222022 HSCshiloh

Shiloh

Spanish 4 tried authentic food from local bakeries. Pictured, left to right: Bella Dudley, Josie Carroll, Megan Houlihan and Caroline Smith.

— Josephine Carroll

04222022 HSCtuscola

Tuscola

Alyssa Williams broke her own school record in the 200 meters (24.98 seconds). A defending state champ, she is ranked No. 1 in the 100 and 200 in Class 1A.

— Amelia Bosch

04222022 HSCurbana

Urbana

As the school year is winding down, Project Ignition is heating up. The club promotes safe driving, biking and walking with help from Illinois Department of Transportation and National Roadway Safety Foundation. During April’s National Distracted Driving month, the club is hosting activities for students such as a distracted driving simulator. In May, Project Ignition will compete in the Illinois Student Safety Project with hopes of making the national competition. Pictured, left to right: Judy Weber-Jones, Park Mitchell, Elena Poulosky, Nathaniel Nevins and Nathan Watson.

— Park Mitchell

04222022 HSCvillagrove

Villa Grove

Softball sluggers Alison Pangburn, Maci Clodfelder, Alexandria Brown and Olivia Jones combined for seven home runs against ALAH in an 18-17, eight-inning loss.

— Molly Little

04222022 HSCwestville

Westville

The Tigers started a bass fishing team (left to right: Brennan Burnett, Tyler Miller, Elijah Jones, and Cade Schaumburg). Miller and Jones placed second in the team’s first meet,

— Bryce Burnett

Trending Videos